Medtronic announces FDA approval of minimally invasive device to treat hypertension

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure offers patients a new adjunct approach to lowering blood pressure

Approval is the culmination of ten years of clinical research and development of the Medtronic renal denervation technology

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Symplicity Spyral ™ renal denervation (RDN) system, also known as the Symplicity ™ blood pressure procedure, for the treatment of hypertension. With this approval, Medtronic will immediately begin commercialization.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations. Despite available medications and lifestyle interventions, control rates remain low. These challenges speak to the possibility that patients may benefit from an adjunctive treatment option to better manage their blood pressure.

"Medtronic has always believed in the potential of this therapy. We partnered closely with leading experts in our clinical community who could help us in our journey to get this technology to the people who need it most," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "It was the promise of this therapy that enabled Medtronic to keep going, even when others exited the renal denervation space. High blood pressure is a global health issue, and patients need more options to manage their blood pressure. The approval of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure represents a significant milestone for physicians and patients in the treatment of hypertension."

The Medtronic Symplicity blood pressure procedure is an innovative, minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After sedation, the doctor inserts a single thin tube (known as a catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor administers energy to the system to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

"The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is safe and effective, providing significant 'always on' blood pressure reductions for patients," said David Kandzari , M.D., chief, Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "This landmark approval is the culmination of rigorous scientific study and clinical trials, including long-term, sham-controlled studies in the presence and absence of medication, and the largest real-world study."

Patient preference and shared decision making have been identified as critical components of developing a hypertension care plan including the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. According to results from a Medtronic-led patient preference study, when presented with an interventional treatment with blood pressure reduction and potential risks in line with those of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, approximately one third of patients were likely to choose the interventional treatment.

"This approval paves the way for a transformation in hypertension treatment, offering a solution that complements medication and lifestyle changes," said Raymond Townsend , M.D., from the Hypertension Section, Department of Internal Medicine / Renal, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. "The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is a promising treatment option for clinicians and patients alike and offers opportunity to fulfill a significant unmet need in hypertension care, especially for those patients who are desperately seeking additional approaches to get their blood pressure down."

The Medtronic SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program is the most comprehensive clinical program studying RDN and is backed by experience in more than 25,000 patients treated globally, studied in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk. Although currently limited for investigational use in Japan , China and Canada , the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System is approved for commercial use in more than 70 countries around the world.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:



Krystin Hayward Leong


Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations


Investor Relations

+1-508-261-6512


+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-fda-approval-of-minimally-invasive-device-to-treat-hypertension-301992645.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Corporation (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.32 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: A Majority of Americans Are Optimistic That AI Will Improve Healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

Medtronic More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A majority of Americans are optimistic that AI will improve healthcare in 2024

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, respondents recognize potential of AI to enable earlier diagnosis and improve access to care

More than half (51%) of U.S. adults are optimistic new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to major advancements and breakthroughs in healthcare in the year ahead, according to a new survey from Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, and Morning Consult.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Absence of an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy -Specific Diagnosis Code May Result in Increased OHE-Related Length of Stay and Hospitalization-Related Costs Due to OHE Rate Underestimation, According to New Analysis

Lack of OHE-specific diagnostic code in hospitals may increase risk of additional cost, length of hospitalization and additional burdens for patients compared to those with a previous primary OHE diagnosis

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a descriptive analysis of a hospital database (October 2015-June 2022) showing that the absence of an overt hepatic encephalopathy-specific diagnosis code may have resulted in increased OHE-related length of stay (LOS) and hospitalization-related costs due to OHE rate underestimation. The analysis of hospital data showed that OHE hospitalizations identified using in-hospital Xifaxan® (rifaximin) or lactulose use combined with a diagnosis for altered mental status, unspecified encephalopathy, or cirrhosis, had a mean hospital billing charge 2.5 times higher and mean length of stay (LOS) 2.0 times longer than solely relying on OHE as a primary diagnosis. Findings from the analysis, "Systematic undercounting of overt hepatic encephalopathy hospitalizations identified by using hospital-administered medication data," were presented today at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: The Absence of an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy -Specific Diagnosis Code May Result in Increased OHE-Related Length of Stay and Hospitalization-Related Costs Due to OHE Rate Underestimation, According to New Analysis

This corrects and replaces the release that was disseminated earlier today

Lack of OHE-specific diagnostic code in hospitals may increase risk of additional cost, length of hospitalization and additional burdens for patients compared to those with a previous primary OHE diagnosis

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×