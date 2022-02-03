Lobe Sciences Ltd. announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 3, 2022, it acquired 47,065,647 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. pursuant to an annual cumulative preferential dividend on the 73,414,360 Series E Nonvoting Preferred Shares of the Issuer owned by the Acquiror which were originally issued to the Acquiror on March 5, 2021 as ...

LOBE:CNX