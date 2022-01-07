Pharmaceutical Investing News
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Registration for the event is accessible via https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/.

The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB: LOBEF) is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic medicines. The Company focuses on clinical development of devices and medicines to treat neurological disorders and brain trauma. The Company’s mission is to identify and develop transformative new methods, medicines and devices to improve brain health and provide new pathways for treating brain injuries and neurological disorders. The Company undertakes the development of innovative medicines and devices to treat mental health disorders and improve well-being while building a growing a portfolio of intellectual property to protect our technologies. The Company is working to develop psychedelic compounds as therapeutics.

Psychedelics (serotonergic hallucinogens) are powerful psychoactive substances that alter perception and mood and affect numerous cognitive processes. They are generally considered physiologically safe and do not lead to dependence or addiction. NAC is a dietary supplement derived from the amino acid L-cysteine. Taking NAC increases the level of glutathione, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecule, in cells. Glutathione’s function is to protect cellular compounds such as DNA and prevent damage to them from reactive oxygen species and inflammatory cytokines. It is also used as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose.

