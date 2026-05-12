Generation Uranium Engages Plutus Invest & Consulting GMBH For Marketing Services

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that it has entered into a marketing services and consulting agreement dated May 12, 2026 (the "Plutus Agreement") with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH. ("Plutus") pursuant to which Plutus will provide services to the Company for a twelve-month term commencing on May 12, 2026 and ending on April 11, 2027.
The services to be provided by Plutus include consultation regarding advertorial marketing and public relations strategies, and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor awareness campaign focused on the European investment market. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a Media budget in the amount of €100,000 up to €250,000 for media buying payable on the commencement of services. The Plutus Agreement was negotiated through arm's length negotiations. Plutus and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Plutus contact information is as follows: Buchtstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted via email (contact@plutuinves.de) or by phone: (+49 42117540174). The engagement of Plutus is subject to approval by the TSXV Venture Exchange.
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to contribute to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo
+604-764-7094
admin@generationuranium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.
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