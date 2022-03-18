Copper Investing News

 Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. ("Houston") pursuant to which Houston agreed to grant to the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property which are located in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").

On closing of the Agreement, Lion CG issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to Houston and has funded an initial work program of $200,000 on the Properties in consideration for the grant of the Option. The Company may exercise the Option for a period of up to ten years to acquire (i) the Chaco Bear property by paying $1,500,000 to Houston, in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option; and/or (ii) the Ashton Property by paying $1,000,000 to Houston in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option, and in either case common shares will be valued using the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the twenty trading day period ending three trading days prior to the date of issuance of such Lion CG shares, with such cash payments being subject to a discount of between 5% and 15% based on the timing of exercise and cumulative exploration expenditures incurred as at the time of exercise. Houston will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on any of the Properties for which an Option has been exercised by the Company.

The Chaco Bear Property is located in northern British Columbia, within the Stikine Terrane and hosted in similar rock formations as the Eskay Creek deposit, a precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia that was in production from 1994 to 2008.

The Ashton Property is located within the Spences Bridge Group, a narrow, northwest-trending belt of early cretaceous volcanic rocks covering nearly 3,200 square kilometers from Princeton to Lillooet in British Columbia that are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

For further information on the Properties and the Agreement, see the Company's prior news releases dated October 21, 2021, January 31, 2022, and March 16, 2022.

About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117335

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").

The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and the annual advance royalty payments in the amounts of C$250,000 on the Chaco Bear Property and C$150,000 on the Ashton Property are to be paid starting on the fifth year from closing through to the ninth year, rather than in the fourth and fifth year only. All other terms, as disclosed in the news release dated October 21, 2021 are unchanged.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.

Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company",) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 13, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for the Company's MacArthur Copper Project located in Mason Valley, Nevada.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project, Mason Valley, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") and is dated February 25, 2022 with an effective date of January 13, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Mr. Jeffrey Woods, MMSA QP, and Mr. Steven Dischler, PE. The Technical Report is available on Lion CG's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on Lion CG's website at www.lioncg.com.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated geology and resource presentation on the MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada can be accessed on the company website: www.lioncg.com.

Lion CG is advancing the MacArthur Copper Project through an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Travis Naugle, Lion CG's CEO, states "We believe the recently announced MacArthur mineral resource statement [available here], which generated a 55% increase in the measured and indicated copper resources, provides a strong motivation for completing an updated PEA. The Lion CG team is committed to advancing the MacArthur Copper Project with priority, while diligently incorporating our environmental sustainability values."

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked a district scale exploration and resource discovery opportunity (the "Blue Copper Prospect"), comprising more than 7,430 acres in Powell County and Lewis & Clark County in Montana, USA.

The Blue Copper Prospect, located approximately 25 miles WNW of Helena, Montana, is centered on the Late Cretaceous Blackfoot City Stock (the "BCS"), which was intruded into the Black Mountain syncline, composed primarily of a Paleozoic sequence of limestone, dolomite, shale and sandstone. The BCS crystallized at the same time as the nearby Boulder batholith, which is host to the world-famous Butte copper mines. The area is prospective for high grade copper-gold skarns and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Pentwater Delivers Open Letter to Turquoise Hill's Independent Directors

Dear Independent Directors:

Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Shakespeare Nickel Project

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 31, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Shakespeare Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" in respect of its Shakespeare Nickel Project located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

The independent technical report is dated March 17, 2022, with an effective date of January 31, 2022, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

PolyMet Mining Reports Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021

"Soaring global demand for clean energy- and electric vehicle-dependent metals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt, and supply chain realities laid bare by recent events in Eastern Europe make us keenly aware of our obligation to produce these critical minerals in Minnesota responsibly and as quickly as possible," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "We urge our government to embrace safe mining of these critical natural resources to expand clean energy and decarbonization efforts in the U.S."

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

Teck Reports 2021 Sustainability Performance

"Our focus at Teck is on responsibly providing the essential resources needed to improve the global standard of living while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our annual Sustainability Report outlines our ESG performance for the year and the progress we've made towards achieving the goals of our sustainability strategy."

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

