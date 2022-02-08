Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ...

MMA:CA