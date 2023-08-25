Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Mike Larson: Be Bold — Not Boring — as Markets Face Promise and Pitfalls

Gold Investing

"Get a little more aggressive, move some of that money that was hiding in defensive spots into more aggressive ones," said Mike Larson of MoneyShow.

Mike Larson, editor-in-chief at MoneyShow, thinks it's time for investors to consider being more aggressive and opportunistic as they hunt for stock market bargains before a potential run in the fall.

"I dropped the 'be boring' moniker and I started telling people at our conferences to be bold instead," he said, explaining that his approach has changed in the last eight months or so. "Get a little more aggressive, move some of that money that was hiding in defensive spots into more aggressive ones. And so far in 2023 that's panned out really nicely."

Speaking about the US Federal Reserve's path forward in 2023, Larson said he doesn't expect any extreme moves from the central bank. Instead he sees the Fed "tinkering around the edges" as it continues trying to get inflation down to 2 percent.

"I think whether you're talking about here in the US or in Canada — for example, the Bank of Canada and what it has to do — I think we're going to be in a higher-rate regime for quite some time where, again, you get rates up and then maybe you stop hiking. You're certainly not going back to rate cuts any time soon," he said during the interview.

Looking at gold, Larson said he remains positive. He noted that while the yellow metal outperformed the stock market last year, the rampaging US dollar stopped it from really taking off. With the dollar now losing steam a door has opened for gold.

"I'm still bullish on gold. I think if we get past this Fed symposium and we get into an environment where people are really comfortable with understanding the Fed is probably close to being done, that's going to be a pretty significant catalyst for the US dollar to fall and gold price to rise," he said. "So I remain bullish even though gold has tried my patience from time to time."

Watch the interview above for more from Larson on what's happening in the markets. He also discusses MoneyShow's upcoming Toronto event, which will run from September 8 to 9. Click here for details on how to attend.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

financegold outlooktradingGold Investing
