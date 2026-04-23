Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

  • Contracts signed for Animal Study #2: GLP-1-A26-2
  • Amycretin and retatrutide to be tested for compatibility with DehydraTECH

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the engagement of the contract research organization ("CRO") to execute and report on its 2026 Animal Study #2 (GLP-1-A26-2) that will evaluate a number of formulation enhancements with two next-generation glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") drugs in animals (the "Study") to explore the potential for improved DehydraTECH performance as well as potentially stake new intellectual property claims.

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Contracts with the CRO have been signed; Study design has been completed; formulation manufacturing is underway; and dosing is expected to begin within 30 days.

"The two most successful GLP-1 drugs on the market today are semaglutide and tirzepatide, accounting for more than 95% of the over $70 billion in revenue generated by GLP-1 drugs during 2025," said Richard Christoper, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "But, next-generation drugs that offer improved efficacy are under development and Lexaria is intent to establish DehydraTECH's benefits in these drugs that have not yet reached the marketplace."

This is a large Study that will investigate 18 different study arms to evaluate new and novel DehydraTECH compositions. Blood samples will be taken at multiple timepoints through a 24-hour post-dosing period to quantify the pharmacokinetic ("PK") performance of each composition. The primary goals of this Study will be to investigate compatibility of amycretin and retatrutide with DehydraTECH formulation and processing technology, centered around PK performance and tolerability. Amycretin is owned by Novo Nordisk®, and retatrutide is owned by Eli Lilly and Company®.

As is the case with all GLP-1 drugs on the market today, common side effects of next-generation amycretin and retatrutide include nausea and gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea and vomiting. With this Study and others, Lexaria will hope to establish that DehydraTECH processing of these drugs may lower the severity and instances of side effects.

This Study will also directly compare pill (tablet) formulations to capsules, to better understand the differences between absorption of the active drugs primarily through either the stomach (pills) or the intestine (capsules). Most oral GLP-1 drugs on the market today rely on pill formulations that are primarily absorbed through the stomach.

As in Animal Study #1 announced on April 15, this new Study will evaluate alternative formulations to salcaprozate sodium (SNAC) currently incorporated in Novo Nordisk's® oral Rybelsus® and Wegovy® tablet products. The present Study will include but not be limited to compositions using a different delivery enabling compound, sodium caprate, which has itself been shown to influence gastrointestinal absorption.

Lexaria will update its stakeholders once dosing has begun. The Study is fully funded from existing corporate resources.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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