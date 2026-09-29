Copper Crunch — Structural Deficit "Here to Stay" | McEwen Copper's Michael Meding
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"I think we've run into a structural deficit, and I think it's here to stay," said Michael Meding of McEwen Copper.
Michael Meding, managing director of McEwen Copper, discusses the company's Argentina-based Los Azules copper project, including the timeline for a final investment decision and when an initial public offering may take place.
He also touches on supply/demand dynamics in the copper space.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.