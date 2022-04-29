Resource News Investing News

Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce an update on the initial metallurgical programs conducted for the La Loutre graphite project. Lomiko has engaged three independent laboratories, Corem, ProGraphite and SGS Lakefield to support the value-added metallurgical testing of samples of the La Loutre graphite concentrate. As part of the 2022 strategic objectives, as previously announced on March 3, 2022, Lomiko is ...

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the initial metallurgical programs conducted for the La Loutre graphite project. Lomiko has engaged three independent laboratories, Corem, ProGraphite and SGS Lakefield to support the value-added metallurgical testing of samples of the La Loutre graphite concentrate.

As part of the 2022 strategic objectives, as previously announced on March 3, 2022, Lomiko is undertaking several metallurgical studies to further define the chemical and physical properties of La Loutre graphite concentrate. These studies have several goals, including (a) determining the upgrading potential of the graphite flotation concentrate for value-added processing, (b) confirming the plant flowsheet to aid in the plant design for the Pre-Feasibility Study, and (c) evaluating the production of spherical graphite for anode battery applications. This characterization work facilitates the development of Technical Data Sheets (TDS) to initiate customer partnership discussions.

The 2021 metallurgical program produced 1.8 kg of graphite flotation concentrate (please see news release April 7, 2021 and referred to within the Company's Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA")). This concentrate was split into two samples and sent to each of Corem in Quebec and ProGraphite in Germany for characterization and purification testing. The samples supplied to Corem and ProGraphite were considered an adequate representation of the deposit for initial trials.

Based on the characterization and purification tests performed by the two labs, the graphite from the La Loutre deposit is suitable for a wide range of traditional markets such as refractories, fire retardants, crucible, and friction products, or expanded graphite markets.  Further, the purification results suggest that the La Loutre graphite may be suitable for high-value anode battery applications which require ultra high purity graphite concentrate of 99.95%. The evaluation of the full processing sequence from flake graphite to battery trials is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director, stated: "Our team is pleased to have received excellent results from two independent specialized laboratories, on the first of many trials to examine the purity of the La Loutre graphite concentrates for industrial use, including for anode battery-grade quality. The tests on the expanded graphite have shown that all the flake sizes tested are showing excellent results for our concentrates in a wide range of industrial applications, an important step to developing the graphite market in North America. The findings from this initial program will better define the parameters for the metallurgical optimization program that will commence in the spring of 2022 to support the project development.  We are looking forward to working with Quebec institutions, local communities, and First Nations to further develop our La Loutre graphite project as we move forward with future studies of this project. As mentioned in our press release dated April 22, 2022, we are looking forward to beginning our La Loutre infill and step-out drilling program which will start as soon as the ground conditions allow in mid-May. We are working toward becoming an integral and vital part of the supply chain, including the creation of new-economy job prospects in the development of our project to be used in battery production for Quebec, Canadian, and North American solutions."

Corem upgrading process reveals high purity concentrate and low level of impurities

Corem subjected the 2021 flotation concentrate to initial chemical purification trials to assess the amenability of the La Loutre graphite concentrate to chemical upgrading. Using a chemical purification method, the graphite concentrate was successfully upgraded from 98.4% C(t) to >99.9% C(t). The upgrading process employed a caustic bake using sodium hydroxide (NaOH) followed by an acid leach with hydrochloric acid (HCl), which is considered one of the standard chemical treatment processes for graphite concentrates in place today and employs a milder reagent regime compared to the hydrofluoric acid (HF) treatment used in many Chinese operations currently.

The final product was subjected to a size fraction - commonly referred to as flake size - analysis and each product was submitted for an ICP (Inductively coupled plasma) scan. The results of an ICP scan reveal the total carbon analysis, ash content, and sulfur grade of the flotation concentrate feedstock, the intermediate product after caustic bake, and the final product after the leaching step. The concentration of most elements met the requirements for battery anode grade material and only iron and silica displayed slightly elevated levels. It should be noted that the purification trials were preliminary in nature and that the initial concentration target of 99.5% was exceeded for each size fraction.

ProGraphite concentrate reveals favourable results and excellent crystallographic properties

The second sample sent to ProGraphite was classified into various fractions (+50, +80, +100, +150, +200, -200, -100 mesh). Graphite from these fractions was used to perform several chemical and physical characterization tests and purification trials. The results were generally very favourable and some of the key physical and chemical properties are outlined below, and detailed results are provided on the Lomiko website at www.lomiko.com:

  • Well-balanced size distribution (50% >100 mesh, 50% -100 mesh). The -100-mesh size fraction is the typical feed material for anode material for lithium-ion batteries. This is consistent with the results provided in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) analysis, also available on the Company's website at www.lomiko.com and published on September 10, 2021.
  • Degree of graphitization of over 98%, which is very close to the ideal graphite and a key requirement for high-end battery applications.
  • High tap densities of >0.7 kg/l for large fractions but below average tap density of 0.47 kg/l for -200 mesh size fraction. Optimization strategies have been identified to improve tap densities of fines.
  • The results for the electrical conductivity are within the normal range for their respective fractions. The electric conductivity determines the amenability of graphite for energy storage applications.
  • Achieves low levels of volatiles across all size fractions (0.13-0.38%) showing its suitability for high-temperature applications such as refractories.
  • Achieves low springback in all size fractions (1.6 – 3.1%), which is critical for all applications where pressure forms, such as with friction products or refractories.
  • The oxidation resistance of the larger flakes was excellent (
  • Low specific surface area (BET) for all size fractions. Achieving a low BET value is an important factor for battery anode material application.
  • Expansion tests identified expansion rates of 350 ml/g for the +80 mesh size fraction and 390 ml/g for the +50 mesh size fraction, which were significantly better than standard values.

These characteristics support the wide use of the La Loutre graphite in both expanded markets and the potential for further purification into battery anode material.

ProGraphite evaluated alkaline and acid purification methods, the two most common methods in use today. The trials using sodium hydroxide (NaOH) treatment followed by sulphuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) leach produced superior purities with ash contents of only 0.04% and 0.11% in the+80 mesh and -100 mesh size fractions, respectively.  Concentrations of deleterious elements were below typical threshold values for battery anode material.

The purification tests performed by ProGraphite complement the results obtained by Corem and indicate that the La Loutre graphite can be upgraded to battery anode purity levels without aggressive leach using hydrofluoric acid (HF).

Update on Metallurgical Process Optimization at SGS Lakefield

Approximately 1,000kg of core sample from the La Loutre graphite project was carefully selected to represent mine plan, domain and grade composites and shipped to SGS in Lakefield, Ontario to confirm and optimize the test results achieved in the 2021 metallurgical testing program. This will further define the process flowsheet to aid in the plant design, which will be developed during the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Next steps in La Loutre metallurgical studies

Corem and ProGraphite have identified opportunities for optimization, and these will be evaluated in the upcoming months. Results from the SGS lab testing are expected to be available in the Fall and the Company will continue to move forward with and update the market on further testing for battery grade material in 2022.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km 2 ). Lomiko Metals published a PEA on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15 year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of  graphite concentrate at 95% Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko . by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release. Oliver Peters of MetPro Management Inc. who is leading the metallurgical development programs of the La Loutre graphite project on Lomiko's behalf is acting as QP has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact Belinda Labatte at 647-402-8379 or email: info@lomiko.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On behalf of the Board,

Belinda Labatte

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Lomiko Metals

k.darlington@lomiko.com

514-771-3398

Attachment 


Kim Darlington Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR) 1-514-771-3398 k.darlington@lomiko.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko MetalsTSXV:LMRGraphite Investing
LMR:CA
Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005467/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Positive Results on its Initial Metallurgical Test Programs at its La Loutre Graphite Project

Lomiko Announces Positive Results on its Initial Metallurgical Test Programs at its La Loutre Graphite Project

Results Indicate Purity of >99.9% C(t) of its Concentrate and Positive Response of Samples to Expanded Graphite for All Flake Sizes Tested

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the initial metallurgical programs conducted for the La Loutre graphite project. Lomiko has engaged three independent laboratories, Corem, ProGraphite and SGS Lakefield to support the value-added metallurgical testing of samples of the La Loutre graphite concentrate.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Initiation of Civil Works and Shipment of Buildings to the Molo Graphite Mine Site in Madagascar and Filing of Updated PEA

NextSource Materials Announces Initiation of Civil Works and Shipment of Buildings to the Molo Graphite Mine Site in Madagascar and Filing of Updated PEA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its construction team is now setup at the Molo Graphite Mine site in Madagascar and civil and earthworks have been initiated in preparation for the delivery and installation of the processing plant. The offsite fabrication and construction of the auxiliary buildings and structures has also been completed and these are in the process of being delivered to the mine site

President and CEO, Craig Scherba commented,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

IG6 and ZEN Energy Sign MOU to Cooperate on Renewable Power Supply at Collie

IG6 and ZEN Energy Sign MOU to Cooperate on Renewable Power Supply at Collie

Western Australia’s International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has signed a non‐binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ZEN Energy with the objective of concluding binding agreements for the purchase of firmed renewable energy from ZEN Energy by International Graphite for its Collie operation

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Montreal, Quebec –April 22, 2022 Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec's Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MFFP") to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

At this stage, Lomiko intends to keep building on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the La Loutre property, issued on July 29, 2021, and to do so with a focus on stakeholder engagement processes. As the Company's vision is to develop its projects into production, it is taking early steps towards an eventual Pre-Feasibility Study. Lomiko intends to de-risk the La Loutre project and increase confidence in its mineral resource estimates as it further defines the quantity and quality of the resource via the exploration program which will also serve to test the extremities of the deposits.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec's Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MFFP") to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005152/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×