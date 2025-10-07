The Conversation (0)
October 07, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
3h
Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide an update on the rapidly advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. Highlights - Excellent high grade final flotation concentrate of 68.1% achieved from first pass rougher / regrind...
02 October
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams
02 October
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams. Highlights - Plan of Operations approval for upsized drilling program at Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), subject to...
30 September
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice. Highlights - Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion &...
29 September
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue
2h
Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced GEOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH AT ANTIMONY CANYON PATENTED CLAIMSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13h
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025
Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 9, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations &... Keep Reading...
13h
Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th
Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF) based in Vancouver, and focused on advancing the past producing Prince Silver Project in Nevada, today announced that Ralph Shearing, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor... Keep Reading...
14h
Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results with highlight values of 26.7 grams per tonne (gt) and 25.8 gt gold from grab samples taken from the Poeketi target at the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname... Keep Reading...
14h
Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the second batch of results from Main Sector and more precisely, the VG9 Zone, from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
15h
1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project
1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, centrally located within the... Keep Reading...
