Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mpkgold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
×