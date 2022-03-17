Life Science NewsInvesting News

Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes Mike Marinaro named President, Surgical Robotics Dr. Kweli Thompson named President, Cardiac Rhythm Management - Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities ...
  • Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes
  • Mike Marinaro named President, Surgical Robotics
  • Dr. Kweli Thompson named President, Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities for internal talent.

"The future of medical technology requires strong leadership in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which make these three Operating Unit President roles some of the most important and dynamic leadership opportunities in our industry," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "These appointments not only strengthen our businesses and build our technology expertise; they also further establish Medtronic as a destination for world-class talent."

Que Dallara joins as Executive Vice President and Operating Unit President, Diabetes
Que Dallara joins the Medtronic Executive Committee reporting to Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha on May 2, 2022 . Dallara comes from Honeywell where she served as President and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, and earlier as SVP and chief commercial officer. She also held general manager and strategy roles at TE Connectivity Ltd. and Microsoft, after working at McKinsey in her early career.

Experienced in new product development and commercialization, Dallara has managed robust product portfolios, led end-to-end R&D innovation, and business development initiatives that strengthened organic and inorganic company growth. She will bring unique and meaningful perspective and experiences to the Diabetes business and Medtronic Executive Committee.

In this role, Dallara succeeds Sean Salmon , executive vice president and president, Cardiovascular Portfolio and Diabetes Operating Unit, who now turns to focus exclusively on leading the Cardiovascular Portfolio. Salmon will ensure continuity and support Dallara's transition into the Diabetes business. He continues as a member of the Medtronic Executive and Capital Allocation Committees, helping to lead the company's enterprise strategy.

Mike Marinaro named Operating Unit President, Surgical Robotics
Marinaro joins the Medical Surgical Portfolio leadership team reporting to Executive Vice President and President, Bob White . Marinaro is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience and success at Medtronic. Previously, he led the Cardiac Rhythm Management Operating Unit with annualized revenue of more than $4 billion . Under Marinaro's leadership, the business launched and scaled the Micra leadless pacemaker product line to more than $400 million annualized revenue.

Marinaro is known for his strong focus on innovation, commercialization, and scaling businesses and building inclusive work environments - ideal attributes to help continue Surgical Robotics' growth trajectory.

Marinaro succeeds Megan Rosengarten , who is taking a planned six-month sabbatical to spend more time with her family with the full support of Medtronic. Rosengarten has successfully led the Surgical Robotics business for the past four years, steering the Hugo RAS System from early development to commercialization, and leading the acquisition of the Digital Surgery business.

Dr. Kweli Thompson named Operating Unit President, Cardiac Rhythm Management
Dr. Thompson joins the Cardiovascular Portfolio leadership team reporting to Salmon. Dr. Thompson is an accomplished medical technology leader with two decades of experience in business development, clinical research, product marketing, and general management. Dr. Thompson is known for accelerating performance, growth, and profitability. Previously, as vice president and general manager of the Cardiac Resynchronization and Defibrillation Solutions businesses, a part of Cardiac Rhythm Management, he led Defibrillation Solutions to the highest market share in three years and the highest Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market share in more than a decade.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Que Dallara

Sean Salmon

Mike Marinaro

Dr. Kweli Thompson

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

10am mdt

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 8888-254-3590 or International 1-647-794-4605
Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .

First U.S. trial using GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module shows 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps with artificial intelligence technology versus standard colonoscopy

Findings published in Gastroenterology show that AI technology assisted coloscopy improves the accuracy of polyp detection, which plays an important role in the prevention of colorectal cancer

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced final findings from a randomized, international, multi-center study that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which uses AI as an aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer (CRC). The study, published on March 15 in Gastroenterology, the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, found that the use of GI Genius in conjunction with colonoscopy significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.

Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022 in London

Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022 in London

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that Keith Frein, the Company's VP of International Sales, will be presenting and showcasing the Company's patented, research backed Airocide and Scientific Air Management air purification products at Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HRC) 2022 in London, UK March 21-23, 2022.

Hotels, Restaurants & Catering is the UK's largest and most prestigious business event for hospitality and foodservice professionals and is globally recognized as being at the forefront of innovation and product excellence. Trusted and supported by FEA, The Craft Guild of Chefs, The Caterer, The Staff Canteen, The British Culinary Federation and the Association of Pastry Chefs, the event is forecast to attract over 30,000 visitors of which 80% have purchasing power. HRC's 2020 event was attended by globally recognized brands and decision makers from McDonalds, Hard Rock Café, Pizza Hut, Hilton Hotels, Accor Hotels, NOBU Hotels and Firmdale Hotels to name a few.

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Pivotal Non-Inferiority Study on the GluCurve Pet CGM

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced successful results from the conclusion of the non-inferiority study conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM which was previously announced on February 10, 2022 and February 28, 2022. GluCurve is the first of its kind Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically for diabetic cats and dogs.

Notable findings from the study:

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday April 19 th to review first-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson's executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

Applied UV Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

Applied UV Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized a common share repurchase program to repurchase up to one million shares (13.5% of the Company's public float) of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and the Company's management team may make open market repurchases of the Company's common stock as authorized until September 30, 2022.

Max Munn, Applied UV's interim CEO stated, "The Board's decision to authorize this share repurchase program reflects the Company's commitment to creating shareholder value, our strong balance sheet and the expectations we have for 2022."

