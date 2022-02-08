Base Metals Investing News
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Africa is one the most important sources of copper in the world and is home to two of the world’s top 10 copper-producing countries–– Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Together, the Zambian-Congo Copper Belt is the largest and most prolific sediment-hosted copper region in the world. The copper belt hosts some of the world’s richest mines, with operators that include Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM). As a result, exploration companies with early- to mid-stage copper projects in the copper belt present an exciting opportunity for investors.

Midnight Sun Mining’s (TSXV:MMA) Solwezi licenses in the North-Western province of Zambia span a significant 506 square kilometres in the Zambian-Congo Copper Belt,. The Company’s joint venture partner, Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration (NYSE:RIO), is currently operating the project and has the ability to earn up-to a 75 percent interest in the Solwezi licenses by spending $51 Million USD.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a history of discoveries and decades of experience in the exploration and development of high-value mines.

Midnight Sun Mining’s projects are in proximity to multiple producing mines. The Solwezi Licences are adjacent to First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi mining complex, one of the world’s largest copper mines and an important gold producer with resources exceeding 1 billion tonnes including copper grades of 0.7 to 0.8 percent and 4 million ounces of gold. Meanwhile, 120 kilometers away is the Sentinel Mine operated by First Quantum Minerals and 60 kilometres away is the Lumwana Mine operated by Barrick Gold. Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula Mine is less than 200km away, on the DRC side of the border.

Midnight Sun Mining strongly believes that its Solwezi Licences have the potential to host major billion-plus pound discoveries with excellent economics given the proximity to major mines and existing infrastructure.

Midnight Sun’s Company Highlights

  • Midnight Sun Mining is one of very few junior exploration companies in the prolific Zambian-Congo Copper Belt.
  • The region hosts multiple producing mines including Barrick Gold’s Lumwana mine, First Quantum’s Sentinel mine and Kansanshi mines, China Molybdenum’s Tenke Fungurume mine, and Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine.
  • The company’s Solwezi licenses are adjacent to First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi mine, which is one of the world’s largest copper mines.
  • The Solwezi Licences span a significant 506 square kilometres and consist of several highly prospective targets including the Mitu Trend, Dumbwa, Kazhiba Dome, Gameno and Western Flank.
  • The Mitu Trend and the Kazhiba Dome targets are high-grade discoveries with drill intercepts of 4.23 percent of copper equivalent and 5.71 percent of copper near the surface, respectively.
  • In April 2020, the company entered into a US$51 million earn-in and joint venture agreement with one of the world’s largest miners, Rio Tinto. The agreement grants Rio Tinto the right to up to a 75 percent interest in the Solwezi Licences.
  • Midnight Sun Mining is led by a highly experienced management team with a history of discoveries and decades of experience in the exploration and development of high-value mines.

Midnight Sun’s Management Team

Al Fabbro – President, CEO and Lead Director

Al Fabbro has over 40 years of experience in both the finance and mining industries. From 1984 to 1990, Fabbro headed the retail trading department of Yorkton Securities. Fabbro then spent six years with Yorkton’s Natural Resources Group. Fabbro spent 10 years as an investment advisor with Canaccord Capital specializing in the natural resource sector. Fabbro then became Lead Director of Roxgold Inc. which was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50. Fabbro helped raise more than $60 million in equity financing at Roxgold Inc. during his tenure.

Robert Sibthorpe – Vice President, Exploration & Director

Robert Sibthorpe has had extensive experience in the mineral exploration sector. Sibthorpe has worked in geology and business development with senior mining companies including Noranda, Falconbridge and Ivanhoe Mines. He also served as a research and corporate finance analyst in the securities industry for Midland Doherty Ltd., Yorkton Securities Inc. and Canaccord Capital Corp. He has been involved in the discovery and financing of numerous important mineral deposits, including Eskay Creek, Petaquilla and Fire Creek. From 2010 to 2012, Sibthorpe was the president and CEO of Roxgold Inc. in which he financed and discovered the Yaramoko deposit in Burkina Faso. Sibthorpe received his Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1972 and Masters of Business Administration in 1979 from the University of Toronto. Sibthorpe also received the Colin Spence Award from AMEBC for excellence in global mineral exploration.

Brett A. Richards – Director

Brett Richards is a natural resources executive with over 34 years of experience in mining and metals. He has a unique background in mining M&A, mine financing, mine development and senior-level operations experience. He brings publicly-listed CEO experience in the mining sector as well global operational experience with a geographic focus in the last 12 years in Africa. Richards has held positions for private equity shareholders in the past, including CEO of African Thunder Platinum, CEO of Renew Resources and CEO of Octéa. Richards is currently the CEO of Banro Corp. He has also previously served as the transition CEO of Roxgold, CEO of Avocet Mining and was part of the five-person start-up of Katanga Mining. Richard’s publicly-listed experience also includes senior executive positions with Kinross Gold and Co-Steel. He is currently the CEO of Goldshore Resources Inc.

Rick Mazur – Director

Rick Mazur is a designated P. Geo geoscientist with an MBA. Mazur has held positions in the international exploration and mining industry for over 40 years. Mazur has worked as a project geologist, financial analyst and senior executive on uranium, gold, base metals, coal and industrial minerals projects around the world. Mazur worked as an analyst for Canamax Resources Inc. from 1985 to 1991 during the development of three Canadian gold mines. Two of these mines –– Bell Creek in Timmins, Ontario and the Island Mine in Wawa, Ontario –– are still in production. Mazur also served as a director of Roxgold Inc. when it was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50 in 2012. Currently, he is a Director of Alto Ventures Ltd., Impact Silver Corp. and Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Wayne Moorhouse – Director

Wayne Moorhouse is a CFA who has held senior management positions with mining and civil construction companies. He has a proven track record at an operating level and as a financial executive covering all stages of a project’s life. Moorhouse’s project life experience includes grassroots exploration through feasibility and engineering studies, strategic planning, project finance, construction, mine expansion, operations and mergers and acquisitions. Moorhouse has acted for several TSX and TSX Venture listed resource companies including Genco Resources Ltd, Stealth Energy Inc. and Roxgold Inc. Moorhouse is currently a director of I-Minerals Inc. and the COO of EnviroLeach Technologies.

R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus – Advisor

Stuart Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is currently the chair of K92 Mining Inc. He is the former head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was the managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Angus is the former chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited. He has held former director positions at multiple companies, including First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

Matt MacKenzie – VP, Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary

Matt MacKenzie began his career in finance with GE Capital and BMO Capital Markets. At GE Capital and BMO Capital Markets, MacKenzie worked directly with clients in diverse fields including mineral exploration and production, oil and gas services and transportation. Additionally, MacKenzie has conducted consulting projects for the BC Lions Canadian football team, Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer and Vancouver Island Helicopters. MacKenzie holds a JD and MBA. MacKenzie served as manager of business and legal affairs for Roxgold Inc. before joining Midnight Sun.

Alastair Brownlow – CFO

Alastair Brownlow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington) specializing in resource-focused accounting and finance. Brownlow has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO of TSX Venture Exchange-listed resource companies. Brownlow’s experience spans exploration, development and production stages. Brownlow has also worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands. Before this, Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered professional accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry. In this role, Brownlow gained significant accounting experience in auditing resource companies with operations throughout the world. Brownlow holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with first-class honours from Simon Fraser University.

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - ( TSXV:NOB ) ( FWB:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF ) Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan ") and an equity incentive plan (the " 2022 EIP "). The TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has conditionally approved the Shareholder Rights Plan and the 2022 EIP (collectively, the " Plans "), subject to Noble obtaining shareholder approval of each Plan and satisfying certain other conditions. Noble is submitting the Plans for approval of its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting (the " AGM ") to be held (in virtual format only) on March 14, 2022.

US$50 million bond drawdown to fund ongoing construction of ICO

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

7 February 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) has completed the first of two drawdowns of 50% of the US$100 million bond offering (the " Bonds ") proceeds from the escrow account, as contemplated by the terms of the Bonds .

Austral Resources Australia Ltd Offtake and Prepayment Agreement Secured with Glencore plc

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding offtake and prepayment facility ("Offtake Agreement"), with one of the world's largest mining companies, Glencore plc (LON:GLEN).

Under the Offtake Agreement, Glencore will have the offtake rights for up to 40,000t of copper cathode production from Austral's Anthill Mine, with offtake scheduled to commence in the second half of 2022. Glencore will also provide Austral with a A$21m pre-payment facility.

The A$21m prepayment allows Austral to immediately expedite exploration and development activities through 2022, after which exploration will be internally funded from Anthill cashflow.

The Offtake Agreement with Glencore follows negotiations held with several parties eager to secure the rights to Austral's 40,000t of Anthill copper production and obtain an option to participate in the Company's future growth potential.

Steve Tambanis, Austral's Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We are delighted to have Glencore marketing 40,000t of Austral's Anthill copper production. Together with this offtake agreement, a A$21m prepayment facility enables us to accelerate our planned exploration programme and importantly, provides a solid financial buffer for Anthill's start-up phase over the next five months.

Glencore underwent a lengthy due diligence process to assess our production capabilities and is pleased with the high quality of Austral's copper cathode. Going forward, there is potential to review other copper development opportunities in the region.

Austral is on track to achieve a planned copper production rate of 10,000tpa from mid-2022 for a four year period.

Exploration and development activities are being significantly expanded with the intention of fast-tracking discoveries. We have engaged a first-class team of explorationists to undertake this work, have a detailed exploration strategy in place and have funding to enable these programmes.

We look forward to further updating shareholders as we prepare to commence maiden production at Anthill and commence exploration and development activities."

David Kelly, Glencore Copper Marketing, Australia commented:

"Glencore welcomes the opportunity to support Australian miners like Austral Resources by marketing their copper products to customers all over the world where it will be used to make everything from smart phones to solar panels."

Key transaction points

- Glencore to have the offtake rights for up to 40,000t of copper cathode production from Austral's Anthill Mine with offtake scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022.

- Glencore to provide a US$15m (A$21m) pre-payment facility to Austral, repayable over two years from late 2022.

Positive impact on Austral's exploration and development

Austral conservatively budgeted $5m in exploration expenditure over a two-year period from listing. Given the number of prospective exploration targets to evaluate, the Company is considering significantly increasing this expenditure up to $10m per annum, fully funded from Anthill production cashflows. The Company is also considering several value accretive exploration joint venture proposals to leverage its highly prospective 1,940km2 tenure holdings, utilise JV partner expertise and share discovery risk.

This is significant for Austral as this larger programme increases the potential for value adding discoveries with a larger exploration team to explore multiple prospects in parallel - all in a shorter timeframe.



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.

About Glencore Plc:

Glencore Plc (LON:GLEN) is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's global operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. Glencore is an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Its ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd Glencore Plc

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce Current Research Coverage on Group Ten Metals Inc.

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce Current Research Coverage on Group Ten Metals Inc.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce current research coverage on Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV: PGE) ("PGE", or "Company"). The report is titled, "Substantial Maiden Resource Forms Cornerstone for Further Near-Term Resource Expansions and Upgrades."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

FPX Nickel Announces Scoping Study for Production of Nickel Sulphate from Baptiste Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Announces Scoping Study for Production of Nickel Sulphate from Baptiste Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF ) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an internal scoping study to further evaluate the option to produce nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the high-grade nickel concentrate produced by the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia.  This study incorporates the positive results of previous leaching testwork on the clean, high-grade Baptiste nickel concentrate (63% nickel), which confirmed the Project's potential to be a significant supplier of high-purity feedstock for the EV battery market.

"We expect this scoping study to demonstrate that Baptiste could become a globally significant producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel for electric vehicles for decades to come," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.  "Baptiste's awaruite nickel mineralization has clear technical advantages over sulphide and laterite ores for producing nickel sulphate, owing to the extremely high nickel content and low levels of impurities in the nickel concentrate produced in previous metallurgical test programs."

Jervois approves underground drilling campaign at ICO

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

Highlights:

