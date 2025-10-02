Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Download the PDF here.

locksley resourceslky:auasx:lkyprecious metals investingrare earth investingsilver investingRare Earth Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

Keep reading...Show less

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams.

Highlights

- Plan of Operations approval for upsized drilling program at Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), subject to receipt of bond

- Locksley has secured a drill contractor for El Campo rare earths drilling in Q4 and is in the process of finalising the expanded drill programactivities and timeline at DAM

- Lidar surface and underground survey completed at DAM, providing detailed 3D mapping of adits and stopes to guide drill targeting and mine design

- Underground sampling program planned at DAM to validate historical grades and support resource definition

- Regional exploration advancing across newly acquired claims, extending coverage to over 40 sq km of the Mojave corridor

- Multiple parallel workstreams reinforce Locksley's fast-track mine-tomarket strategy for U.S. antimony supply

Locksley has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) expanding the Plan of Operations for the Desert Antimony Mine, which will become effective upon completion of the bond payment and receipt of a letter from the BLM that the bond has been accepted, this process is underway.

Following the announcement on 15th September, which outlined a significant enlargement of the exploration program at the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM"), Locksley has moved quickly to initiate onground activities across the broader Mojave Project.

Exploration Workstreams

- Drilling: Locksley has secured a drilling contractor for the upcoming exploration program planned for Q4 2025. The drilling at the El Campo rare earths project is designed to target the steeply dipping, structurally controlled mineralised horizon in five locations along the interpreted 860m long NW-SE striking El Campo 'lode'. This lode hosts elevated REE, as delineated from high-grade rock chip sampling conducted during 2023. The first planned drillhole is designed to target the down-plunge El Campo outcrop dipping to the SW.

- LiDAR Surveying - DAM: A comprehensive LiDAR survey of underground adits and stopes has been completed, providing data to inform both program drilling design and future mine planning.

The underground LiDAR survey will expand Locksley's knowledge of historic antimony production. It will also provide a 3D wireframe model of the historic underground mine, which will assist with future drill targeting aiming to delineate un-mined high-grade antimony mineralisation along strike from the historic stopes. The LiDAR survey team deployed an Elios 3 with the Rev7 LiDAR payload to map the internal spaces of the underground mine, while the team also operate the DJI M350 RTK drone equipped with the L2 LiDAR payload to capture imagery for surface mapping.

The dataset will enable the contractors to accurately integrate and geospatially align all underground scans, ensuring a comprehensive and precise 3D model of the Desert Antimony mine site.

- Underground Sampling - DAM: Systematic sampling of underground workings at DAM will commence in the near term, designed to further evaluate grade continuity and confirm historical production records.

An adit located ~50m to the south-east of the historic Desert Antimony smelter will be used to conduct UG mapping and sampling which will progress Locksley's understanding of subsurface stibnite bearing quartz-carbonate vein orientation, grade and continuity. Two stopes crosscutting the main orientation of the adit still contain timber beams and ladders that were used for mining during the late 1920's and 1930's.

Evidence of sheeted massive to semi-massive stibnite bearing quartz-carbonate veining is observed to be dipping sub-vertically to the west and north-west and run parallel to the orientation of the stopes.

- Broader Exploration Activities:

o Field sampling: Regional reconnaissance and claim wide sampling will commence later this month, extending coverage across the newly acquired tenure and prospective corridors.

o Geophysics: Locksley is currenting reviewing the optimal geophysical methods to evaluate its expanded land position. Technics including airborne magnetic, radiometric surveys, Induced polarization, gravity survey and passive seismic are being evaluated. Airborne geophysics has the potential to provide additional REE anomalies that may be associated with REE-bearing carbonatite intrusions, similar to the Mountain Pass REE deposit.

o Stream sediment and rock chip sampling: Wide-spread regional stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned across the entire North-western Block, South Block, and areas of the newly expanded North Block using coarse fraction stream sediment sampling methodology. Ongoing mapping coinciding with outcrop rock sampling will also assist in providing potential REE, antimony and base metal geochemical anomalies within the Mojave Project's land tenure.

Kerrie Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Locksley Resources, commented:

"Since commencing as CEO, my focus has been on advancing Mojave through multiple, parallel workstreams. The exploration team is rapidly progressing technical programs, from securing a drill rig to underground sampling and Lidar surveys at the Desert Antimony Mine. With the Plan of Operations now approved pending bond finalisation, we are commencing activities to prepare for the initial drilling at the El Campo REE target. The team and I are extremely focused on our fast-track mine-to-market strategy and it positions Locksley to deliver near-term U.S. antimony supply into critical defense and energy supply chains."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies

Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme that will support planned pump and permeability testing at the Boland wellfield.

Key Points:

Keep reading...Show less
Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML or Company) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a placement of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to sophisticated investors to raise a total of $25.1 million (before costs) at an issue price of $ 0.05 per Share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Underwater scene with sun rays illuminating rocky seabed.

New Research on Deep-Sea Mineral Sources Reveals Ecological Importance

The seabed of the Baltic Sea is scattered with rock-like lumps that could fuel the global race for rare metals.

But new research suggests these formations, known as mineral concretions, are far more than a potential resource: they are complex, slow-growing structures that play an important role in marine ecosystems.

A team from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) has used synchrotron-based imaging at the Canadian Light Source in Saskatchewan to probe the makeup of these concretions. Its findings shed light on how the lumps form, how they differ across environments and how their removal could disrupt life on the sea floor.

Keep reading...Show less
Road through forest with heavy smoke from distant wildfire in the mountains.

Wildfire Destroys Mining Camp in NWT, Former MP Slams Territorial Response

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the Nechalacho mining camp southeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, erasing cabins and infrastructure at a rare earths project owned by Vital Metals (ASX:VML).

The blaze swept through the camp at Thor Lake on August 30 after strong winds carried it 16 kilometres overnight.

Vital Metals CEO Lisa Riley said the company believed the site was safe until conditions shifted suddenly. “And from one second to the next, it went from being relatively safe to being completely gone,” she told CBC.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to clean energy transition industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) — neodymium and praseodymium are found in the permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

The rare earths sector has been thrust back into the geopolitical spotlight as supply chains face mounting pressure from escalating US-China trade tensions and tightening global regulations.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Related News

Gold Investing

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Lithium Investing

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Gold Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining