Base MetalsInvesting News

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

"I am very pleased that Dr. Dorling has agreed to work with us. He already has a high degree of familiarity with the Solwezi Licences and is an expert in this region," commented Al Fabbro, President & CEO. "Dr. Dorling's integration of the newly collected information, particularly the geochemical and geophysical surveys, into our existing exploration data has formed the basis of a very compelling exploration campaign for Midnight Sun to undertake once we formally receive control of the licences from Rio Tinto. We are well funded and well situated to capitalize on this opportunity, as well as others that may arise from our work in the region."

Rio Tinto's exploration drilling was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and, ultimately, did not achieve the amount of work expected. Rio Tinto generated highly valuable data sets for the project and its future exploration, but, in the Company's view, did not capitalise on the newly collected information. Rio Tinto's drilling completed on the 22 Zone, Dumbwa, and the Mitu Trend have been incorporated into the Company's database and evaluation study ahead of the 2022 work program and drill targets are refined in preparation of Midnight Sun's return to the field, which is anticipated to be in August 2022 and include 4,000-5,000 metres of drilling.

Newly Identified Target - "Crunch Zone"

One of Dr. Dorling's immediate findings, based on a structural interpretation of new high-quality airborne magnetic data, is the identification of a previously undocumented "high strain" structural zone running between the edges of the Kazhiba Dome in the northwest and the Solwezi Dome in the southeast where the Roan strata have heavily been compressed and faulted and abruptly terminate along faults against the basement domes. This wedged fan of tight geological folds and faults links to the orientations and structures documented in the dome underlying First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine (~10 kilometres away) through a succession of sedimentary host rocks. The hypothesis is that the highly folded and possibly faulted strata could provide pathways and traps for concentrating copper-bearing fluids running between these three domes.

Qualified Person: Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Director of the Company anda Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Al Fabbro
President & CEO
Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in commodity prices, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127512

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Midnight Sun MiningTSXV:MMABase Metals Investing
MMA:CA
Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining

Overview

Africa is one the most important sources of copper in the world and is home to two of the world’s top 10 copper-producing countries–– Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Together, the Zambian-Congo Copper Belt is the largest and most prolific sediment-hosted copper region in the world. The copper belt hosts some of the world’s richest mines, with operators that include Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM). As a result, exploration companies with early- to mid-stage copper projects in the copper belt present an exciting opportunity for investors.

Midnight Sun Mining’s (TSXV:MMA,OTCQB:MDNGF) Solwezi licenses in the North-Western province of Zambia span a significant 506 square kilometres in the Zambian-Congo Copper Belt,. The Company’s joint venture partner, Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration (NYSE:RIO), is currently operating the project and has the ability to earn up-to a 75 percent interest in the Solwezi licenses by spending $51 Million USD.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a history of discoveries and decades of experience in the exploration and development of high-value mines.

Midnight Sun Mining’s projects are in proximity to multiple producing mines. The Solwezi Licences are adjacent to First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi mining complex, one of the world’s largest copper mines and an important gold producer with resources exceeding 1 billion tonnes including copper grades of 0.7 to 0.8 percent and 4 million ounces of gold. Meanwhile, 120 kilometers away is the Sentinel Mine operated by First Quantum Minerals and 60 kilometres away is the Lumwana Mine operated by Barrick Gold. Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula Mine is less than 200km away, on the DRC side of the border.

Midnight Sun Mining strongly believes that its Solwezi Licences have the potential to host major billion-plus pound discoveries with excellent economics given the proximity to major mines and existing infrastructure.

Company Highlights

  • Midnight Sun Mining is one of very few junior exploration companies in the prolific Zambian-Congo Copper Belt.
  • The region hosts multiple producing mines including Barrick Gold’s Lumwana mine, First Quantum’s Sentinel mine and Kansanshi mines, China Molybdenum’s Tenke Fungurume mine, and Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine.
  • The company’s Solwezi licenses are adjacent to First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi mine, which is one of the world’s largest copper mines.
  • The Solwezi Licences span a significant 506 square kilometres and consist of several highly prospective targets including the Mitu Trend, Dumbwa, Kazhiba Dome, Gameno and Western Flank.
  • The Mitu Trend and the Kazhiba Dome targets are high-grade discoveries with drill intercepts of 4.23 percent of copper equivalent and 5.71 percent of copper near the surface, respectively.
  • In April 2020, the company entered into a US$51 million earn-in and joint venture agreement with one of the world’s largest miners, Rio Tinto. The agreement grants Rio Tinto the right to up to a 75 percent interest in the Solwezi Licences.
  • Midnight Sun Mining is led by a highly experienced management team with a history of discoveries and decades of experience in the exploration and development of high-value mines.

Management Team

Al Fabbro – President, CEO and Lead Director

Al Fabbro has over 40 years of experience in both the finance and mining industries. From 1984 to 1990, Fabbro headed the retail trading department of Yorkton Securities. Fabbro then spent six years with Yorkton’s Natural Resources Group. Fabbro spent 10 years as an investment advisor with Canaccord Capital specializing in the natural resource sector. Fabbro then became Lead Director of Roxgold Inc. which was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50. Fabbro helped raise more than $60 million in equity financing at Roxgold Inc. during his tenure.

Robert Sibthorpe – Vice President, Exploration & Director

Robert Sibthorpe has had extensive experience in the mineral exploration sector. Sibthorpe has worked in geology and business development with senior mining companies including Noranda, Falconbridge and Ivanhoe Mines. He also served as a research and corporate finance analyst in the securities industry for Midland Doherty Ltd., Yorkton Securities Inc. and Canaccord Capital Corp. He has been involved in the discovery and financing of numerous important mineral deposits, including Eskay Creek, Petaquilla and Fire Creek. From 2010 to 2012, Sibthorpe was the president and CEO of Roxgold Inc. in which he financed and discovered the Yaramoko deposit in Burkina Faso. Sibthorpe received his Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1972 and Masters of Business Administration in 1979 from the University of Toronto. Sibthorpe also received the Colin Spence Award from AMEBC for excellence in global mineral exploration.

Brett A. Richards – Director

Brett Richards is a natural resources executive with over 34 years of experience in mining and metals. He has a unique background in mining M&A, mine financing, mine development and senior-level operations experience. He brings publicly-listed CEO experience in the mining sector as well global operational experience with a geographic focus in the last 12 years in Africa. Richards has held positions for private equity shareholders in the past, including CEO of African Thunder Platinum, CEO of Renew Resources and CEO of Octéa. Richards is currently the CEO of Banro Corp. He has also previously served as the transition CEO of Roxgold, CEO of Avocet Mining and was part of the five-person start-up of Katanga Mining. Richard’s publicly-listed experience also includes senior executive positions with Kinross Gold and Co-Steel. He is currently the CEO of Goldshore Resources Inc.

Rick Mazur – Director

Rick Mazur is a designated P. Geo geoscientist with an MBA. Mazur has held positions in the international exploration and mining industry for over 40 years. Mazur has worked as a project geologist, financial analyst and senior executive on uranium, gold, base metals, coal and industrial minerals projects around the world. Mazur worked as an analyst for Canamax Resources Inc. from 1985 to 1991 during the development of three Canadian gold mines. Two of these mines –– Bell Creek in Timmins, Ontario and the Island Mine in Wawa, Ontario –– are still in production. Mazur also served as a director of Roxgold Inc. when it was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50 in 2012. Currently, he is a Director of Alto Ventures Ltd., Impact Silver Corp. and Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Wayne Moorhouse – Director

Wayne Moorhouse is a CFA who has held senior management positions with mining and civil construction companies. He has a proven track record at an operating level and as a financial executive covering all stages of a project’s life. Moorhouse’s project life experience includes grassroots exploration through feasibility and engineering studies, strategic planning, project finance, construction, mine expansion, operations and mergers and acquisitions. Moorhouse has acted for several TSX and TSX Venture listed resource companies including Genco Resources Ltd, Stealth Energy Inc. and Roxgold Inc. Moorhouse is currently a director of I-Minerals Inc. and the COO of EnviroLeach Technologies.

R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus – Advisor

Stuart Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is currently the chair of K92 Mining Inc. He is the former head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was the managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Angus is the former chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited. He has held former director positions at multiple companies, including First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

Matt MacKenzie – VP, Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary

Matt MacKenzie began his career in finance with GE Capital and BMO Capital Markets. At GE Capital and BMO Capital Markets, MacKenzie worked directly with clients in diverse fields including mineral exploration and production, oil and gas services and transportation. Additionally, MacKenzie has conducted consulting projects for the BC Lions Canadian football team, Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer and Vancouver Island Helicopters. MacKenzie holds a JD and MBA. MacKenzie served as manager of business and legal affairs for Roxgold Inc. before joining Midnight Sun.

Alastair Brownlow – CFO

Alastair Brownlow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington) specializing in resource-focused accounting and finance. Brownlow has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO of TSX Venture Exchange-listed resource companies. Brownlow’s experience spans exploration, development and production stages. Brownlow has also worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands. Before this, Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered professional accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry. In this role, Brownlow gained significant accounting experience in auditing resource companies with operations throughout the world. Brownlow holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with first-class honours from Simon Fraser University.

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Announces Termination of Earn-In Agreement

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has received notification of Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited's ("Rio Tinto") intention to terminate the previously announced Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") (see the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020). Termination will be effective June 28, 2022.

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Rio Tinto has not earned any ownership of the Solwezi Licences, and control will be returned to Midnight Sun, along with all samples and data collected while Rio Tinto acted as the project operator.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as giving new investors an opportunity to efficiently participate in the trading of Midnight Sun's common shares where their previous investing platform did not allow for non-DTC investing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd (TSXV: ARJN) invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

"Ownership of the Col property outright provides us with tremendous flexibility. Unburdened by annual cash payments, share payments and work commitments, we will be able to take the necessary time to bring all of our resources to bear on the property in a cost-effective manner and, when the time is right, we will drill," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO. "This journey began 10 years ago and I am excited that with the addition of the Col property, PEMC now has a commanding, regional scale land position between Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine and Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit. Work by Northwest Copper in recent months has demonstrated the potential in this area for very attractive copper-gold grades. Historical work at the Col property over the last 50 years has also demonstrated the potential for very attractive copper-gold grades. As an added bonus the property was eligible for a one-time use of Portable Assessment Credits to advance the Good to Date of the property out until 2027. We took full advantage of this opportunity. On a personal note I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Campbell for entrusting this incredible copper project to Pacific Empire."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c7281.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×