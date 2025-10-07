Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Download the PDF here.

locksley resourceslky:auasx:lkyprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide an update on the rapidly advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. Highlights - Excellent high grade final flotation concentrate of 68.1% achieved from first pass rougher / regrind... Keep Reading...
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams. Highlights - Plan of Operations approval for upsized drilling program at Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), subject to... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice. Highlights - Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion &... Keep Reading...
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement IssueDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced GEOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH AT ANTIMONY CANYON PATENTED CLAIMSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 9, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations &... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF) based in Vancouver, and focused on advancing the past producing Prince Silver Project in Nevada, today announced that Ralph Shearing, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results with highlight values of 26.7 grams per tonne (gt) and 25.8 gt gold from grab samples taken from the Poeketi target at the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the second batch of results from Main Sector and more precisely, the VG9 Zone, from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, centrally located within the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

IODM UK Revenue Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Gold Investing

Gold Futures Hit US$4,000 for First Time, Silver Price Retreats

Silver Investing

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next