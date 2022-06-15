Marvel Discovery CEO Karim Rayani: Mitigating Investment Risk via Multi Commodity Play
Marvel Discovery CEO Karim Rayani said, “We acquire assets, we package them up and then the game plan is to spin them out and we pay a share dividend note to the shareholders.”
There are lots of things unfolding for Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,FWB:O4T1,OTCQB:MARVF), and CEO Karim Rayani thinks this is positive for the company.
“If you're looking at Marvel Discovery from a bird's eye view, you may say we've taken a lot on, and maybe focus is not there, but I look at this in a very different light,” Rayani said. "The way the markets have been in the last couple of years, there's been a lot of opportunities to acquire a lot of good projects. I took advantage of that and acquired as much as we could in a short period of time."
Marvel Discovery is taking advantage of investors’ renewed interest in uranium and the clean energy space by creating its wholly owned subsidiary New Marvel Energy, which is focusing more on energy technology. New Marvel Energy moves ahead with a design study for standardized nuclear fuel for small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) for use in land and energy including long range space flight.
At the same time, the Marvel also created its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Gold to facilitate its strategic acquisitions in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Rayani said Marvel Discovery is likely among the top companies with huge claims in the area. “What really separates Marvel from any of our competitors is we own 100 percent. It's all staking costs, no property payments. This allows us to acquire a property, get it to a stage where it's drill ready, and then decide if we're going to bring in a partner or if we're going to do it ourselves.”
Right now, according to Rayani, Marvel Discovery owns about 150,000 hectares, which gives the company paramount importance. “If you're looking at any of the other companies, their property payments are so intense that they're not really able to work at the speed that we do. Most of our money goes directly into the ground. That's the reason I've taken a lot on. We have a different philosophy, and it's paying off for us.
“We're a multi commodity play. So by buying into Marvel, you have your risk mitigation. You have a much greater chance of success.”
Watch the full interview of Marvel Discovery CEO Karim Rayani above.
