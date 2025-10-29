Video

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocketplay icon
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

By Charlotte McLeodOct 29, 2025 09:00PM
"If you get into a hyperinflation, the gold-silver ratio could fall below 20, or below 15 even, which was the historical norm of the gold-silver currency ratio," said Dr. Mark Thornton of the Mises Institute.

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon.

He also shares his bullish outlook for silver.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gianni Kovacevic, lithium-ion battery. play icon
Silver Investing

Gianni Kovacevic: Silver, Oil to Break US$100, but This is the Real Speculation

By Charlotte McLeodOct 22, 2025
Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic discusses silver's price pullback, saying that in the long term he sees the white metal reaching triple digits.

He expects oil prices to reach that level too, but emphasized that he sees lithium as the truly contrarian play for the rest of 2025 and into next year.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Signaling "Massive" Equities Correction, My Strategy Now

By Charlotte McLeodOct 21, 2025
Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, weighs in on gold's record-setting price run and what could be next for the metal.

Vermeulen also discusses the outlook for silver, platinum and palladium.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rich Checkan, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

By Charlotte McLeodOct 20, 2025
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently recommended that investors consider a 60-20-20 portfolio where 20 percent is allocated to gold.

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, crunches the numbers, explaining what that type of shift could mean for the yellow metal.

He also shares his thoughts on gold and silver's ongoing price run.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Nextplay icon
Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

By Charlotte McLeodOct 17, 2025
Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners explains what's driving silver's record-setting price run.

According to Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, the London market is facing a liquidity crisis as nations that would typically sell or lend their silver choose to keep the metal at home.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Golden bars background with a rising green arrow; text: "Weekly Editor's Picks." play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$4,300, Silver Soars Past US$54

By Charlotte McLeodOct 16, 2025
It's been yet another historic week for gold and silver, with both setting new price records.

The yellow metal broke through US$4,200 per ounce and then continued on past US$4,300. It rose as high as US$4,374.43 on Thursday (October 16), putting its year-to-date gain at about 67 percent.

Meanwhile, silver passed US$54 per ounce and is now up around 84 percent since 2025's start.

Gold's underlying price drivers are no secret — factors like central bank buying and waning trust in fiat currencies have been major themes in recent years, and they continue to provide support.

But it's worth looking at a number of other elements currently in play.

Among them are a resurgence in the US-China trade war, which has ramped up geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing American government shutdown. The closure has stalled the release of key economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month.

There have also been troubles at two regional banks in the US — they say they were the victims of fraud on loans to funds that invest in distressed commercial mortgages. Aside from that, Rich Checkan of Asset Strategies International sees western investors entering the market.

"We don't have a tidal wave or a tsunami by any stretch of the imagination, but the western investor is getting back into this," he said, noting that for the past few years his company has mostly been selling to high-net-worth individuals and people looking for deals. "Now we're having flat-out sales."

Checkan also weighed in on where gold is at in the current cycle, saying the indicators he tracks — including the gold-silver ratio, interest rates and the US dollar — don't point to a top.

"They can take a breather, there's no question about that — you almost kind of want them to. But the reality is, there's no top in sight," he said. "I've got about, I don't know, seven, eight, nine different indicators I look at for the top in a bull market for gold. None of them are firing."

When it comes to silver, the situation is a little more complicated.

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners explained that the London silver market is facing a liquidity crisis — while there's not a shortage of the metal, it isn't in the right place, and that's creating a squeeze.

Here's what he said:

"London, when it needs metal, is having a hard time getting it from Asia, because China is not cooperating with the west — for good reason in their mind. And for some reason, the US is not making its metal available as robustly as it used to, to help fill refill London's coffers. And so that creates a short squeeze.
"There's enough metal in the world for current needs — let's say for today's needs. But it's not where it should be. So it's a dislocation."

Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, also made the point that although these circumstances are front and center now, they're just one part of the larger ongoing bull market for silver. In his view, its growing status as a critical mineral will have major implications, and a triple-digit price is realistic.

Arcadia Economics interview

As a final point, I was recently interviewed by Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics.

It was fun being on the other side of the camera for a change, and I have a new appreciation for everyone who sits down to answer my questions. Check out the interview below.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

