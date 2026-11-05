Mondel?z International and Accenture Transform Order-to-Cash With AI

Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to transform Mondelēz's end-to-end Order-to-Cash process through agentic AI, and integration of new technologies. The transformation is designed to simplify operations, reimagine the customer experience, and enhance customer financial performance. The collaboration is expected to reshape how the organizations work together, with outcomes serving as the primary measure of success.
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Mondelēz International and Accenture are collaborating to transform Mondelēz's end-to-end Order-to-Cash process through agentic AI, and integration of new technologies.
Order-to-Cash spans every stage from order placement through payment collection and plays a critical role in customer experience, revenue generation and cash flow. For Mondelēz, the process enables millions of transactions each year across customers, markets and distribution networks. For customers, a more streamlined Order-to-Cash process can mean quicker deliveries because it improves management, credit checks, fulfillment, invoicing, and collections.
By applying agentic AI across the end-to-end process, Mondelēz and Accenture are connecting customer service, supply chain and finance operations to streamline workflows, improve visibility and enable faster decision-making. The transformation is expected to accelerate payment collections, strengthen working capital performance and help teams resolve issues more quickly.
"Order-to-Cash is where customer demand becomes revenue, making it a critical driver of customer experience, cash flow and business performance day in and day out," said Filippo Catalano, chief information & digital officer, Mondelēz International. "Built on the digital foundation of our new global cloud ERP and powered by agentic AI on top of our process intelligence layer, we're transforming Order-to-Cash into a more connected, intelligent end-to-end flow that helps our teams work more efficiently, respond faster to customer needs and gain greater visibility into our operations. This transformation will help us improve service levels, strengthen our financial performance and create a more agile foundation for future growth."
"AI is creating new opportunities for Mondelēz to fundamentally reimagine how critical business processes operate, generate value and unlock greater returns from their operations," said Marco Ziegler, senior managing director and global client account lead for Mondelēz at Accenture. "Together with Mondelēz, we're transforming Order-to-Cash into a more connected, data-driven process that can accelerate cash collections, improve working capital, improve operational efficiency and deliver tangible business outcomes with measurable financial impact."
The initiative is expected to simplify day-to-day work by providing real-time insights across the Order-to-Cash process, improving accuracy, reducing costs and accelerating cash collections. Customer-facing teams will be better equipped to resolve issues faster, finance teams will have greater visibility into business performance, and leaders will have the insights needed to act more quickly. Beyond Order-to-Cash, the approach can be extended across other business functions to improve performance and support growth.
Sanjay Gurbuxani, global vice president, digital supply chain, Mondelēz International, added, "This collaboration marks a step change in how we operate—by embedding agentic AI into the heart of Order-to-Cash. We are not just improving a process, we are building the intelligent backbone for how Mondelēz serves customers and drives growth at scale."
About Accenture
Accenture is a business reinvention and technology company. Our ambition is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Our approximately 814,000 people bring deep insights across industries and functions, with capabilities spanning strategy, process, operating model, change management, talent, data, technology and AI. We deliver this expertise through consulting, managed services, proprietary assets and platforms, and increasingly, software. We bring innovation and new solutions informed by our experience across industries, enabling us to apply relevant insights, capabilities and leading practices from adjacent sectors to address emerging business challenges and opportunities. We serve more than 9,000 clients and generated revenues of approximately $74 billion in fiscal year 2026. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ .
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve its anticipated benefits and that risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.
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Desiree Battaglia
Mondelēz International
+1 847 943 4772
news@mdlz.com
Jackie Levine
Accenture
+1 845 596 2917
jaclyn.levine@accenture.com