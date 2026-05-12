Generation Uranium Engages Plutus Invest & Consulting GMBH For Marketing Services

Generation Uranium Engages Plutus Invest & Consulting GMBH For Marketing Services

(TheNewswire)

Generation Uranium Inc

Vancouver, British Columbia May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that it has entered into a marketing services and consulting agreement dated May 12, 2026 (the "Plutus Agreement") with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH. ("Plutus") pursuant to which Plutus will provide services to the Company for a twelve-month term commencing on May 12, 2026 and ending on April 11, 2027.

The services to be provided by Plutus include consultation regarding advertorial marketing and public relations strategies, and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor awareness campaign focused on the European investment market. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a Media budget in the amount of €100,000 up to €250,000 for media buying payable on the commencement of services. The Plutus Agreement was negotiated through arm's length negotiations. Plutus and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Plutus contact information is as follows: Buchtstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted via email (contact@plutuinves.de) or by phone: (+49 42117540174). The engagement of Plutus is subject to approval by the TSXV Venture Exchange.

About Generation Uranium

Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to contribute to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.

 

For Further Information

Michael Collins, P.Geo

+604-764-7094

admin@generationuranium.com

  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Generation UraniumGEN:CCtsxv:genenergy investing
GEN:CC
Generation Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Generation Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN)

Generation Uranium

High-grade uranium potential in the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada

High-grade uranium potential in the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada Keep Reading...
Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Extension to Rights Issue Closing DateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will offer up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $5,250,389.10. The Private Placement was entirely... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that its joint venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA") has executed service agreements with M3 Engineering & Technology and the Saskatchewan Research... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces an operational update, our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and details for both our Q1 2026 earnings call and our upcoming annual general and special meeting. All... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has started drilling at its Lo Herma Uranium ISR project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The program underway will include drilling of up to 55 holes with infill drilling within Mine Unit 1 and expansion drilling into highly... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Generation Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Generation Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces Additional Shares for Debt Settlements

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

Related News

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Additional Shares for Debt Settlements

gold investing

US Debt Surpasses GDP: Potential Catalyst for Gold’s Next Leg Higher

gold investing

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

copper investing

McEwen Copper Picks Firm to Manage US$2.4 Billion Loan for Los Azules Development

Battery Metals Outlook: World Edition

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition