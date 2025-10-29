Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon.

He also shares his bullish outlook for silver.

