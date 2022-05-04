Precious MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. ; is pleased to report on the recent activities by our neighbor Defence Metals at their Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit. The Wicheeda Deposit hosts 4.89 million tonnes at 3.02% light rare earth oxide and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5% total metal . Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal properties may not be indicative of the presence ...

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV)(FRA:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report on the recent activities by our neighbor Defence Metals (DEFN.V) at their Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit. The Wicheeda Deposit hosts 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5% total metal (see "technical report on the Wicheeda, Property, British Columbia Canada" with an effective date June 27th, 2020). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal properties (ie: the Wicheeda Carbonatite) may not be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's project

Marvel and Defense Metals Wicheeda projects are located 80km northeast of the city of Prince George British Columbia. Marvel's property of interest lies immediately northwest of Defense Metals ground and covers 2,135 hectares. Power-One, a Marvel portfolio company, (SPINCO) holds the surrounding claims for total of 4,274 hectares. (See figure 1 page 2) The property was acquired due to its oval aeromagnetic feature similar to the magnetic signature that hosts the Wicheeda Carbonatite.

On April 27, 2022, Defense released results for the final five diamond drill holes totalling 1,079 meters from the company's 29-hole, 5,349-meter diamond drill program completed during fall 2021. Drill holes WI21-57 through WI21-61 were collared from the two sites within the eastern area of the Wicheeda rare earth element (REE) deposit.

Resource definition drill hole WI21-58 in conjunction with WI21-59 collared from the same setup yielded two of the three highest-grade-by-width intercepts of the 2021 drill campaign, with WI21-58 averaging 3.09% TREO (total rare earth oxides) over 251 meters, including 3.92% TREO over 80 meters; and WI21-59 returning 2.76% TREO over 212 meters, including 3.25% TREO over 90 meters from surface (DEFN:V press release April 27, 2022).

"The Rocky Mountain Rare Earth Metal Belt is quickly becoming recognized as a host to REE's," stated Karim Rayani President Chief Executive Officer. "Marvel and equity holding Power-One Resources (SPINCO) now control a sizeable area of influence in the camp of approx. 4,300 hectares. Recent drilling byDefense reports the longest high-grade intercept to date of 3.09 % total rare earth oxide over 250m -including 3.92% over 80m. Marvel is uniquely positioned, covering a similar looking magnetic signature as the Wicheeda Carbonatite Deposit. We are awaiting a final compilation of all datasets and interpretation of geophysical reports to mobilize field crews for this summer's work program."

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Press release picture

Once the Company has completed a geophysical interpretation and review of all government datasets covering the entire property position, and that of the surrounding area to understand the structural and mineralizing environment. The Company will mobilize field crews to follow-up on all priority targets planned to start this summer.

Rare Earth Demand and Outlook

Rare Earth Metals are currently in a supply/demand imbalance. To meet the strong global demand a new mine with production of 20,000 tonnes of Rare Earth Oxide is required every year to 2025. (Ref1). China is forecasted to be a net importer of Rare Earth Metals by 2025 and is acquiring projects outside of China. Canada still holds a position as having one of the largest known reserves and resources, measured and indicated for Rare Earth Metals worldwide, estimated at over 14 million tonnes of Rare Earth Oxide. (Ref2)

The Nechalacho REE Project in the Northwest Territories is set to be the lowest cost producer of mixed Rare Earth Oxide outside of China. A number of projects throughout Canada are developing sizeable resources, and the Wicheeda is considered one of the larger deposits within Canada for Light Rare Earths (LREO).

Manufacturing permanent magnets is the largest global use of REE's accounting for 29% of forecasted demand, China lead by producing 140,000 tonnes of REE's in 2020, accounting for almost 60% of global production. The Global rare earth market is projected to grow from current USD 5.3 billion to USD 9.6 billion by 2026. (Ref 3)

("NdPr") Neodymium and Praseodymium - Power the strongest types of rare earth magnets which enable the conversion of electrical energy into motion via permanent-magnet motors. Permanent magnets are an essential component of modern electronics covering, cell phones, televisions, computers, and automobiles and more robust commercial applications as noted. (Ref1)

  • Green Energy: a 3MV wind turbine uses 600=kg of NdPR Oxides projected to grow at 7%.
  • Hydraulic Fracturing, every barrel uses 3.8g of REO cracking catalysts.
  • Military Strategic; Jet Turbine, submarines, advanced weapons. Lasers, satellites & communications.
  • Electric Car Market - Battery Metals, growth expected from 3M to 125 million 2030. Every car will use 0.5-1.5 more NdPr that the internal combustion engine it replaces.

References:

Ref1What are rare earths? (cheetahresources.com)

Ref2 Rare earth elements facts (nrcan.gc.ca)

Ref3Global Rare-Earth Metals Market by Type (Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Others), Application (Permanent Magnets, Metals Alloys, Polishing, Additives, Catalysts, Phosphors), and Region - Forecast to 2026 (researchandmarkets.com)

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and HopeBrook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700037/Marvels-Wicheeda-Rees-Project-Positioned-As-Rocky-Mountain-Rare-Earth-Metal-Belt-Reports-Promising-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVGold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $401,500 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,044,828 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Announces $400,000 Private Placement

Marvel Announces $400,000 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $400,000 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,034,483 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest (the "Property") consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers (km) west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the town of Buchans. The Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https:marathon-gold.comvalentine-gold-project). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits

In early 2011, Buchans Minerals and Benton Resources completed prospecting activities in the immediate area that identified abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace to several percent sulphides. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 to 18.24 g/t Au and between 5.4 to 87.1 g/t Ag in subcrop samples. Grab samples from outcrop assayed up to 8.52 g/t Au and 30.7 g/t Ag. (Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). Of considerable interest within this immediate area are float samples consisting of angular boulders which showed up to 106.4 g/t Au and 364.3 g/t Ag. It does not appear that any of the follow-up work within this area was able to determine the source of this high-grade sample.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is delighted to announce it has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey over the Gander East Project Area (see Figure 1 for a location map

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which strategically lie adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project. The Queensway Project area lies along the highly prospective, northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system and where continued drilling by NFG continues to intercept exceptionally high gold grades. NFG's most recent news release dated February 24, 2022, reported 62.3 g/t Au over 2 which extends the Keats Zone 845m down plunge.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to proceed with assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m at Helmi

Aurion Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include:
    • 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m , including 4.18 g/t Au over 24.55 m
    • 1.42 g/t Au over 15.90 m , including 2.13 g/t Au over 6.35 m
  • 29 holes have been drilled at Helmi and nearby targets in 2022, assays pending for 26 holes

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for the first three (3) holes from the winter 2022 drilling program at the Helmi Discovery on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture (JV) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Raises Dividend on Back of Strong Cash Position

First Quarter 2022 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, the first to include a $0.10 per share performance component in line with its new dividend policy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Performance Dividend Policy Doubles Barrick's Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend in respect of performance for the first quarter of 2022 that incorporates an enhancement to the base dividend as a result of achieving Level III under the Company's Performance Dividend Policy.

Barrick's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2022 that will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022. 1 This dividend comprises a base quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and a performance dividend enhancement of an additional $0.10 per share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results; Total Gold Production of 209,365 oz, 5% Above Budget with Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Below Budget

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the first quarter of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2022 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Peruvian Metals Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements and its related management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Statements") has been delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 2, 2022.

The Company's late filing of the Annual Financial Statements is due to delays in the audit procedures and the Company's auditors and management are diligently working through the various issues in order to expedite the finalization of the Annual Financial Statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement, Option Cancellations, Option Grants and Board Changes

Xander Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement, Option Cancellations, Option Grants and Board Changes

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 3, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an aggregate of 30,903,770 units (the " Units ") at $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,163,263.87 and 6,500,000 national flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $520,000 for total proceeds of $2,683,263.87 raised in the Private Placement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×