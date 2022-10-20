VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Catalysts, Europe's Energy Crisis and Nickel Reality Check
"Other than uranium stocks, the other stock I bought recently was actually an oil and gas play," said Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com
Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Catalysts, Europe's Energy Crisis and Nickel Reality Checkyoutu.be
The uranium story continues to unfold, with new catalysts appearing faster than ever.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, said uranium continues to do wonders for his portfolio, although it's not his only area of interest.
Sharing his thoughts on Cameco's (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) recently announced partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN,NYSE:BEP), he said while he hasn't yet dug into the details he likes the concept.
The two companies are teaming up to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, a major nuclear services business.
"For a big company like that to get some vertical integration, it gives it access to a kind of stability," said Tiggre.
When asked about Europe's brewing energy crisis, Tiggre said it's pretty clear that the region is going to have a tough winter. With that in mind, he's looking at the oil and gas sector, and he said he sees merit in the argument that ESG initiatives will choke off capital to the industry before the world is truly ready to move away from these fuels.
"It's going to take decades to build all these electric cars — we can't just flip the switch overnight and go all electric," he explained. "I've been thinking about this, and I am very persuaded that the actual drive to stop pumping is going to make oil companies that are pumping much more profitable; the prices are going to go up, the investment isn't going to be there to increase supply. So other than uranium stocks, the other stock I bought recently was actually an oil and gas play."
Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on uranium, oil and gas, as well as why he's wary of nickel hype. You can also click here to read our recap of the New Orleans Investment Conference and here for our full event playlist on YouTube.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1620.63
|-5.99
|Silver
|18.53
|-0.07
|Copper
|3.39
|-0.02
|Palladium
|2055.50
|+9.01
|Platinum
|912.50
|+3.00
|Oil
|84.91
|+0.40
|Heating Oil
|3.48
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|5.30
|-0.06
