Copper Crunch — Structural Deficit "Here to Stay" | McEwen Copper's Michael Meding

Michael Meding, managing director of McEwen Copper, discusses the company's Argentina-based Los Azules copper project, including the timeline for a final investment decision and when an initial public offering may take place.

He also touches on supply/demand dynamics in the copper space.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.