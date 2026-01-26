Libya: TotalEnergies Signs the Extension of the Waha Concessions until 2050

On January 24th, during the Libya Energy & Economy Summit in Tripoli, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies signed an agreement extending the Waha Concessions up to December 31, 2050, in the presence of Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity.

This agreement sets new fiscal terms allowing to increase the production of these concessions that are currently producing around 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Therefore, it paves the way for a new phase of investments, including the development of the North Gialo field, which is expected to add 100,000 boe/d of production.

"As we celebrate 70 years of presence in Libya, we are pleased to sign this agreement, and I would like to thank the Libyan authorities for their continued support, in particular Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya and Masoud Suleman, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Present in the country since 1956, TotalEnergies reaffirms its long-standing commitment to working alongside its partners to increase Waha's production, starting with the development of the North Gialo field. Extending the Waha concession, with its low cost and low emission giant resources offering many opportunities to grow production, fits perfectly with our strategy" said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies in Libya

TotalEnergies has been present in Libya since 1956. In 2025, the Company's production in the country averaged 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from the offshore Al Jurf field (TotalEnergies 37.5%), the onshore El Sharara area (TotalEnergies 15% in former Block NC 115 and 12% in former Block NC 186), and the onshore Waha concessions (TotalEnergies 20.42%). The Waha concessions are held by NOC (59.16%), TotalEnergies (20.42%) and ConocoPhillips (20.42%) and are operated by Waha Oil Company (WOC), a company 100% owned by NOC.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

