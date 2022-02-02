Robotic prostatectomy performed by Doctor Alexandre Mottrie at Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Ziekenhuis in Aalst, Belgium Medtronic plc , a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV ...

MDT