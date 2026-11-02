MARA Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, November 9, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA
MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global, energy-backed digital infrastructure enterprise. We acquire, develop, and operate scarce powered assets at scale, with 1.9 GW of energized capacity today across nearly 20 sites on 4 continents, and a clear path to approximately 4.8 GW. Our vertically integrated model spans power, land, and compute, designed to deliver the speed, certainty, and reliability that AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise customers need. Backed by almost a decade of operating power-intensive compute at industrial scale, Bitcoin mining is our operating foundation, providing a source of flexibility and keeping sites operating and generating revenue while we develop higher-value infrastructure paths.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings
Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA Company Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:

Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com


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