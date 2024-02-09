- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the completion of its Locked Cycle Test Program (‘LCT’) conducted at Simulus Group laboratories. The LCT program confirmed exceptional lithium recoveries from prior Li-Stream RPKTM process test work (refer the ASX announcement 7 September 2023) and improved lithium recoveries from the recently finalised subsequent lock cycle simulations. All LCT test work completed at Simulus Group Laboratorieswere led and managed by the Infinity GreenTech Technical Advisory Committee.
- Comprehensive Locked Cycle Test Work (‘LCT’) program completed at Simulus Group Laboratories results in confirmation of exceptional recoveries at San José.
- The LCT confirmed the successful utilisation of Li-Stream RPK™ with > 90% recoveries of the lithium from Run of Mine to the final end product.
- San José Run-of-Mine ore sample used to test and optimise Li-Stream RPKTM in support of engineering studies.
- LCT confirmed the consistent production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate from San José lithium bearing mica.
- LCT confirms and exceeds Updated Scoping Study lithium recoveries assumptions.
- Results provide data for future detailed engineering studies and optimisations through demonstration plant design.
The finalisation of LCT for Run of Mine (‘ROM’) to end product through the patent pending Li-Stream RPKTM process at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’) supportsrecently completed engineering studies (refer to ASX announcement 9 November 2023 – Updated Scoping Study), and has provided data for further process optimisation to be incorporated in the next stages of Li-Stream RPKTM process development. The Company is assessing the next steps for a demonstration plant for the confirmation of increased scale of production at San José.
The test work conducted simulated the complete process and included recycle streams to assess steady-state operation of the mass flows. No major deviations were found from the expected steady state conditions of this process, confirming accuracy of the process model and further de-risking the next stages of up-scaled test work.
The results confirmed the suitability of the Li-Stream RPK™ process at San Josè and the optimal technical option for lithium recovery from ROM to end product.
The test work highlighted the successful and consistent production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate utilising Li-Stream RPKTM. The implementation of materially industry standard hard rock backend processing method (neutralisation, evaporation, crystallisation and final production of battery grade end product) and the simplification of unit operations across the complete process (including the removal of traditional hard rock lithium chemical conversion unit operations such as the beneficiation and calcination stages) through the Li-Stream RPKTM process minimising process complexity and technical risk.
Infinity’s Chief Technical Officer and Chair of Infinity GreenTech Technical Advisory Committee, Mr Jon Starink said the following regarding the latest results and process, “The program confirmed the results of process simulations and validated key parameters underpinning the technical and commercial feasibility of extraction of lithium from the San José material and provides a solid foundation for further engineering towards a DFS and the pilot plant design”.The LCT provided battery grade products for all cycles with the following table showing the total impurities (< 0.1%) in the pure lithium hydroxide products:
Click here for the full ASX Release
Lithium Universe
Overview
Despite the weakened demand and the subsequent price decline in 2023, demand for lithium is still on track to significantly outstrip supply by 2030. Many nations continue to ramp up initiatives to augment their domestic supplies of lithium and other critical minerals.
The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, for instance, establishes a comprehensive framework for the development of sustainable, responsibly sourced domestic materials. Beyond that, its goals include supporting economic growth, promoting climate action, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities, fostering workplace inclusivity and enhancing global partnerships. The US Inflation Reduction Act has a similar objective, with provisions such as sustainability tax credits and reduced renewable energy costs.Through its highly prospective Apollo lithium project in James Bay, Québec, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is well-positioned to leverage the expected demand for lithium over the next decade. Québec is rapidly emerging as a major destination for lithium production, setting the stage for Lithium Universe to potentially become a significant producer not just for the North American market, but globally.
A vertically integrated exploration and development company, Lithium Universe is led by the renowned lithium development veteran Iggy Tan. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Australia's lithium industry, Tan spearheaded Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), establishing it as one of the country's leading lithium mining companies. Working with a highly experienced team, Tan now aims to replicate that success with Lithium Universe.
Tan is joined by a number of esteemed mining professionals, including leading technical expert Dr. Jingyuan Liu. Liu was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of Galaxy Resources' Mt Cattlin Spodumene project along with the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant.
The team also includes: Patrick Scallan, a seasoned veteran with 25 years of management experience at the largest lithium hard rock mine in the world; Alex Hanly, who brings more than a decade of experience in capital delivery and operational management for mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing; Huy Nguyen, who helped design and construct Mt Cattlin's Spodumene plant; and Roger Pover, former plant manager at Mt Cattlin.
Lithium Universe's strategy for Apollo is simple: quickly identify a resource and establish a producing mine to facilitate the company’s vertically integrated mine-to-refinery vision. The company is also pursuing the establishment of a lithium processing hub in the region to support operations at Apollo.An engineering study on the company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery is underway. Hatch, the company conducting the study, has finalized the design flowsheet and draft site layout for the refinery. The QLPH is rated at 16,000 tons per annum (tpa) with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5 percent lithium oxide. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent grade. Target plant availability is 84 percent and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85 percent.
Company Highlights
- Lithium Universe is a vertically integrated company with a highly prospective lithium resource in Québec's James Bay region.
- The company is led by lithium exploration and development veteran Iggy Tan, who seeks to replicate his successes at Galaxy Resources with Lithium Universe.
- Other significant names in the mining industry are also part of the management team, representing multiple decades of combined experience in mining exploration, development, production and operations.
- Lithium Universe's flagship project, Apollo, is highly prospective and well-suited for the company's integrated mine-to-refinery strategy.
- The company's initial public offering was extremely impressive, starting at 2 cents per share and eventually reaching 6.3 cents and raising its maximum subscription of $4.5 million.
Key Project
Apollo Lithium Project
Spanning over 240 square kilometres, the highly prospective Apollo lithium project comprises 466 claims and is associated with a significant geological dataset. Located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality in northwest Québec, the property is in the same greenstone belt as Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT,TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) Corvette lithium project, which has a maiden resource of 109.2 million tons at 1.42 percent lithium oxide. Apollo's tenement package encompasses 17 known pegmatite outcrops.
Project Highlights:
- Project Geology: Apollo displays mineralisation typical of greenstone belts in the La Grande sub-province, with spodumene pegmatites hosted by mafic metavolcanic rocks and pegmatitic granite Vieux Comptoir. Property geology consists primarily of Mesoarchean and Neoarchean intrusions.
- Strong Mineral Potential: Apollo is located 29 kilometres southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project and 28 kilometres East of Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1,FSE:4XJM, OTCQB:WRSLF) Adina Project. It displays similar mineralisation, magnetism and geology to the two projects, both of which recently returned incredibly promising results:
- Corvette Lithium: 156 metres at 2.12 percent lithium oxide at CV5
- Adina: 107 metres at 1.34 percent lithium oxide from 2.3 metres
The company has completed its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo and received all the final soil laboratory analyses. A drilling strategy is in place for 2024, along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources’ Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling programme.
Management Team
Iggy Tan — Non-executive Chair
Iggy Tan, a trailblazer of the modern lithium industry, was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited. Tan is looking to replicate that success with Lithium Universe, having built Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project. He also acquired the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina for Galaxy.
When Tan started at Galaxy, the company’s market capitalization was less than AU$10 million. It rose to AU$2.5 billion when the company merged with Orocobre Limited in August 2021. Tan's previous experience working with lithium dates back to the early 1990s when he briefly managed the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and commissioned the first lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated.
Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has served as executive director for a number of ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently CEO and managing director of Altech Batteries Limited.
Alex Hanly — Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hanly has over 10 years of experience in capital delivery and operational management for publicly listed companies within the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries in Australia and Africa. Over the last three years, Hanly held the role of chief executive officer of ASX-listed gold company Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL). He was responsible for the successful IPO of the company, the operational management and the efficient execution of the fast-track exploration strategy.
Hanly has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration specialising in global project management.
Patrick Scallan — Non-executive Director
Patrick Scallan’s extensive experience in the lithium industry is a valuable addition to the LGX board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally and also hosts the highest-grade ore body in the world. This makes Greenbushes a unique anomaly, as no other lithium deposit worldwide compares to it.
Scallan oversaw the mine’s many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to 1.4 million tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.
Scallan is also highly skilled in managing local community relationships, having acted as shire councillor for nearly 20 years during his time at Greenbushes, receiving his Order of Australia Medal for his community and local government contribution. His previous roles include management positions at Capel and Eneabba Mineral Sands in Western Australia and Western Deep Levels Gold Mine in South Africa.
Dr. Jingyuan Liu — Non-executive director
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Liu also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project.
Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Liu has over 30 years’ experience in project management, process and equipment design for minerals processing and the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel and energy industries, both in Australian and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia and has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
He is currently chief technology officer for Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), developing high capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.
Gernot Abl — Executive Director
Gernot Abl was previously a strategic managing director with vast experience in business management, operations and investment for some of the fastest growing industries in the world. After gaining over 15 years of corporate experience, he led the only pure esports play listed on the ASX, Esports Mogul Limited. Abl has a proven background in business management and commercial intuition, initially from working as a management consultant for both Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Corporate Finance in Perth and Melbourne.
Abl also led the restructure and turnaround of a financially distressed ASX-listed media company and currently holds directorships for a range of start-up companies, offering corporate advisory, project management and commercial negotiation advice to multiple businesses. He has a degree in law and commerce with honours in finance and accounting from the University of Western Australia.
Fadi Diab — Non-executive Director
Fadi Diab was the former head of global payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. There, he managed the global payroll team, which is responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries. Diab is an accomplished senior executive recognised for leveraging strong team leadership and development to drive forward progress.
He has a background in human resources, having held the role of executive human resource manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and currently runs an investor relations company.
Diab has a Bachelor of Business, Human Resource Management, and Industrial Relations from the University of Western Sydney and a Master of Business Management from University of Technology Sydney.
John Sobolewski - Chief Financial Officer
John Sobolewski’s experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the LU7 dream team. At Galaxy Resources, he played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. He was also crucial in establishing teams and systems in Australia and internationally. His experience in financial modelling and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe, completing definitive feasibility studies of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub concentrator and lithium carbonate refinery projects.
Sobolewski is a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include managing director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and company secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, financial controller and company secretary with Croesus Mining NL, and group accountant and company secretary with Titan Resources NL.
Vincent John Fayad — Joint Company Secretary
Vincent John Fayad is a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertaken by mid-tier accounting firm PKF. In 2016, he established his own firm, Vince Fayad & Associates, to provide accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas.
Over the last 25 years, Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominantly related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies.
Fayad is currently an executive director and joint company secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) and joint company secretary of Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV). He is also a non-executive director of Nexon Asia Pacific, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT.
Kurt Laney — Joint Company Secretary
Kurt Laney is an experienced chartered accountant specialising in the provision of advisory, consultancy, taxation and corporate secretarial services. Laney is currently an associate director of Vince Fayad and Associates, where he provides accounting and taxation services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, large family-owned businesses and multinational entities.
Laney is also the joint company secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) and Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE), along with several unlisted public companies primarily focused on the tech and mining industries. He has previously served as the company secretary of Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL).
Justin Rivers — Head of Geology
Justin Rivers possesses more than 20 years of senior executive, technical and commercial experience in Africa, Australia, Asia, Arctic, Middle East, North America and South America in the major and junior space, with a particular focus on Iron Ore and Gold. He has a well-tenured strategic and tactical approach to the mining industry with intimate commercial, business development and M&A experience in Tier-1, publicly listed and private equity environments.
Prior to joining Lithium Universe Limited, Rivers held the position of executive director and CEO of Mauritian domiciled private equity company Convertible Resources, driving strategic development of its gold projects in the Siguiri region of northeast Guinea. He has a Bachelor of Science (first class honours) majoring in geology and environmental science from the University of Tasmania.
Terry Stark — Head of Mining
Terry Stark was previously managing director - resources division for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), where he was responsible for all of Galaxy’s mineral resources assets such as exploration and mine operations. Stark oversaw the Mt Cattlin construction and subsequent successful start-up. He also managed the Galaxy James Bay project and had a good relationship with the local Cree Nation.
A veteran mining engineer, Stark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science specialising in mining engineering.
John Loxton - Head of Lithium Carbonate Refinery
John Loxton's lithium experience commenced in 2010 with work on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China where his responsibilities initially were at a Sponsor level, and further into the project. He was the project manager for the final stages of construction and commissioning. In 2019, Loxton was engaged by Tianqi Lithium as head of projects for the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. He managed the commissioning of the first train achieving the first product in 2021 and undertook execution planning and establishing a project team for an identical second train in 2022. Loxton is a project manager with over 45 years of experience across a diverse range of energy, industrial, process, civil, and major infrastructure projects.
Roger Pover — Head of Processing
Roger Pover was previously the Mt Cattlin plant manager for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY). He was part of the commissioning and start up team and operated the plant for many years. Pover also directed all optimisation modifications made at Mt Cattlin.
Pover is a veteran in the lithium industry, having commenced his career at Greenbushes Lithium mine in the early 90s. He has a 45-year career in the mining and chemical processing industries involving mineral sands, alumina refining, lithium, iron ore, tantalum minerals and tin production.
Huy Nguyen — Engineering Manager
Huy Nguyen has been seconded from Mintrex to act as Lithium Universe Limited’s engineering client representative. Mintrex was the lead engineering company that designed and constructed (together with DRA Global) the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Plant.
Nguyen was part of the construction supervision when Mt Cattlin was built, so he is experienced with not only the design but also the construction process that delivered a project on time and on budget.
Nguyen has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Curtin University, Master of Business Administration and a member of Engineer Australia.
Victoria Vargas - Director, Lithium Universe Holdings (Canada)
Victoria Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) more than 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Before joining Alamos Gold, Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Québec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan
Galan Lithium Limited (ACN 149 349 646) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide details of its Share Purchase Plan (Plan).
In the ASX announcement dated 31 January 2024, entitled “A$19.5m Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1”, Galan announced an $18 million placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and a share purchase plan offer of $1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders. Under the Placement, Galan was to issue a total of 39,130,435 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.46 per share along with 39,130,435 free attaching listed options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5-year exercise period)(Options).
The Company raised $16.5 million (before costs) and issued an initial 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 6 February 2024. The issue of the 35,869,565 free attaching Options will follow in due course. Additionally, some of Galan’s directors will be subscribing for up to 3,260,870 fully paid ordinary shares along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options on the same terms raising a total of up to $1.5 million (before costs) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.
The offer under the Plan (Offer) will be on the same terms as the Placement for the issue of up to 3,260,870 Shares at $0.46 per share (Offer Price), along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options to raise up to
$1.5m on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) of the Plan enclosed with this letter.
Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders (defined below) will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 at the Offer Price irrespective of the size of their shareholding and without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. Shares issued under the Plan will have an Offer Price of $0.46 per Share. One free attaching Option will also be issued on the basis of one (1) Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued under the Plan. The Company will make an application to ASX for quotation of the Options.
The offer of Options under the Placement and the Plan will be made under a transaction specific Prospectus which is anticipated to be lodged with ASIC on 23 February 2024 and will be dispatched to Shareholders on 26 February 2024 (Prospectus).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.
- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.
- Numerous brine aquifers were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.
- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.
- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.
Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs. Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.
The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m†. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.
Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.
The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.
It’s taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It’s a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project.”
Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Packer Sampling
Packer sampling, using “straddle” packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: “Straddle” Packer Sampling – Schematic images showing selective sampling of specific saline aquifers downhole (Source: Baker Hughes; Quinn,P, Cherry, J, Parker, B: Combined use of straddle packer testing for hydraulic testing in fractured rock boreholes, May 2015, Journal of Hydrology 524).
Drillholes and Deal Terms
The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.
Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).
QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
QX Resources
Overview
The encouraging growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is having positive effects on the demand for battery metals such as lithium. Global lithium consumption is expected to reach 1,427 kt of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE) in 2025, up from 797 kt of production in 2022, according to a Q2 2023 report from Australia’s Office of the Chief Economist. Recent lower pricing of lithium in the spot market has not changed the underlying global growth of EV’s and the geopolitical supply risks in the supply chain.
EVs are driving the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries resulting in the growth of the market globally. This puts the focus on junior mining companies that are busy developing critical mineral projects around the world especially with potentially lower operating costs long term. With lithium prices experiencing a downward trend, now could be an opportune time for investors to get into the lithium space as it remains a critical element for batteries and electric vehicles. With lithium assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market.
QXR’s lithium strategy is centered around the development of its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California and a portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Liberty Lithium is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (equivalent to twice the area of Sydney Harbour). The geological setting of the project mirrors Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and major Argentina brine projects. Like Silver Peak, QXR’s Liberty could be a large-scale, producing lithium brine asset.
Downstream producers in the US, including automakers, are in need of securing lithium supply, especially if domestic supply is available. As such, automakers in the US have been making significant investments in lithium projects. The most recent was a $100-million investment by Stellantis into Controlled Thermal Resources, which owns a lithium project in California. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity.
The company has an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and testwork starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility.
QXR intends to collect large volumes of lithium brines and submit them for testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers. DLE technologies has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects given higher recoveries, along with the bonus of sustainability and ESG benefits. A number of proven DLE technologies are emerging and being tested at scale, presenting an opportunity for QXR to find strategic partners.
The company is headed by managing director Steve Promnitz, who has a proven track record in the lithium sector. He successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization upon his departure in 2022. His geology and chemistry background along with experience of working in major mining companies, such as CRA and Rio Tinto, should prove beneficial for QXR.
Company Highlights
- QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.
- Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.
- The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side geopolitical risks to the energy transition.
- QXR has commenced drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and secured AU$3 million in funding in late 2023 along with access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.
- Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.
- The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.
Key Projects
Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,269 contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (10,230 hectares). It is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US. The project is located near long-life evaporation operations and is well-serviced by roads and power in a region keen to be part of the energy transition.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Geology. The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California.
- Strong Sampling Results. Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth.
- Drill Program Underway. QXR has undertaken a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling began in November-December 2023 and is continuing in early 2024. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.
- Future Partnerships. End-users, DLE technology providers, project developers, and battery makers have already intimated interest in participating with QXR once lithium brines are identified in drill holes.
Hardrock Lithium - Pilbara
In addition to its California asset, QXR has a highly prospective portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of 355 square kilometres. The portfolio comprises four hard rock lithium projects - Turner River, Western Shaw, Split Rock and Yule River.
Turner River Project
The Turner River lithium project is located about 120 kilometres south of Port Headland and is accessible via the Great Northern Highway. It is located about 12 kilometres south of the Woodgina lithium mine site, one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium deposits.
Rock chip sampling at the Turner River Lithium project returned grades of up to 4.90 percent lithium oxide in samples of lepidolite. Assay results from additional rock chip sampling returned 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Pegmatites have been observed in other areas at Turner River, which will be drilled in future drilling campaigns.
Western Shaw Lithium Project
The project spanning 96 square kilometres is located 220 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia with access via the Great Northern Highway. Multiple pegmatites have been identified and sampled in the west and south of QXR’s Western Shaw leases. Pegmatites appeared larger and more abundant in the southern section. Numerous pegmatites returned encouraging lithium results from mobile XRF analysis. Eighteen samples returned between 300 and 600 parts per million (ppm) lithium in pegmatites at Western Shaw.
Split Rock Project
The project covers an area of 35 square kilometres and is approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland and 180 kilometres north of Newman. It is located along the southeast margin of the Split-Rock Supersuite, which is considered regionally prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites. The project is easily accessible via an established road network. The proximity to Thor Mining’s (ASX: THR) Ragged Range project, which has reported a number of targets prospective for lithium within its tenement area, is encouraging. The project is likely to also be prospective for base metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, given the numerous base metals prospects that occur along the north and south margins of its tenement.
Central Queensland Gold ProjectsQXR is developing two Central Queensland gold projects (the Belyando and Lucky Break Mines) through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources. QXR currently owns 70 percent of Zamia Resources and has the ability to earn up to 90-percent interest by spending a further $1 million on exploration and project development works. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a more than 6.5-Moz gold endowment.
Map of Locations of Zamia’s Exploration Tenements in Australia
In addition to the two gold projects, Zamia owns an advanced-stage pure Molybdenum (Mo) deposit in Central Queensland, the Anthony Molybdenum Project. The project is adjacent to major sealed roads and near rail and energy support. The Anthony Project has a JORC-2012 compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide), and oxide zones from surface.
Bayrock Resources
QXR holds 39 percent of Bayrock Resources, an unlisted public Australian company, which has a portfolio of battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. The two main projects include the Lainejaur Project and the Vuostok Project within the Northern Nickel Line. Bayrock is fully funded to carry out its planned exploration activities at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and the Vuostok project.
The Lainejaur project is an advanced-stage nickel-dominated battery metals asset, where recent drilling (July 2023) has returned 4.7 metres at 2 percent nickel, 1.6 percent copper and 0.1 percent cobalt from 283 metres downhole. The project has an existing JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 460,000 tonnes @ 2.2 percent nickel, 0.15 percent cobalt, 0.70 percent copper, 0.68 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.6 5g/t gold.
The Northern Nickel Line covers nearly 340 square kilometres comprising five exploration permits over areas favourable for nickel-copper-cobalt in Northern Sweden. The primary focus within the Northern Nickel Line is the Vuostok Project, where a diamond drill program has returned encouraging results, so far. High-grade nickel-copper has been intersected including 6.9 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, 2.2 percent copper from 5 metres downhole, and in another drillhole with 6.2 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, from 11 metres downhole.
Management Team
Maurice Feilich – Executive Chairman
Maurice Feilich has been involved in investment markets for nearly 30 years, commencing his career as an institutional derivative broker at McIntosh Securities in 1998. He joined Tricom Equities in 2000 as head of equities, and in 2010, became a founding partner of Sanlam Private Wealth. Feilich has a track record of success and solid networks in the small resources sector.
Steve Promnitz – Managing Director
Steve Promnitz has significant experience in the resources sector, having worked in the gold sector with major and mid-tier producers as well as across the battery minerals of copper, nickel and rare earths. Previously, he was CEO of small/mid-tier companies and has held senior management roles with global resource companies (Rio Tinto, WMC) and senior corporate finance roles with major banks (Westpac, Citigroup). Promnitz successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization at the time of his departure. He holds a BSc (Hons) from Monash University.
Ben Jarvis – Non-executive Director
Ben Jarvis has extensive experience in the small resources sector as both a public company director and strategic advisor. Since 2011, he has been a non-executive director of South American-focused gold and silver mining company, Austral Gold (ASX:AGD) which is dual-listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGLD). Jarvis is the managing director and co-founder of Six Degrees Investor Relations, an Australian advisory firm he formed in 2006 that provides investor relations services to a broad range of companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Roger Jackson – Non-executive Director
A qualified geologist with a career spanning more than 25 years, Roger Jackson has considerable experience in mineral exploration, mine management, mining services and the marketing of mineral concentrates. Jackson is the founding director of a number of companies including Central Gold Mines, Bracken Resources, and Hellyer Gold Mines. He is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, fellow of the Geological Society of London and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists.
Dan Smith – Non-executive Director & Company Secretary
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts and is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He has 14 years of primary and secondary capital markets expertise and has advised on and been involved in a number of IPOs, RTOs and capital raisings on the ASX and NSX. Smith serves as non-executive director and company secretary of a number of companies on ASX and AIM.
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.
About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Click here to connect with RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSXV: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4), to receive an Investor Presentation
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties, including three significant discoveries, covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium remains focused on advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with significant experience throughout the capital markets leads the company toward its goals, led by Mr. Frame, who brings 40 years of experience across the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Beyond Lithium carried out the 2023 exploration in two phases:
- Phase 1: assess the prospectivity of each of the projects based on geochemistry, structure, lithology, and mineralogy through systematical mapping and sampling.
- Phase 2: follow up on the results from the Phase 1 program and perform detailed mapping and sampling including stripping and channel sampling to delineate and to prioritize higher exploration areas and potential drill targets.
In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium successfully prospected 50 out of the 63 projects in the Phase 1 program. Based on the results from the Phase 1 program, Beyond Lithium has selected 18 Projects to advance for Phase 2 exploration.
In addition, Beyond Lithium has made three major discoveries in less than 6 months of field work in 2023:
- Cosgrave Lake Project – brand new LCT Pluton discovery in the Georgia Lake District
- Victory Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 6 km long exploration corridor
- Ear Falls Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 13 km long exploration corridor
In August 2023, the company unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. Since the discovery of the AG Pluton, Beyond Lithium’s technical team continued exploring at the Cosgrave Lake Project and is able to establish a lithium associated minerals zonation and a fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton. In November, a grab sample from a pegmatite in the highly fractionated zone assayed up to 0.39% Li2O indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone. The discovery of the AG Pluton and the indication of the proximity to the potential discovery of spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium. Based on the mapping and the regional geology of the area, the exploration corridor at the Cosgrave Lake Project is over 11 km in strike length and the 2023 exploration program has covered less than 10% footprint of the entire Project.
In September and October 2023, Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries that are located 100 km distance of each other.
The first spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls Project covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field work since the discovery of the spodumene mineralization at Ear Falls in September 2023, the company completed its stripping and winkie-drilling program at the Wenasaga North Zone of the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for the upcoming extensive drilling program. The Wenasaga North Zone only encompasses less than 1% of the footprint of the entire Project. Furthermore, the grab samples collected from the 2023 exploration program has effectively outlined a 13 km long exploration corridor at the Ear Falls Project and has uncovered the Sandy Creek West Zone on top of a 100m wide ridge that has an identical geochemical background as the Spodumene-bearing Wenasaga North Zone. In other words, the Sandy Creek West Zone has the same potential of hosting spodumene-bearing pegmatites as the Wenasaga North Zone.
The second spodumene discovery is the Victory Project which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites, the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites, on the Victory Project.
Beyond Lithium has submitted exploration permit applications for both the Ear Falls and the Victory Projects to the Ministry of Mines in Ontario to apply for stripping/trenching and drilling activities in 2024.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT) in January 2024
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- Two spodumene-bearing pegmatites system discovery at the Victory and the Ear Falls Projects that are located within 100km of each other.
- Brand-new LCT stock, the AG Pluton, discovery with pegmatites identified proximal to potential spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake Project in the Georgia Lake District.
- Significant exploration potential at the Victory (6 km), the Ear Falls (13 km), and the Cosgrave Lake (11 km) Projects totaling >30 km of exploration corridors in the three projects combined.
- Successfully completed the 2023 exploration season – prospected 50 projects and established fundamental geology and geochemistry for each of the 50 projects.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise across the natural resources industry and capital markets that leads the company in driving improving shareholder value through the exploration and advancement of its significant portfolio of assets
Key Projects
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface.
Project Highlights:
- Excellent existing and nearby infrastructures.
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits.
- Significant exploration potential with a 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
- Over 40 km of untested exploration upside potential between the Victory Main and the Victory West claims supported by the regional subprovince boundary structure.
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor. The Project is about 10 minutes’ drive away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field program in 2023, mapping/sampling/stripping/channel-sampling/winkie-drilling programs were completed at the Ear Falls Project primarily around the Wenasaga North Zone to gather geological data to enhance the exploration model and delineate more exploration and potential drilling targets at Ear Falls. Yet, the 2023 field work has only covered 1% of the footprint of the entire Ear Falls Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 short holes Winkie-drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Cosgrave Lake Project
The Cosgrave Lake Project (8,993 ha) is located in the Georgia Lake District. This district is an active and prolific lithium exploration area including:
- Imagine Lithium’s (TSX-V: ILI) Jackpot Lithium Project which has a historical lithium resource in the Main zone
- Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSX-V: RCK) Georgia Lake Project which has published a lithium pre-feasibility study in 2022
- Balkan Mining’s (ASX: BMM) flagship Gorge Lithium Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered a brand-new fertile lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pluton, the Allen Graeme (“AG”) Pluton, which has a similar size to the other plutons in the Georgia Lake District and a comparable chemistry background to the source and the pluton of the Tanco lithium mine located at Bernie Lake, Manitoba.
- Established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite’s mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
- A grab sample returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) indicating the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
- Established an 11 km long exploration corridor around the AG Pluton based on mapping and sampling and regional geology.
Cosgrave Lake Project Exploration and Fractionation Trend
Other Projects in Prolific Districts
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium (“Li”) or lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatites. The 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Besides the three projects with major discoveries made in 2023, the other 60 projects are grouped by districts where the projects in each district share a coherent regional geological background.
District:
Frontier Lithium District
- Seven projects in the Frontier Lithium District are located along the same regional structure that hosts the Pak and Spark lithium deposits owned by Frontier Lithium (FL.V):
- The PAK deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 4 MT averaging 1.79% Li2O; the deposit hosts a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3).
- The Spark Deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 18 MT averaging 1.5% Li2O. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- In January 2024, two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) were purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT).
Case Lake District
- The Case Lake District Projects are comprised of three projects, the Case Lake North (7,476 ha), the Case Lake South (2,711 ha), and the Stimson (1,631 ha), totaling 11,818 ha in area.
- The three projects have good access to most parts of the properties.
- The Case Lake North and the Case Lake South Projects are situated along trend of Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites and next to RT Minerals (RTM.V) announced east-west trending pegmatitic dykes.
- The Stimson Project has nine historical drill holes completed in the southern part of the project hosted in the metavolcanic with one of the holes, PT 94-11, intercepted two intervals of 30m wide noting with “Pegmatite contains green feldspar with comments of “spodumene or microcline”.
Wisa Lake District
- The Wisa Lake Project comprises of 6,666 ha in area is located in the southwest part of Ontario that can be accessed by trucks and ATVS (all terrane vehicles).
- The Project is situated next to Green Technology Metals’ (ASX: GT1) Wisa Project and to Libra Lithium Corp.’s Flanders Project.
- One of the grab samples by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) yielded up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake Project claim boundary.
- Libra’s Flanders South Project has discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite potentially align and on trend with the elevated lithium grab samples collected from Wisa Lake Project.
Dryden Mavis Lake District
- Beyond Lithium has six projects in the Dryden Mavis Lake District Projects totaling 11,711 ha in area including the Webb West (625 ha), the Webb East (2,934 ha), the Laval (1,042 ha), the Gullwing-tot (645 ha), the Satellite (1,287 ha), and the Temple Bay (5,178 ha) projects located next to
- the Mavis Lake Lithium Project owned by Critical Resources (ASS: CRR) that has a defined resource of 8Mt at 1.07% Li2O.
- All six projects in this district can be easily accessed by trucks via nearby highway and are close to the town of Dryden, Ontario, with excellent existing infrastructures.
- The 2023 exploration program has identified a similar trend as the Mavis Lake Lithium’s overall pegmatites trend based on the elevated lithium and cesium from grab samples.
Superb District
- The Superb District Projects are comprised of the Superb Project (2,321 ha), the Maytham Project (9,825 ha), the Sollas Project (6,521 ha), and the Linklater Project (2,504 ha) with access via logging roads.
- Regionally, the Superb District Projects are located along the English River and Winnipeg River subprovinces boundary as the main regional structure which has several fertile plutons and lithium occurrences identified along this region. This boundary zone has rare-element mineralization discovered over a 130 km long corridor between the Linklater Lake Project and the Superb Lake Project including
- Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1) Seymour Lake and Junior Lake Projects and
- Rockedge’s (RDGE.V) Superb Lake Project with spodumene pegmatites grading 1.77% to 4.03% Li2O.
- More importantly, the rare-element mineralization in this region has not been investigated in detail since the 1950s with the exception of the Superb Lake spodumene pegmatite (Stott and Parker 1997).
- In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium deployed field team prospecting all four projects and was able to identify pegmatites on each of the projects. The pegmatites samples returned with elevated anomalous lithium >50ppm clusters running subparallel to the regional structure or the subprovince boundary.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the exploration manager of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
