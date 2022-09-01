Life Science NewsInvesting News

First-of-its-kind study demonstrates individuals using the Medtronic system achieved 1.4% absolute reduction in A1c and 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced results from the Medtronic ADAPT study were published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology . The ADAPT study is the first multi-national randomized controlled study evaluating the performance of MiniMed™ 780G system 1 versus standard of care (multiple daily injections (MDI) + continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)) in individuals with type 1 diabetes not currently meeting glycemic targets. The study evaluated 82 individuals who were using MDI and an intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitor (isCGM) to manage their diabetes prior to trial initiation. On average, individuals enrolled were scanning their isCGM frequently (~9 scansday) yet had suboptimal HbA1C above 8% at baseline.

At study initiation, half of the participants were randomized to stay on standard of care, and the rest transitioned directly to the MiniMed 780G system. Study results showed improvement in glycemic targets for those that transitioned to the MiniMed 780G system with a significant and sustained 1.4% HbA1C reduction at six months. Those using the Medtronic system also saw a 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range (6.6 more hours/day in target range) compared to those on standard of care without increased in time in hypoglycemia. This improvement was even greater overnight when the algorithm was in full control.

Time in Range Improvements for Those That Transitioned to the

MiniMed 780G System


Standard of Care

(MDI + isCGM)

MiniMed 780G System



Baseline

Study
Results

Baseline

Study
Results

Difference

Mean Sensor

Glucose (SG)

195.1 mg/dL

194.7 mg/dL

208.8 mg/dL

152.2 mg/dL

-44.9 mg/dL

Overall TIR

(70 – 180 mg/dL)

42.6 %

43.6 %

36.4 %

70.6 %

+27.6 %

Daytime TIR

-

43.0 %

-

68.8 %

+26.2 %

Overnight TIR

-

46.6 %

-

76.2 %

+30.2 %

"The ADAPT study illustrates that insulin pump therapy with advanced algorithms, like that of the MiniMed 780G system, can produce significantly improved clinical results versus the current standard of care," said Ohad Cohen , M.D., senior global medical affairs director, Medtronic Diabetes. "Studies like this can change how health care systems define standard of care and expand options for people living with diabetes to begin using insulin pumps sooner to improve their glycemic control and help reduce the burden of diabetes."

When comparing A1C results at 6 months, 27.8% of individuals using the MiniMed 780G system in the study achieved an HbA1c below 7%, while no individuals that remained on MDI +isCGM achieved that desired result.

Significantly More Participants Achieved Glycemic Targets at 6 Months

with the MiniMed 780G System


Standard of Care

(MDI + isCGM)

MiniMed 780G System

Difference

HbA1C

0 %

27.8 %

+25.2 %

TIR > 70%

6.5 %

52.8 %

51.1 %

In terms of customer experience, participants using the MiniMed 780G system spent 95.8% of the time in SmartGuard™ (advanced hybrid closed-loop) and experienced few system exits (only 0.9 SmartGuard exits/week. Additionally, the sensor was being used 92.2% of the time (vs. 87.3% in the standard of care group). The ADAPT study also showed that those that transitioned to the MiniMed 780G system experienced a significant increase in treatment satisfaction 2 and reduction in fear of hypoglycemia 3 .

Overall, results showed that the use of the MiniMed 780G system, even when paired with the Guardian™ sensor 3 which requires two fingerstick calibrations per day, had significant improvement across all glycemic metrics compared to standard of care and supports the use at early stages in the treatment pathway given the potential benefits of complication avoidance 4 , treatment satisfaction improvements, and reduced fear of hypoglycemia.

The MiniMed 780G system is now available in over 60 countries around the world and is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval in the U.S.

About the MiniMed 780G system
The MiniMed 780G system is the most advanced insulin pump system from Medtronic, currently approved for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in people aged 7 to 80 years. The MiniMed 780G system's SmartGuard algorithm (also referred to as the advanced hybrid closed-loop algorithm) automates the delivery of insulin every five minutes — personalizing these doses to auto-correct highs every five minutes based on CGM readings 5,6 . The system is designed to be used at a target glucose of 100 mg/dl (5.5 mmol/L) that can be adjusted and personalized on an individual basis.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 MiniMed 780G System and Guardian™ 4 sensors are CE Marked only and not commercially available or approved in the U.S.
2 Patient reported outcomes within the ADAPT Study: Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire (DTSQ) and Fear of Hypoglycemia (FHS) Survey
3 Mean DTSQs score for AHCL vs MDI+isCGM arm (6.1 ± 7.55 vs 0.2 ± 6.84, p=0.0003), and HFS scores for AHCL vs MDI+isCGM (-10.2 ± 15.51 vs -2.7 ± 13.08, p = 0.0409)
4 The Diabetes Control and Complications Trial Research Group. The effect of intensive treatment of diabetes on the development and progression of long-term complications in insulin dependent diabetes mellitus NIH external link. New England Journal of Medicine. 1993;329(14):977–986.
5 Carlson, A.L. et al. Safety and glycemic outcomes during the MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop system pivotal trial in adolescents and adults with type 1 diabetes. Diab Tech Ther 2021; in press.
6 Collyns.O. et al. Improved Glycemic Outcomes With Medtronic MiniMed Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Delivery: Results From a Randomized Crossover Trial Comparing Automated Insulin Delivery With Predictive Low Glucose Suspend in People With Type 1 Diabetes . Diab Care 2021, 44: 969-975

Contacts:




Kendra Cassillo

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-818-576-5611

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-adapt-study-results-published-in-the-lancet-diabetes--endocrinology-show-improved-glycemic-control-and-treatment-satisfaction-among-those-using-minimed-780g-system-compared-to-insulin-injections-301613854.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c9635.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore CEO Hector Bremner

Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner: Substantial Revenue Growth in 2023 with HealthTab™

Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner: Substantial Revenue Growth in 2023 with HealthTab™youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home

  • Partnership reflects commitment to patient safety; BioButton® wearable offers up to 1,440 vital signs measurements daily, monitoring patients transitioning from higher to lower acuity settings
  • Technology complements the Medtronic Patient Monitoring business' HealthCast™ intelligent patient manager portfolio designed for connectivity, visualization, remote patient monitoring, and now, wearables

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, for the exclusive U.S. hospital and 30-day post-acute hospital to home distribution rights of the BioButton® multi-parameter wearable for continuous, connected monitoring. The partnership enables the Medtronic Patient Monitoring business to offer access to a medical grade device that provides continuous vital sign measurements of general care patients in-hospital as well as post-discharge. This supports the simplification of care delivery through workflow automation, enabling proactive clinical intervention, and helping to address the implications of staffing shortages. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The BioButton medical grade device, measuring up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day, including skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest, is the exclusive multi-parameter wearable for the Patient Monitoring business. This device, combined with advanced analytics, has the potential to help enable clinicians to better detect early signs of patient deterioration or, conversely, identify stable patients who may be candidates for earlier hospital discharge. The rechargeable BioButton device also has configurable acute and post-acute modes to continuously monitor patients as they transition from higher to lower acuity settings.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Existing Senior Notes with Support from Approximately 23% of Outstanding Existing Senior Notes

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ( "Company") announced today that it has commenced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum First Lien Notes Amount") of new 11.00% First Lien Secured Notes due 2028 (the "New First Lien Notes") and up to $500 .0 million in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Second Lien Notes Amount") of new 14.00% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2030 (the "New Second Lien Notes" and, together with the New First Lien Notes, the "New BHC Secured Notes"), in each case, to be issued by the Company, and (ii) $1 .0 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Holdco Notes Amount") of new 9.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "Intermediate Holdco Secured Notes" and, together with the New BHC Secured Notes, the "New Secured Notes") to be issued by 1375209 B .C. Ltd. (the "Holdco Issuer" and, together with the Company, the "Offerors"), an existing wholly-owned unrestricted subsidiary of the Company that holds 38.6% of the outstanding issued and common shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, in each case, pursuant to the terms described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 30, 2022 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum").

Certain holders of the Existing Senior Notes (the "Supporting Holders"), who collectively represent approximately 22.8% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Senior Notes, including approximately (i) 24.2% of the 9.00% Senior Notes due 2025, (ii) 35.1% of the 9.25% Senior Notes due 2026, (iii) 49.8% of the 8.50% Senior Notes due 2027, (iv) 36.5% of the 7.00% Senior Notes due 2028, (v) 26.8% of the 5.00% Senior Notes due 2028, (vi) 10.6% of the 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029, (vii) 5.0% of the 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029, (viii) 17.1% of the 7.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and (ix) 6.0% of the 5.25% Senior Notes due 2031, have entered into a support agreement with the Company (the "Support Agreement"), pursuant to which the Supporting Holders have agreed to tender all of their Existing Senior Notes in the Exchange Offers. The Support Agreement provides that Supporting Holders will have certain consent rights over extensions, amendments or waivers to the Exchange Offers or Consent Solicitations by the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic completes acquisition of Affera

Acquisition adds mapping and navigation platform to company's cardiac ablation portfolio and brings an integrated system of diagnostic and therapeutic tools to address a broad spectrum of arrhythmias

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Affera, Inc. This acquisition expands the company's cardiac ablation portfolio to include its first-ever cardiac mapping and navigation platform that encompasses a differentiated, fully integrated diagnostic, focal pulsed field and radiofrequency ablation solution.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data Show Abbott's HeartMate 3 Heart Pump Extends Life Beyond Five Years for Advanced Heart Failure Patients

  • New data from the MOMENTUM 3 study showed for the first time that a heart pump can extend survival to five years and beyond for advanced heart failure patients
  • Prior data 1 have shown survival for advanced heart failure patients who don't receive either a heart pump or heart transplant is less than one year
  • The MOMENTUM 3 study showcases the significant survival benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population with limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced new late-breaking data that show its HeartMate 3™ heart pump extends survival of advanced heart failure patients by at least five years, providing a clear life-saving option for people battling later stage disease. The data are from the MOMENTUM 3 trial, the world's largest randomized clinical trial to assess long-term outcomes in people receiving a left ventricular assist device (known as an LVAD, or heart pump) to treat advanced heart failure. The data were presented during a late-breaking session at the 2022 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain .

The MOMENTUM 3 trial studied more than 1000 patients and for the first time in a clinical trial setting found that people with advanced heart failure who received the HeartMate 3 heart pump lived beyond five years. The study showcases the significant benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population who – without a heart pump or transplant – would have limited therapy options or would require living with inotropic medication to help strengthen their heart function, limiting their median survival to less than a year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Update on the GluCurve Pet CGM Distribution and Commercialization

ALR Technologies Announces Update on the GluCurve Pet CGM Distribution and Commercialization

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces a distribution agreement with a global leader in animal health is now anticipated to be complete in September. The delay from the previous target of late August is not expected to affect commencement of commercialization. Furthermore, the Company has placed its first Purchase Order ("PO") for the GluCurve Pet CGM hardware with delivery scheduled for October.

"Finalizing a distribution partnership is taking longer than initially projected, but we believe we'll have it completed soon. Consequently, we have placed our first PO to ensure we begin selling in October," commented Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALRT. "We are very happy with how things are progressing, we are in the process of securing booths at the Consumer Electronics Show which is the most influential tech event in the world, and the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) which is the largest veterinary conference in the world. We have also been identifying KOLs to work with on publications, case studies, testimonials, etc. to lay the foundation for our marketing plan. We want to thank our shareholders for their patience, and we look forward to sharing more details in the near future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×