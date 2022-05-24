VIDEO — Mickey Fulp: I'm Bullish on Physical Gold and Farmland, Exiting Resource Juniors
"I'm bearish on the markets, (but) I'm bullish on gold — physical bullion — and farmland right now," said Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp.
Mickey Fulp VRIC 2022youtu.be
With the general markets in turmoil, Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp sees few places to turn.
"It's a difficult situation," he said at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). "I am very bearish, not necessarily on commodity prices, but on the whole resource space and the ability of companies to explore, develop, produce — there's a variety of factors against that right now."
Those include resource nationalism, socialism, anti-development initiatives and green agendas, Fulp explained. Meanwhile, mining companies are seeing energy and labor costs pushed up by inflation.
"The cost margins, profit margins, are going to decrease," he told the Investing News Network. "I don't foresee the kind of profitability we had in Q3 of 2020 — all-time records highs. That was really when we had very high prices for base and precious metals, but costs had not caught up — we didn't have the rampant inflation."
Speaking about where he does see opportunity, Fulp pointed to two key areas.
"I'm always bullish on something. I'm bearish on the markets, (but) I'm bullish on gold — physical bullion — and farmland right now. I am basically exiting the junior resource space at every opportunity where I can take profits, break even," he said. "Or I'll do some tax-loss selling at year end and convert that to US dollars."
Despite that bearish take, Fulp did offer one stock pick: Nevada-focused Allegiant Gold (TSXV:AUAU,OTCQX:AUXXF).
Watch the interview above for more from Fulp on the resource space and his advice for investing during volatile times. You can also click here for our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Palladium Outlook 2022: Auto Demand to Determine Price ... ›
- Platinum Outlook 2022: Rising Demand to Offset Supply Surplus | INN ›
- Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price ... ›
- Gold Outlook 2022: Consolidation a Launching Pad for Price Rise ... ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1855.01
|+1.33
|Silver
|21.73
|-0.01
|Copper
|4.30
|-0.05
|Palladium
|2005.50
|+20.50
|Platinum
|954.50
|+1.50
|Oil
|108.96
|-1.33
|Heating Oil
|3.60
|-0.04
|Natural Gas
|8.76
|+0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.