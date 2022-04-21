Precious MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. ; is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $400,000 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units and issuing 1,034,483 Non Flow-Through Units entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold .Each ...

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $400,000 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,034,483 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

Each NFT unit priced at $0.145 per unit will consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.

A Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering, and payment of the Finders' fee are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698374/Marvel-Announces-400000-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVGold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest (the "Property") consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers (km) west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the town of Buchans. The Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https:marathon-gold.comvalentine-gold-project). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits

In early 2011, Buchans Minerals and Benton Resources completed prospecting activities in the immediate area that identified abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace to several percent sulphides. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 to 18.24 g/t Au and between 5.4 to 87.1 g/t Ag in subcrop samples. Grab samples from outcrop assayed up to 8.52 g/t Au and 30.7 g/t Ag. (Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). Of considerable interest within this immediate area are float samples consisting of angular boulders which showed up to 106.4 g/t Au and 364.3 g/t Ag. It does not appear that any of the follow-up work within this area was able to determine the source of this high-grade sample.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is delighted to announce it has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey over the Gander East Project Area (see Figure 1 for a location map

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which strategically lie adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project. The Queensway Project area lies along the highly prospective, northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system and where continued drilling by NFG continues to intercept exceptionally high gold grades. NFG's most recent news release dated February 24, 2022, reported 62.3 g/t Au over 2 which extends the Keats Zone 845m down plunge.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to proceed with assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") Further to the Company's news releases March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Company received final approval on the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Power-One Resources Corp. ("Power-One"). The Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held April 23, 2021. As part of the transaction, Marvel shareholders received 16,000,000 common shares with Marvel receiving 5,000,000 common shares for transferring the Serpent River Pecors Project (Elliott Lake, Ontario), and the Wicheeda Project (Prince George, BC) to Power-One

Marvel currently holds an equity stake in Power-One of approximately 26%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Porphyry Project which includes the Renaldo Au-Ag Zone ("The Property") to Gold State Resources (TSXV: GOST) ("Gold State"). The total consideration for The Property $200,000 US cash and 9,275,000 shares paid in two equal instalments. In addition to the cash and shares, a 1% NSR will be granted to Peruvian Metals and additional bonus payments totaling $1.5 million CDN will be paid in cash or shares if certain milestones are met.

Transactions Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Closes $18.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Gold Mountain Closes $18.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 14,800,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report that soil geochemistry surveys carried out during the 2021 field season on its Hayes and Pilot properties have identified significant copper, gold, and other multi-element soil anomalies. The Hayes and Pilot properties are located within the southern portion of the Company's land package (Figure 1). The Hayes property is contiguous with the Company's Betty property and is located approximately 40 km east of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE American: WRN) Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit (M&I Resources of 14.5 Moz Gold and 7.6 Blb Copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Gold and 3.3 Blb Copper) (4) . The Pilot property is located 55 km south-southwest of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) Coffee gold deposit (M&I Resources of 2.17 Moz Gold and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz Gold) (3) .

This regional exploration work was part of the Company's fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that lithium mineralization has been intersected over significant widths in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling began in the second week of March 2022 and concluded in the first week of April 2022 . Two boreholes were completed for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) on drill sites located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys.

2022 Drilling Program

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.55 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Amendment to ASX Announcement Dated 19 April 2022 "Company Update First-Ever Lithium Identified at Hopetoun Project, WA"

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) would like to provide an amended version of the Company Update released on 19 April 2022.

Additional commentary has been added to the visual description of the spodumene crystals on page 3 of the announcement to provide an estimate of the abundance of the minerals present.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×