April 4, 2022 TheNewswire - V ancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 86.67 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which ...

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 4, 2022 TheNewswire - V ancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 86.67 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd is acting as a finder in the placement. Funds raised from the financing are intended to be used for general working capital, and to accelerate the development of the Company's Superior Lake zinc and copper project, the highest grade zinc project in North America (see press release dated Oct 14, 2021 ).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.  The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption from such registration.

About Metallum

Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN) is developing its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada which has been advanced to the feasibility stage. For more information on the project please visit metallumzinc.com .

Metallum is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.  For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the proposed financing. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the financing will be completed as planned; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the financing will be completed as planned; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Overview

Market experts believe that global zinc demand is set to outpace production growth in 2021. The zinc market could see upwards of 2.9 percent to 14 million tonnes in production increases as producers worldwide continue to ramp up output in the face of surging demands.

Global zinc production continues to struggle to meet increasing demand. In 2019, 12.8 million tons of zinc was mined, with 33.7 percent of that coming from China. Companies operating advanced, high-quality zinc production assets in the West present investors with an opportunity to satisfy growing global demand without the same level of exposure to geopolitical risk.

One such company is Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN), which acquired the Superior Lake zinc project from Superior Lake Resources (ASX:SUP). Superior Lake has a prospective JORC-compliant bankable feasibility study. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources.

The Superior Lake zinc project consists of two high-grade resource targets: Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Winston Lake produced historic average recoveries at 93.7 percent zinc and 78.3 percent copper, 37 percent Ag and 38 percent Au with approximately 900 Mlbs Zn, 53.7 Mlbs Cu, 1,172 koz Ag, 51.17 koz Au. Likewise, Pick Lake hosts highlighted drilling results of zinc grades up to 40.6 percent over 0.51m and 30.47 percent over 13.4m.


With most major permitting in place, the company plans to commence an extensive drilling campaign and further its established exploration programs to identify additional targets across the Superior Lake property. Existing infrastructure and historic revitalization of the project present the company with fast-tracked and lower-cost development conditions.

Metallum Resources has advantageous positioning in the space of zinc developer valuation. Compared to other players in the market, Metallum Resources presents an excellent CAD$21 million market cap with a robust post-transaction share distribution portfolio. The company has no material debt.

Metallum Resources’ management team has a proven track record of bringing shareholder value. The company is part of the Gold Group, a winning team of results-driven leaders with world-class expertise in mine building, resource expansion and established stakeholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Metallum Resources’ flagship Superior Lake zinc project is near-production, with all infrastructure in place, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario, and is one of the highest-grade zinc development resources in North America.
  • Current resources estimates place Superior Lake with upwards of 2.07 million indicated tonnes of zinc at 18 percent zinc grades. The current mine life of Superior Lake stands at nine years and the asset has the potential for resource expansion with additional exploration.
  • The Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit has exceptional historic intercepts but is still largely untested, leaving huge potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization that is close to existing underground development.
  • The Superior Lake zinc project’s 2 deposits, Winston Lake and Pick Lake, are both highly prospective VMS deposits that host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization.
  • Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources, at 3 percent cut off grade.
  • The company is a significant proponent of stakeholder participation and mining best practices. It boasts strong relationships with community and local skilled workforces and emphasizes safety and sustainability while providing exceptional economic and project development potential.

Key Projects

Superior Lake Zinc Project

The Superior Lake zinc project sits approximately 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project covers 175 kilometers squared and consists of two deposits – Winston Lake and Pick Lake. The property leverages excellent existing infrastructure, including all-weather access roads, transmission lines, tailings dam and over 180,000 meters of surface and undergrounding drilling.

Both highly prospective VMS deposits host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization, which presents Metallum with exceptional exploration and yield possibilities. The project boasts a good 43-101 indicated resource of 2.07 million tonnes at 17.9 percent zinc, 0.8 percent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 33.6 g/t silver and inferred resources at 0.27 million tonnes at 16.2 percent zinc, 1.0 percent copper, 0.3 g/t gold and 37.2 g/t silver. Pick Lake recoveries stand at 97 percent zinc and 54 percent concentrate returned from a test stope conducted before acquisition by Metallum.

Past work on the project includes successful exploratory testing, soil sampling and monitor surveying to measure dilution processing. In 2019, the project saw downhole EM surveying and the completion of three significant drill holes by Superior Lake Resources. This drill campaign adds to the 1,812 surface and underground drill holes in the asset’s database.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to increase the zinc resources across the asset, dewater the mine and leverage its developmental momentum in advancing potential production. Metallum remains excited for the future of the Superior Lake zinc project and the economic growth that it’s projected to experience.

Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources. Metallum Resource intends to upgrade this study in 2021.

Management Team

Kerem Usenmez — President, CEO & Director

Kerem Usenmez is a geological engineer and a mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience. He has worked in various technical and leadership roles with Inco, Vale and Amec. Usenmez has been involved in mineral discovery exploration and various VMS deposits and discoveries in Canada, such as Duck Pond NFLD, Bathurst in New Brunswick and Northern Manitoba, working mainly in base metals, such as Zinc. Usenmez co-owns Atom Bits, a rapidly growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the board of directors of the PDAC and is the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee.

Kevin Bales — CFO

Kevin Bales has over 20 years of financial reporting experience in the mining and information technology industries. He currently serves as CFO for several public junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. Bales holds a Bachelor of Management degree with a major in accounting.

Robert Middleton — Exploration Manager

Robert Middleton is an exploration geoscientist with over 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in more than 40 countries through Canada, United States, Central America, Europe and Africa. He was involved in VMS deposit discoveries and expanding significant deposits such as Hemlo, Flin Flon, and Bell Creek. He worked as an exploration manager with junior and major companies such as Newmont. He holds a mining diploma from the Provincial Institute of Mining in Haileybury, a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Technological University. Middleton was named The Prospector of the year in 2008 by the Ontario Prospectors Association and MNDM, won the “Discovery of the year” awards in 2004 and 2001 and holds Lifetime Achievement Award from NWOPA.

Grant Davey - Director

Grant Davey is an experienced entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of precious metals, base metals, uranium and bulk commodities around the world. More recently, he has been involved in venture capital investments in several exploration and mining projects and has been instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania, the Superior Lake zinc project in Ontario, the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland and the acquisition of the Kaylekera Uranium mine in Malawi from Paladin. He is currently a Director of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX), Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT), and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE), and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 83,340,000 units at $0.06 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of $5,000,400.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 15, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia : Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces today that Grant Davey has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of Gordon Tainton who has stepped down from the Board.

Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

Metallum Resources Inc.

A Vancouver, Canada based investment research company, published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company.

Metallum Resources Announces Extension of Winston Lake Option Agreement with First Quantum Minerals

Metallum Resources Announces Extension of Winston Lake Option Agreement with First Quantum Minerals

Metallum Resources Inc.

February 14, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQML) to extend the Company's option to purchase the Winston Lake portion of the Superior Zinc and Copper Project.

Metallum Resources to Present at GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals and Energy Metals Day

Metallum Resources to Present at GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 - Base Metals and Energy Metals Day

Metallum Resources Inc.

Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Kerem Usenmez, will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference 2022 Base Metals & Energy Metals Day on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:35 AM PST 12:35 PM EST as well as the Red Cloud Live Webinar at 11:00 AM PST 2:00 PM EST

Trevali Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves and Resources Including a 50% Increase to Mineral Reserves at Rosh Pinah

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) reports its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statements as of December 31, 2021 .

The Future of Mining (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

"We are pleased to announce a 4.9 million tonne increase in our consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, which is a 28% increase over the year ended 2020," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "Through the dedicated efforts of the team our flagship operation, Rosh Pinah, contributed significantly to this achievement by increasing its Mineral Reserves by 50% year over year, and also represents a 36% increase to the Rosh Pinah Expansion RP2.0 Feasibility Study published in August 2021 . This is a great result as it adds 4.39 million tonnes to the existing 12.35 million tonnes of Mineral Reserves reported in that study and is expected to extend the mine life beyond 2032. With the RP2.0 early works program underway we view Mineral Resource and Reserve expansion as an effective and efficient way to create value for shareholders."

The increase in Mineral Reserves at Rosh Pinah comes predominantly from the conversion of existing Mineral Resources through the following two factors: first, the infill drilling program at the Eastern and the AAB Orefields; second, the expected change to the mining method with the inclusion of paste backfill as outlined in the Rosh Pinah Expansion RP2.0 Feasibility Study, which is anticipated to lead to higher mining recoveries.

Highlights
  • Consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of:
    • 2.9 billion pounds of contained zinc;
    • 676 million pounds of contained lead; and,
    • 19.9 million ounces of contained silver.
    • Increase in tonnage by 4.9 million tonnes and contained metal by 450 million lbs zinc is due to conversion drilling and engineering work at Rosh Pinah partially offset by mining depletion at Perkoa.
  • Consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of:
    • 7.5 billion pounds of contained zinc;
    • 2.1 million pounds of contained lead; and,
    • 63.2 million ounces of contained silver.
    • Successfully replaced due to exploration and expansion drilling, with an increase at Rosh Pinah offsetting decreases at the Perkoa and Caribou Mines.
  • Rosh Pinah Mineral Reserves of:
    • 2.1 billion pounds of contained zinc – an increase of 44.6%;
    • 466 million pounds of contained lead – an increase of 46.0%; and,
    • 10.6 million ounces of contained silver – an increase of 39.8%.
    • Increase in tonnage by 50% from the Company's December 31, 2020 statement, from 11.2 million tonnes to 16.7 million tonnes.
  • Perkoa Mineral Reserves decreased due to mining depletion and limited conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. While the Company is doing work to evaluate the cost structure of the operation in the current zinc price environment, it is not currently anticipated that there will be a material conversion of existing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. Exploration efforts continue.
  • Caribou Mineral Reserves modestly decreased as mining depletion was only partially offset by an increase in Net Smelter Return (NSR) values driven by higher metal prices.
Consolidated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement

Consolidated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statements are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, while detailed breakdowns for each of the mines and projects are provided in the detailed section. Mineral Resources in this document are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Table 1. Total Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2021 (1,2)


Grade

Metal

Mine

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Perkoa Mine

Proven

0.73

11.31

-

-

181

-

-

Probable

0.23

9.45

-

-

48

-

-

Rosh Pinah Mine

Proven

7.50

5.64

1.29

20.10

933

213

4,844

Probable

9.25

5.90

1.24

19.45

1,202

253

5,781

Caribou Mine

Proven

1.75

6.13

2.21

65.92

236

85

3,707

Probable

2.66

5.67

2.14

65.39

332

125

5,584

Total

Proven & Probable

22.12

6.02

1.39

28.02

2,932

676

19,916

(1)

For additional detail respecting the Mineral Reserve contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" within this news release.

(2)

The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Proven + Probable Mineral Reserve estimation of all the mines on a 100% basis. Trevali's ownership interest is 90% of Perkoa and 90% of Rosh Pinah.


Table 2. Total Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2021 (1,2,3)


Grade

Metal

Project

Category

Quantity
Mt

Zn

%

Pb

%

Ag

g/t

Zn

M lbs

Pb

M lbs

Ag

K oz

Perkoa Mine

Measured

1.51

12.72

-

-

424

-

-

Indicated

1.20

9.48

-

-

251

-

-

Rosh Pinah Mine

Measured

10.84

7.34

1.87

28.30

1,755

447

9,865

Indicated

9.10

7.42

1.79

27.80

1,488

359

8,132

Caribou Mine

Measured

6.82

6.55

2.44

71.49

984

367

15,664

Indicated

4.91

6.31

2.49

75.03

683

270

11,846

Restigouche Project

Measured

0.29

4.63

3.08

38.80

30

20

364

Indicated

0.79

5.19

3.36

49.07

91

59

1,249

Halfmile Project

Measured

0.40

5.92

1.99

40.00

54

18

520

Indicated

7.40

7.00

2.37

35.00

1,146

389

8,450

Stratmat Project

Indicated

4.70

5.30

2.10

49.00

550

214

7,300

Total

Measured & Indicated

47.96

7.05

2.02

40.97

7,454

2,141

63,390

(1)

For additional detail respecting the Mineral Resources contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" within this news release. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

All Mineral Resources referred to in this news release are inclusive of stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(3)

The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Measured + Indicated Mineral Resource estimation of all mines and projects on a 100% basis. Trevali's ownership interest is 90% of Perkoa and 90% of Rosh Pinah


Table 3. Total Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2021 (1,2,3)


Grade

Metal

Project

Category

Quantity

Mt

Zn

%

Pb

%

Ag

g/t

Zn

M lbs

Pb

M lbs

Ag

K oz

Perkoa Mine

Inferred

0.47

8.51

0.00

0.00

88

-

-

Rosh Pinah Mine

Inferred

0.78

8.09

1.41

47.36

139

24

1,183

Caribou Mine

Inferred

2.61

5.68

2.40

72.61

327

138

6,099

Restigouche Project

Inferred

0.58

6.10

4.30

67.83

77

55

1,256

Halfmile Project

Inferred

6.50

5.62

1.51

23.00

806

216

4,720

Stratmat Project

Inferred

2.40

4.80

2.10

39.00

252

110

3,000

Total

Inferred

13.34

5.74

1.85

37.91

1,689

543

16,258

(1)

For additional detail respecting the Mineral Resources contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" within this news release.

(2)

All Mineral Resources referred to in this news release are inclusive of stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(3)

The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Inferred Mineral Resource estimation of all mines and projects on a 100% basis. Trevali's ownership interest is 90% of Perkoa and 90% of Rosh Pinah.

Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure
Rosh Pinah Mine

The conversion drilling program, along with increasing NSR values and higher mining recoveries, successfully replaced and exceeded the 2021 mining depletion, resulting in a 50% increase in tonnage in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves compared to the 2020 year-end Mineral Reserves disclosure. The Mineral Reserve zinc grade is modestly lower than the 2020 year-end disclosure, the decline occurred primarily due to a combination of factors including mining higher than average Mineral Reserves grade tonnes in 2021, as well as adding lower grade tonnage along the Eastern Orefield and at the AAB deposit.

The Rosh Pinah Expansion " RP2.0 " Feasibility Study, which focused on evaluating an expansion scenario to the Rosh Pinah concentrator and a change of mining method to paste back fill, was completed in 2021 and contributed significantly to the conversion rate of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource to Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. Approximately 50% of the increase in Mineral Reserves can be attributed to the change in mining method along with higher NSR values associated with higher metal prices. The remaining increase in Mineral Reserves was the result of Mineral Resources conversion mainly at the Eastern Orefield and the AAB Orefield.

Table 4. Rosh Pinah Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,4)


Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Rosh Pinah Mine (3)








Proven

7.50

5.64

1.29

20.10

933

213

4,844

Probable

9.25

5.90

1.24

19.45

1,202

253

5,781

Proven & Probable

16.74

5.78

1.26

19.74

2,135

466

10,625

(1)

All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Reserve is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Rosh Pinah Expansion "RP2.0" NI 43-101 Feasibility Study" dated August 17, 2021, is the current technical report for the Rosh Pinah property.

(3)

The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on planned stopes with a net smelter return cut-off grade of US$50/tonne, with average metal prices of: US$1.17/lb zinc, US$1.00/lb lead, US$24.13/oz silver.

(4)

The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by Trevali's Technical group with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.


Table 5. Rosh Pinah Mineral Resource as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,4)


Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Rosh Pinah Mine (3)








Measured

10.84

7.34

1.87

28.30

1,755

447

9,865

Indicated

9.10

7.42

1.79

27.80

1,488

359

8,132

Measured & Indicated

19.94

7.38

1.83

27.71

3,244

805

17,764

Inferred

0.78

8.09

1.41

47.36

139

24

1,183

(1)

All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Resource is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Rosh Pinah Expansion "RP2.0" NI 43-101 Feasibility Study" dated August 17, 2021, is the current technical report for the Rosh Pinah property.

(3)

The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 4% ZnEQ.

(4)

The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.


Perkoa Mine

The annual Mineral Reserve statement for the Perkoa mine utilized a net smelter return cut-off-value of US$90 per tonne, which is a decrease of $10 in comparison to the 2020 year-end disclosure. The Mineral Resources are disclosed using a 5% ZnEQ cut-off value which is the same value used as previous years. The 2021 mine production at Perkoa resulted in a net mining depletion of 0.70 million tonnes. Mineral Reserves decreased by 0.57 million tonnes year on year, which is less than the 2021 mining depletion, and is the result of higher NSR values associated with higher metal prices.

While the Company is doing work to evaluate the cost structure of the operation in the current zinc price environment and continuing exploration, it is not currently anticipated that there will be a material conversion of existing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves in 2022.

Table 6. Perkoa Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,4)


Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Perkoa Mine (3)








Proven

0.73

11.31

0.00

0.00

181

0

0

Probable

0.23

9.45

0.00

0.00

48

0

0

Proven & Probable

0.96

10.86

0.00

0.00

229

0

0

(1)

All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") — Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Definition Standards"). Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Reserve is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Perkoa Mine.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso" dated April 12, 2018, is the current technical report for the Perkoa property.

(3)

The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on planned stopes with a net smelter return cut-off value of US$90/tonne, with average metal prices of: US$1.39/lb zinc.

(4)

The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by Trevali's Technical group with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.


Table 7. Perkoa Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,4)



Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Perkoa Mine (3)








Measured

1.51

12.72

-

-

424

-

-

Indicated

1.20

9.48

-

-

251

-

-

Measured & Indicated

2.71

11.29

-

-

675

-

-

Inferred

0.47

8.51

-

-

88

-

-

(1)

All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Resource is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Perkoa Mine.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso" dated April 12, 2018, is the current technical report for the Perkoa property.

(3)

The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% Zn.

(4)

The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.


Caribou Mine – Bathurst Mining Camp Operations

The annual Mineral Reserve statement for the Caribou mine utilized a net smelter return cut-off-value of US$80 per tonne, which represents a $5 per tonne increase over the 2020 year-end cut-off. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves tonnage decreased slightly from 2020 mainly due to mining depletion which was minimized by higher NSR values driven by higher metal prices. The overall Mineral Reserve grade decreased slightly due to the inclusion of lower grade material in the Mineral Reserves due to the higher NSR values.

Table 8. Caribou Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,4)


Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Ag

Zn

Pb

Ag

Mt

%

%

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

Caribou Mine (3)








Proven

1.75

6.13

2.21

65.92

236

85

3,707

Probable

2.66

5.67

2.14

65.39

332

125

5,584

Proven & Probable

4.41

5.85

2.17

65.60

568

211

9,291

(1)

All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards". Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Caribou Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada" dated May 31, 2018, is the current technical report for the Caribou property.

(3)

The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on optimized stopes designed on an incremental net smelter return cut-off value of US$80/tonne with average metal prices of: US$1.25/lb zinc, US$1.00/lb lead, US$25.00/oz silver.

(4)

Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by Trevali's Technical group with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.

Table 9. Bathurst Mining Camp ( New Brunswick ) Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2021 (1,2,3)


Grade

Metal

Category

Quantity

Zn

Pb

Cu

Ag

Au

Zn

Pb

Cu

Ag

Au

Mt

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

M lbs

M lbs

M lbs

K oz

K oz

Caribou Mine (4)












Measured

6.82

6.55

2.44

-

71.49

-

984

367

-

15,664

-

Indicated

4.91

6.31

2.49

-

75.03

-

683

270

-

11,846

-

Measured & Indicated

11.73

6.45

2.46

-

72.97

-

1,667

636

-

27,510

-

Inferred

2.61

5.68

2.40

-

72.61

-

327

138

-

6,099

-

Restigouche Project (5)












Measured

0.29

4.63

3.08

0.21

38.80

0.45

30

20

1.4

364

4

Indicated

0.79

5.19

3.36

0.22

49.07

0.55

91

59

3.8

1,249

14

Measured & Indicated

1.08

5.00

3.30

0.22

46.30

0.52

119

79

5.3

1,613

18

Inferred

0.58

6.10

4.30

0.28

67.83

0.81

77

55

3.6

1,256

15

Halfmile Project (6)












Measured

0.40

5.92

1.99

0.46

40.00

0.60

54

18

4.0

520

10

Indicated

7.40

7.00

2.37

0.16

35.00

0.29

1,146

389

26.0

8,450

70

Measured & Indicated

7.80

6.94

2.35

0.18

36.00

0.30

1,199

407

31.0

8,980

80

Inferred

6.50

5.62

1.51

0.15

23.00

0.10

806

216

21.0

4,720

20

Stratmat Project (7)












Indicated

4.70

5.30

2.10

0.40

49.00

0.60

550

214

43.0

7,300

90

Inferred

2.40

4.80

2.10

0.70

39.00

0.40

252

110

37.0

3,000

30

(1)

All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Caribou Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada" dated May 31, 2018, is the current technical report for the Caribou property.

(3)

The technical report entitled "Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Halfmile-Stratmat Massive Sulphide Zinc-Lead-Silver Integrated Project Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada" dated October 26, 2017, is the current technical report for the Halfmile-Stratmat property.

(4)

The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ. The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Trevali's technical group with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.

(5)

The Restigouche Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 3% ZnEQ. The Restigouche Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the exploration geology department and non-independent technical consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2021, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Technical Services & Exploration of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.

(6)

The Halfmile Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ. The Halfmile Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate was prepared and approved by Professional Geologist Gilles Arseneau (P.Geo.), a consultant with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, with an effective date of October 26, 2017.

(7)

The Stratmat Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ. The Stratmat Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate was prepared and approved by Professional Geologist Gilles Arseneau (P.Geo.), a consultant with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, with an effective date of October 26, 2017.

Qualified Persons and Technical Information

The Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates have been estimated and compiled in accordance with definitions and guidelines set out in the Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum and as required by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources at Trevali's material properties, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates of scientific and technical information may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please see the technical reports for the company's material properties as filed by Trevali on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates were prepared under the supervision of Yan Bourassa (M.Sc., P.Geo.), Trevali's Vice President of Technical Services & Exploration. Mr. Bourassa is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Notice to United States Investors

Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 contains the rules and codes of practice developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that established minimum standards for all public disclosure of scientific and technical information an issuer makes concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Under the SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves, and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. Actual recoveries of mineral products may differ from reported mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates due to inherent uncertainties in acceptable estimating techniques. In particular, inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained metal" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Mineral resources may be affected by further infill and exploration drilling that may result in increases or decreases in subsequent resource estimates. Mineral resources may also be affected by subsequent assessments of mining, environmental, processing, permitting, taxation, socio-economic, and other factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves. For the above reasons, information contained in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's growth strategies, the continued success of mineral exploration, the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs and life of mine expectancies, Trevali's ability to fund future exploration activities, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and estimations of exploration targets; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by any governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

BHT/SEDEX Lead-Zinc Mineralised Footprint Extended at Four Corners Prospect - Lyons River Project

BHT/SEDEX Lead-Zinc Mineralised Footprint Extended at Four Corners Prospect - Lyons River Project

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL or "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities from its Lyons River Project in Western Australia, where its program of RC drilling has been successfully completed at the Four Corners prospect (Figures land 2). Lyons River comprises a strategic (100% owned) land position of 703 km2 within the Proterozoic Mutherbukin Zone of the Gascoyne Province.
Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc Commences Zinc Sulfate Bulk Operation

Nevada Zinc Corporation (“Nevada Zinc” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NZN) is pleased to announce the commencement of a bulk operation to produce zinc sulfate monohydrate as part of its multiphase pilot plant program being conducted by Hazen Research, Inc. ("Hazen") for the Company's Lone Mountain zinc project.

A bulk operation, comprised of batch-type unit operations, will be conducted, and is expected to produce approximately 150 lbs. of a commercial grade zinc sulfate monohydrate product (ZnSO4·H2O) followed by the cost analysis of the process flowsheet’s capital and operating costs.

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Achieves full year Adjusted EBITDA of $102.3 million

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today released financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . The Company reported annual production of 316.2 million pounds of zinc at an all-in sustaining cost 1 ("AISC") of $1.05 per pound. 2021 revenues increased 61% to $343 .7 million compared to 2020 due to a 32% strengthening of the average annual zinc price and a 47% decrease in treatment charges. 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $0.13 . All financial figures are in U.S. dollars.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reduced significant incidents by 30% during 2021 compared to 2020. Total recordable injury frequency increased to 8.8 as compared to 4.5 in 2020.
  • Achieved 2021 payable zinc production of 316.2 million payable pounds following a final adjustment downward of 6.2 million pounds at Perkoa , below revised guidance of 325 to 350 million pounds of payable zinc normalized for the sale of Santander.
  • 2021 revenues 2 increased 61% to $343.7 million compared to the prior year due to a 32% strengthening of the average annual zinc price and a 47% decrease in treatment charges.
  • C1 Cash Cost 1 of $0.91 per pound and AISC 1 of $1.05 per pound, flat relative to the prior year. AISC 1 was above revised guidance of $0.89 to $0.97 per pound.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $102.3 million , an $83.3 million increase over the prior year and $25.2 million for Q4 2021, a 23% and 25% increase over prior quarter and Q4 2020, respectively.
  • Operating cash flows before changes in working capital of $90.8 million for 2021, due to strengthened zinc, lead and silver prices and reduced zinc treatment charge rate.
  • Net Debt 1 reduction of $27.0 million during the year to $78.0 million as at December 31, 2021 with a $4.0 million reduction during Q4 2021, a result of the operating profit.
  • RP2.0 Feasibility Study published in August 2021 and commenced financing efforts with good progress to-date. Non-binding expressions of interest have been received from several capital providers.
  • Successfully restarted Caribou operations in March 2021 with a 21-month fixed-pricing arrangement at $1.25 per pound for 115 million payable pounds of zinc.
  • Issued 3 rd Annual Sustainability Report in June covering new performance targets and disclosures.
  • Santander sale finalized on December 3, 2021 , together with a 10:1 share consolidation . The sale resulted in a non-cash $19.2 million gain on disposal.

Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali's President and CEO stated, "The company generated Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $102.3 million in 2021 versus $25.2 million last year, this was aided by a 32% increase in the average zinc price and 47% decline in zinc concentrate treatment charges. The improvement in commodity prices allowed us to reduce our Net Debt 1 to $78 million as at December 31, 2021 despite the production challenges we experienced during the year, particularly at Caribou.

I would like to thank the entire workforce, in addition to leveraging the many lessons learned through the COVID-19 control measures, the Trevali team continues to identify ways to optimize our operations and build on last year's performance.  I am appreciative for the support of our local Governments and communities and remain committed to our focus on safety, operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and debt reduction while creating a platform to increase shareholder returns.

2022 is an important year for us, the early works program for the RP2.0 expansion at Rosh Pinah is underway and I am pleased to report further positive progress around the securing of its financing and refinancing both the existing Corporate Revolving Credit Facility and Glencore Facility, maturing in September 2022 . RP2.0 is a critical project, and we believe the strong fundamentals in the zinc market support the timing of this investment in transforming the company."

This news release should be read in conjunction with Trevali's quarterly and annual consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31st, 2021 which are available on Trevali's website and the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Certain financial information is reported herein using non-IFRS measures; see Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures below and in Trevali's accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 .














2021

2020

YoY


Q4'21

Q3'21

Q4'20

Q4'21
vs
Q3'21

Q4'21
vs
Q4'20

Zinc payable production

Mlbs

316.2

313.0

1%


71.8

82.4

74.2

–13%

–3%

Lead payable production

Mlbs

39.3

29.9

31%


11.9

11.8

8.4

1%

42%

Silver payable production

Moz

0.9

0.8

13%


0.1

0.3

0.3

–67%

–67%

Revenue 2

$

343,653

212,884

61%


90,781

79,811

68,086

14%

33%

Adjusted EBITDA 1,2

$

102,291

18,960

440%


25,226

20,532

20,101

23%

25%

Operating cash flows before

working capital 2

$

90,797

10,497

765%


23,320

18,495

20,945

26%

11%

Net income (loss)

$

26,672

(245,606)

111%


19,552

5,752

(51,742)

240%

138%

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.27

(3.00)

109%


0.20

0.10

(0.60)

100%

133%

C1 Cash Cost 1

$/lb

0.91

0.90

1%


1.09

0.85

0.87

28%

25%

AISC 1

$/lb

1.05

1.02

3%


1.29

0.99

0.97

30%

33%

Sustaining capital 1

$

38,574

32,887

17%


12,992

9,720

6,561

34%

98%

Expansionary capital 1

$

13,215

6,174

114%


4,155

1,350

1,247

208%

233%

Exploration expenditure

$

6,331

4,278

48%


762

2,068

550

–63%

39%

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of the Company's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at the 90%-owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia , the wholly-owned Caribou mine in New Brunswick and the formerly owned Santander mine in Peru (which was sold on December 3, 2021 ). In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat properties and the Restigouche deposit in New Brunswick, Canada , and the past producing Ruttan mine in northern Manitoba, Canada . The Caribou mine was placed on care and maintenance on March 26, 2020 ; on January 15, 2021 , the Company restarted operations with zinc payable production resuming on March 25, 2021 . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The shares of the Company are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

FINANCING INITIATIVE

The Company is currently working to secure project financing for the RP2.0 expansion project and to refinance both the existing Corporate Revolving Credit Facility and Glencore Facility which mature in September 2022 . The Company is targeting a comprehensive financing package totalling approximately $200 million to refinance existing debt and fund the RP2.0 project.

Endeavour Financial appointed in September 2021

Endeavour Financial is a leading mining financial advisory firm, with a record of success in the mining industry and specializing in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development-stage companies.

The Company is considering several opportunities for the financing package including project finance debt, subordinated debt and a silver stream on Rosh Pinah's silver production.

Non-Binding Expressions of Interest

The Company has received non-binding expressions of interest from several capital providers about participating in the financing process, including commercial banks, streaming and royalty companies, and mining focused alternative lenders, as well as from Rosh Pinah's concentrate offtaker, with an affiliate of Glencore plc ("Glencore").

Glencore conditional support of $33 million

Glencore has indicated its support for the project by proposing an aggregate $33 million financing package, which may include an extension to the existing Glencore Facility of $13 million , subordinated to traditional project finance debt and contingent on the remainder of the required financing package being secured as well as negotiation of satisfactory terms and conditions.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY














2021

2020

YoY


Q4'21

Q3'21

Q4'20

Q4'21
vs
Q3'21

Q4'21
vs
Q4'20

Production











Ore mined

t

2,540,119

2,399,931

6%


611,049

668,362

567,071

–9%

8%

Ore milled

t

2,610,526

2,376,829

10%


613,225

676,289

560,898

–9%

9%

Zinc head grade


7.6%

8.1%

–7%


7.6%

7.5%

8.1%

1%

–6%

Lead head grade


1.5%

1.2%

26%


1.8%

1.7%

1.4%

6%

29%

Silver head grade

(ozs/t)

1.2

1.0

20%


1.2

1.3

0.8

–8%

50%

Zinc recovery


87.6%

88.2%

–1%


87.1%

87.6%

88.9%

–1%

–2%

Lead recovery


68.3%

73.4%

–7%


70.8%

70.4%

75.7%

1%

–6%

Silver recovery


44.6%

51.4%

–13%


43.8%

44.4%

61.9%

–1%

–29%

Zinc payable

Mlbs

316.2

313.0

1%


71.8

82.4

74.2

–13%

–3%

Lead payable

Mlbs

39.3

29.9

31%


11.9

11.8

8.4

1%

42%

Silver payable

Moz

0.9

0.8

13%


0.1

0.3

0.3

–67%

–67%

Sales











Zinc payable

Mlbs

304.1

303.5

0%


78.6

66.6

74.8

18%

5%

Lead payable

Mlbs

33.5

25.0

34%


5.3

12.9

8.8

–59%

–40%

Silver payable

Moz

0.9

0.7

29%


0.2

0.3

0.2

–33%

0%

Cost per unit











C1 Cash Cost 1

$/lb

0.91

0.90

1%


1.09

0.85

0.87

28%

25%

AISC 1

$/lb

1.05

1.02

3%


1.29

0.99

0.97

30%

33%

Consolidated annual production of 316.2 million pounds of payable production an increase of 1% compared to the prior year due to the restart of the Caribou mine in March 2021 resulting in nine months of operations in 2021 versus three months in 2020, mostly offset by decreased production at Santander due to lower grades as per mine plan and the sale on December 3, 2021 . Sales volumes were consistent with production year on year.

A final payable production adjustment was recorded following a final metal reconciliation (zinc concentrate weights and assays in final sales invoices versus preliminary invoices). The result was a 6.2 million pound final adjustment recorded in Q4 2021, decreasing 2021 payable zinc production at the Perkoa mine versus preliminary figures announced January 24, 2022 . Management is conducting a review of this adjustment to mitigate such adjustments in the future.

Annual C1 Cash Cost 1 and AISC 1 for the group remained relatively consistent in 2021 compared to the previous year with increases of 1% and 3%, respectively, primarily as a result of increased on-site operating costs and freight costs and a weaker U.S. dollar, mostly offset by decreased treatment charge rates and increased by-product sales.

Consolidated quarterly production for Q4 2021 of 71.8 million pounds of payable production was a decrease of 13% compared to the prior quarter due to Caribou production challenges, the reconciliation adjustment at the Perkoa mine and the sale of the Santander mine completed on December 3, 2021. Sales volumes in Q4 2021 increased by 18% and 5% compared to the previous quarter and Q4 2020, respectively, due to timing of shipments at the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa mines.

C1 Cash Cost 1 and AISC 1 for Q4 2021 increased by 28% and 30%, respectively, as compared to Q3 2021 primarily due to the delay of a lead concentrate shipment at Rosh Pinah to Q1 2022 and reduced production volumes due to decline in grades and production challenges at the Caribou mine and the reconciliation adjustment at the Perkoa mine.














2021

2020

YoY


Q4'21

Q3'21

Q4'20

Q4'21
vs
Q3'21

Q4'21
vs
Q4'20

Revenues 2

$

343,653

212,884

61%


90,781

79,811

68,086

14%

33%

Zinc payable sales

Mlbs

304.1

303.5

0%


78.6

66.6

74.8

18%

5%

Average zinc LME price

$/lb

1.36

1.03

32%


1.53

1.36

1.19

13%

29%

EBITDA 1,2

$

97,183

(198,664)

149%


24,058

27,068

(34,832)

–11%

–169%

Adjusted EBITDA 1,2

$

102,291

18,960

440%


25,226

20,532

20,101

23%

25%

Net income (loss)

$

26,672

(245,606)

111%


19,552

5,752

(51,742)

240%

138%

Earnings (loss) per share

basic and diluted

$

0.27

(3.00)

109%


0.20

(0.60)

100%

133%

Adjusted earnings (loss)

per share 1

$

0.13

(0.30)

143%


0.01

0.10

–90%

100%

The increase in revenues in Q4 2021 to $90.8 million is attributable to the 13% increase in zinc price as compared to Q3 2021 as well as the 18% increase in payable sales volumes as a direct result of the timing of shipments.

Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $25.2 million improved from $20.5 million in Q3 2021 due primarily to the increase in revenues. EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 during Q4 2021 are similar as a result of fewer adjusting items in contrast to comparative periods which included more significant mark-to-market adjustments and an impairment of property, plant and equipment at the Santander mine in Q4 2020.

Market Outlook

Management of the Company believes that the outlook for the zinc market remains strong. The base metals sector has generally performed well through to the end of 2021, however, the pace of interest rate increases has heightened the concern about the direction of near-term price trends and added to the volatility into year-end. In our view, the overriding backdrop of an extended positive price cycle remains as global economic activity intensifies with infrastructure spending, pent-up demand growth and metal supply constraints. Although risks of higher energy prices, supply chain challenges and associated manufacturing and production shortages may result in operating cost pressure and price volatility, the post-pandemic economic environment is anticipated to be much more commodity intensive versus recent cycles. In effect, we believe that the global economy and various "green energy" initiatives have some catching up to do after the pandemic slowdown. In our view, the expected ongoing structural changes have positive implications and provide opportunities for our business, but will also carry risks that will require careful management.

The zinc spot price started Q4 2021 at $1.35 per pound and ended the quarter at $1.63 per pound and traded in a very wide $0.40 per pound range, a trading range of 5.0x the previous quarter and 1.5x the first three quarters of 2021. In early October, the London Metals Exchange ("LME") cash zinc price rallied to $1.74 per pound on the back of zinc smelter curtailments largely due to electricity cost pressure in Europe and power availability issues in China . Further, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group reduced its expectation for global refined zinc surplus for 2021 to 217,100 tonnes on October 7, 2021 , versus the prior expectation of 353,000 tonnes announced in April. LME zinc stocks closed the year at 199,575 tonnes, having peaked in April at 298,025 tonnes and down from the January open of 202,075 tonnes, despite China releasing 180,000 tonnes of zinc from its strategic reserve across four market auctions.

Global manufacturing, though expanding, has witnessed some mixed improvement. In December 2021 , Euro area manufacturing sector conditions continued to disappoint with output growth remaining unchanged from November 2021 , which was the second weakest seen since production growth resumed in July 2020 . The final reading of the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for December 2021 was 58.0. The data also showed a further easing of the supply chain crisis as average lead times lengthened to the smallest extent since February 2021 . The manufacturing PMI for Japan came in at 54.3 in December 2021 , a slight softening from 54.5 in November 2021 . Global production increased for the third consecutive month, though growth eased to a more moderate pace. The Chinese manufacturing sector rose in December 2021 after some weakness in November 2021 . At 50.9 in December 2021 , the headline seasonally adjusted general manufacturing PMI in China was up from 49.9 posted in the prior month. The higher headline index figure was partly driven by a stronger increase in production at the end of 2021. Although business confidence remained strong overall in December 2021 , the degree of optimism slipped to a 20-month low. The ongoing global pandemic, and its uncertain trajectory, as well as strained supply chains were cited as key challenges for the year ahead. Finally, in the USA , the seasonally adjusted US Manufacturing PMI posted 57.7 in December 2021 , down from 58.3 in November 2021 . Manufacturers noted constraints on production due to severe material shortages and input delivery delays.

As reported previously, the annual benchmark contract treatment charge for zinc concentrate was agreed to in Asia and Europe at $159 per tonne in 2021 versus $300 per tonne in 2020. The treatment charge benchmark has yet to be determined for 2022. Treatment charges for the Company are determined by reference to the annual benchmark treatment charges, in accordance with concentrate off-take agreements. Although market expectations are for zinc concentrate supply to expand in the coming quarters, the anticipated rate of increase may continue to fall short. The supply of zinc has implications for treatment charges. According to Wood Mackenzie, the indicative spot treatment charge for December 2021 is $85 per tonne CIF into China . Spot rates have ranged from $75 to $90 per tonne into December and are well below the Chinese spot averages of $285 and $209 per tonne in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

During Q4 2021, the LME zinc price averaged $1.52 per pound, maintaining its improvement from its pandemic low of $0.82 per pound reached back in March 2020 . Management expects to see fundamental support for zinc prices in the medium term and believes demand will outweigh supply as global economic activity expands and infrastructure spending and green energy initiatives make an impact.

LME exchange inventories decreased to 199,575 tonnes by the end of Q4 2021 versus 208,875 tonnes on September 30, 2021 . Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") zinc stocks increased to 57,917 tonnes versus 54,750 tonnes at the end of Q3 2021. Although total exchange stocks rose at the end of 2021 to the equivalent of 7 days of global consumption, they remain low by historical standards and do not provide much of a buffer against any further supply disruptions to smelter production.

Relatively low zinc stocks and robust demand continue to put upward pressure on spot zinc premiums which are moving higher. In the US, high freight costs have pushed spot premiums as high as $400 per tonne ( $0.18 per pound), while in Europe they are in the region of $260 per tonne, up from $150 per tonne in September 2021 and in SE Asia spot premiums are approximately $145 per tonne, up $25 per tonne from September 2021 .

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

On January 15, 2021 , the Company announced the planned restart of its Caribou mine which had been on a care and maintenance program since March 2020 . The Company has reduced its exposure to commodity price fluctuations during the initial two-year plan by entering into a 21-month fixed-pricing arrangement Glencore for 115 million pounds of payable zinc production from Caribou, at an average price of $1.25 per pound.

On January 18, 2021 , the Company announced the appointment of Jeane Hull to its Board of Directors effective February 1, 2021.

On February 26, 2021 , the Company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet that sets out the terms for an exploration joint venture with Arrow Minerals (ASX: AMD), wherein both parties agreed to grant the other reciprocal exploration rights to their exploration permits in the Boromo gold belt in Burkina Faso which the Company believes is underexplored for base metals.

On March 30, 2021 , the Company announced that it had trucked its first ore concentrate from the Caribou mine since announcing the planned restart of operations on January 15, 2021 .

On March 31, 2021 , the Company reported its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statements as of December 31, 2020 . Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves have increased globally and grades have reduced marginally due to an increase in Net Smelter Return value resulting from reduced offsite costs and increased metal price forecasting. For further information, refer to the March 31, 2021 press release entitled "Trevali Reports 2020 Mineral Reserves and Resources; Increasing Mineral Reserves at Rosh Pinah and Caribou Mine".

In April 2021 , the 2021 annual treatment charge benchmark rates were agreed for both zinc and lead. Zinc treatment charges were set at $159 per tonne and lead treatment charges were set at $136 per tonne, decreases of 47% and 26%, respectively compared to the 2020 benchmark. Trevali's concentrate off-take agreements reference the annual benchmark treatment charge rates. These rates are retroactive and apply to concentrate produced during 2021, regardless of when the sale occurs.

On April 7, 2021 , the Company announced it had entered into a 15-year renewable power purchase agreement with Emerging Markets Energy Services Company ("EMESCO") for the supply of solar power to the Rosh Pinah mine. The Company has previously committed to achieving an overall Green House Gas ("GHG") emission reduction target of 25% by 2025 from its 2018 baseline. This agreement with EMESCO is anticipated to deliver 30% of Rosh Pinah's power requirements during the life of the agreement and reduce GHG emissions at the Company level by 6%.

On May 12, 2021 , the Company announced the results of the Annual General Meeting with shareholders voting in favour of all items of business: the election of Directors, reappointment of auditors and advisory vote on Trevali's approach to executive compensation.

On May 26, 2021 , the Company announced the appointment of David Schummer as Chief Operating Officer effective August 30, 2021.

On June 3, 2021 , the Company published its 2020 Sustainability Report, the third annual report covering new performance targets and disclosures.

On August 3, 2021 , the Company announced that a pilot plant testing program using Caribou run-of-mine and milled material at FLSmidth's Rapid Oxidative Leach ("ROL") process testing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah , is underway. If the pilot plant testing program indicates that the ROL technology has the potential to be successfully implemented at Caribou, it may allow Trevali to replace the existing flotation circuit at Caribou with atmospheric leach vessels and potentially an SX/EW train, introducing the possibility of producing base and precious metals on-site and thereby save transport costs and offsite treatment costs.

On August 17, 2021 , the Company announced positive results from the Rosh Pinah Expansion (" RP2.0 ") NI 43-101 Feasibility Study. Refer to the "Development and Exploration Projects" section of this MD&A for more details.

On December 3, 2021 , the Company finalized the sale of the Santander mine to Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. ("CDPR"). Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Trevali received 10 million common shares of CDPR, $0.8 million in cash (subject to a working capital adjustment), and a 1% net smelter return royalty on certain areas of the Santander mine site. The sale was originally announced on November 8, 2021.

On December 3, 2021 , the Company completed a share consolidation on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation common shares. The consolidation reduced the number of common shares issued and outstanding from 989,464,731 common shares to 98,946,187 common shares. The approval for share consolidation plan was originally announced on November 8, 2021.

On December 16, 2021 , the Company announced that David Schummer , the Company's Chief Operating Officer, resigned and Derek du Preez, the Chief Technology Officer was appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer.

On January 20, 2022 , the Company announced that Trevali is currently working toward securing project financing for the RP2.0 expansion project and refinancing both the existing corporate revolving credit facility (the "Facility") and the secured facility agreement with Glencore (the "Glencore Facility"), maturing in September 2022 . In parallel, an early works program has commenced for RP2.0 .

On January 24, 2022 , the Company announced preliminary 2021 full year and Q4 production results and 2022 operating, capital and exploration expenditure guidance.

On January 24, 2022 and February 4, 2022 , the Company announced that the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was unaffected by and was continuing to closely monitor the ongoing political situation.

Q4 2021 and Full Year Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

Trevali will release Q4 2021 and full year financial and operating results before the market opens on Friday, February 25, 2022 . The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022 for management to discuss the Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial and operating results.

Conference call dial-in details:
Date: Friday, February 25, 2022 at 01:00PM Eastern Time
Toll-free ( North America ): 1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/11718

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward–looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward–looking statements"). Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statements are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward–looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward–looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's operations; financial and operational guidance for the fiscal year 2022, including the Company's forecasted AISC 1 , C1 Cash Cost 1 , capital expenditures and production; expectations with respect to the Company's financial results for fiscal year 2022, including its expectations with respect to cash flows generated from its operations; expectations with respect to refinancing the Company's existing credit facilities and the securing of financing for the RP2.0 expansion; estimates of ore grades and the Company's ability to minimize the effects of anticipated declining ore grades in 2022; supply, demand and market outlook for commodities, including, but not limited to, future zinc prices; estimates of zinc treatment charges; the RP2.0 Project preparatory activities and early works, the Company's ability to finance these activities from internal cash flows, and the timing of proposed capital expenditures in respect of the project; the feasibility study for the RP2.0 Project, including the expectations and forecasts contained therein; the financing of the RP 2.0 Project; operations at Caribou; the Rapid Oxidative Leaching pilot testing program at Caribou; the Company's growth strategies and planned exploration and development activities, including the Company's planned development and exploration activities at Rosh Pinah, the timing and nature of these activities and expected benefits to the Company resulting therefrom; the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures; success of mining operations; future anticipated property acquisitions; and the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, that the assumptions underlying the Company's forecasts with respect to AISC 1 , C1 Cash Cost 1 , capital expenditures and production, are reasonable and that such forecasts are achievable by the Company; the Company will be successful in minimizing the effects of anticipated declining ore grades in 2022; future commodity prices; the Company will be able to secure adequate financing for the RP2.0 expansion project and that the board of directors of the Company will make a positive investment decision regarding the expansion project; that the Company will proceed with the development and construction of the expansion project as set forth in the RP2.0 feasibility study; that the expansion project will proceed on the timeline currently anticipated, including with respect to the preparatory activities and early works program; that the expansion project will yield the benefits expected by the Company; that the mine schedule for 2022 at Caribou will enhance ore availability by improving development productivity, equipment availability and ground control management; that the Rapid Oxidative Leaching pilot testing program at Caribou will be successful and the results of which will support a preliminary economic assessment; that the Company will publish the expected preliminary economic assessment on Caribou on the timeline currently anticipated; that the Company will be able to successfully extend the mine life at Caribou; the Company will complete the planned development activities at Caribou on the timelines currently expected and that these activities will have the benefits anticipated by the Company; that the assumptions and estimates underlying mineral resource and reserve estimates, including commodity price and exchange rate assumptions, cut-off grade assumptions and recovery and dilution estimates, are reasonable and are representative of these actual inputs; mineral resource and reserve estimates are indicative of actual mineralization; the Company will carry out its planned development and exploration activities on the timeline currently anticipated; and the Company's measures with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic will enable it to maintain operations and ensure the health and safety of its workforce and surrounding communities.

By their very nature, forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the assumptions underlying the Company's forecasts with respect to AISC 1 , C1 Cash Cost 1 , capital expenditures and production will prove to be inaccurate or not achievable and, as a result, the Company's actual results will differ materially from such forecasts; the risk that the Company will be unable to secure financing for the RP2.0 project on acceptable terms or at all, and whether as part of a comprehensive financing package whereby the Company repays its outstanding debt or not; the risk that the board of directors may not ultimately approve the RP2.0 expansion project; risks with respect to the development of the RP2.0 expansion project, including that, if developed, the RP2.0 expansion project will not be developed as currently anticipated or as set forth in a feasibility study with respect thereto, or yield the anticipated benefits to the Company; the risk that the Rapid Oxidative Leaching pilot testing program at Caribou is not successful or not having yielded the results necessary to enable the Company to prepare a preliminary economic assessment on Caribou; risks related to the actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; increases to interest rates that may adversely affect the Company's growth, profitability and ability to secure financing; the Company's ability to raise capital by obtaining equity or debt financing in the future on terms favourable to the Company or at all; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental decrees and regulations, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by a governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward–looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward–looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The items marked with a "1" are non-IFRS measures. This press release may refers to the following non-IFRS financial performance measures: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Net Debt, C1 Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC").

These measures are not recognized under IFRS as they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Trevali uses these measures internally to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company for the reporting periods presented. The use of these measures enables the Company to assess performance trends and to evaluate the results of the underlying business. Trevali understands that certain investors, and others who follow the Company's performance, also assess performance in this way.

The Company believes that these measures reflect our performance and are useful indicators of our expected performance in future periods. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

_________________________

1 See "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures".
2 Amounts include both continued and discontinued operations.

Trevali's Perkoa Mine Unaffected by the Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL: TV) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that the Perkoa Mine, which is located approximately 120 kilometers west of Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou continues to operate unaffected by the ongoing political situation. Supply chains have not been affected to date and our workforce remains safe.

Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

We continue to monitor the developments and will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

