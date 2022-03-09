VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver and Uranium — What to Watch as "New Iron Curtain" Descends
Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com weighs in on how the war between Russia and Ukraine is impacting various commodities.
The war between Russia and Ukraine remains front and center for resource investors as commodities across the board continue to feel the impact of this developing situation.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on what the war — and more importantly, sanctions — mean for gold, silver and uranium.
Importantly, he explained that even if the war ends soon, he doesn't see sanctions being removed. Tiggre believes they are here to stay, and will create a "new Iron Curtain" with widespread implications for the global economy.
"It's not a small thing, and it's not going away. I mean, except for an unlikely scenario it seems to me that this is a paradigm shift, it's a one-way transition. And we will be dealing with the costs for many years to come," he said.
Speaking about gold, Tiggre said that although the Russia/Ukraine situation has helped the yellow metal move higher, it was already on the rise, and it would be a mistake to think that's the only element pushing it up.
He does think there's downside risk for gold in the near term if the war cools off, but noted that even if that happens and gold returns to its previous trend, it's been on an upward trajectory for some time.
"I don't think gold story is over. I don't think it's all really to do with the war at all," he said. "I think that was just something on top of a much longer and much more protracted situation."
Tiggre remains bullish on silver, and said in the current cycle it's likely to outperform gold on a percentage basis, perhaps reaching the triple digits. "I know that sounds wild and crazy, but you know what? Even if it just goes back to a new all-time nominal high, we're talking US$50+ (per ounce) silver, which completely rewrites the book for all the exploration and production stories. It's a big deal, and it should be reflected in share prices," he said.
As a final note, Tiggre broke down what's happening in the uranium space, pointing out that like gold the energy fuel has a positive outlook outside what's going on with Russia and Ukraine.
Watch the interview above for his full thoughts on each topic.
