Lobe Sciences Ltd. announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 15, 2022, it sold 5,800,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described ...

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 15, 2022, it sold 5,800,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. (the "Issuer" and the common shares of the Issuer referred to as the "Common Shares"), which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.

As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described herein, the Acquiror owns and has control and direction over 44,114,893 Common Shares, which represents approximately 17% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities containing additional information in respect of the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained upon request at the contact details below.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB: LOBEF) is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic medicines. The Company focuses on clinical development of devices and medicines to treat neurological disorders and brain trauma. The Company’s mission is to identify and develop transformative new methods, medicines and devices to improve brain health and provide new pathways for treating brain injuries and neurological disorders. The Company undertakes the development of innovative medicines and devices to treat mental health disorders and improve well-being while building a growing a portfolio of intellectual property to protect our technologies. The Company is working to develop psychedelic compounds as therapeutics.

Psychedelics (serotonergic hallucinogens) are powerful psychoactive substances that alter perception and mood and affect numerous cognitive processes. They are generally considered physiologically safe and do not lead to dependence or addiction. NAC is a dietary supplement derived from the amino acid L-cysteine. Taking NAC increases the level of glutathione, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecule, in cells. Glutathione’s function is to protect cellular compounds such as DNA and prevent damage to them from reactive oxygen species and inflammatory cytokines. It is also used as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose.

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Lobe Sciences Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for Its Combination Therapy for mTBI and PTSD

Lobe Sciences Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for Its Combination Therapy for mTBI and PTSD

"Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder"

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its patent-pending therapeutic regimen that has been designed for treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Lobe Sciences Announces That Its Shares Will Trade on the OTCQB Market in the United States

Lobe Sciences Announces That Its Shares Will Trade on the OTCQB Market in the United States

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCM") for its shares to trade on the OTCQB®. Lobe Sciences' common stock will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "LOBEF" at the opening of the market on December 13, 2021.

Philip Young, CEO & Director, commented, "The admission of our shares on a higher tier of the OTC Marketplace, the OTCQB, is an important step in our development as a publicly traded psychedelic company. The listing is a great achievement for Lobe Sciences as we look to increase investor awareness, broaden our investor base, and continue providing transparency to those seeking investment in our emerging industry."

Lobe Sciences Sponsors the International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness

Lobe Sciences Sponsors the International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness

The largest and most important Psychedelic Medicine Conference in the Southern Hemisphere

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that it is a Major Supporter of the upcoming International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness taking place November 17-20, 2021.

Lobe Sciences Announces Common Stock to Trade Under the Symbol "LOBEF" in US Markets

Lobe Sciences Announces Common Stock to Trade Under the Symbol "LOBEF" in US Markets

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock ticker will change from "GTSIF" to "LOBEF" and will commence trading under the symbol "LOBEF" in US markets at the opening of the market on November 15, 2021 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "LOBE" on the CSE.

Philip Young, CEO, commented, "The ticker change now reflects the name of the company along with our commitment to investigating and developing treatments using alternative and nontraditional medicines to better brain health."

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Disposes Securities of Ionic Brands Corp.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Disposes Securities of Ionic Brands Corp.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 11, 2022, it sold 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. (the "Issuer" and the common shares of the Issuer referred to as the "Common Shares"), which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.

As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described herein, the Acquiror owns and has control and direction over 49,914,893 Common Shares, which represents approximately 19% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

