Precious Metals Investing News
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on January 14, 2022 at its Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario near the town of Beardmore . Highlights: 15,000-metre drilling program to define the continuity of the Ishkoday mineralized system from the CRK to A zones, extending over 1.4 km strike length. Diamond drilling will commence at the A zone ...

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC-PINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on January 14, 2022 at its Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario near the town of Beardmore .

Highlights:

  • 15,000-metre drilling program to define the continuity of the Ishkoday mineralized system from the CRK to A zones, extending over 1.4 km strike length.
  • Diamond drilling will commence at the A zone to follow up on the southeast extension of gold and base metal-rich mineralized zones intersected in 2020 with 10.34 m @ 3.22 g/t Au in Hole LBX20-002 and 63.93 m @ 0.58 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu and 1.92% Zn in Hole LBX20-003 (see May 29, 2020 news release). Winter conditions and freezing will permit access to this area, located in a swamp.
  • Following completion of this drilling target, the drill will be moved to the CRK zone to follow up on the high-grade gold Joe structure: Hole LME20-025 intersected in 2020, 14.25 m @ 10.98 g/t Au, including 1 m @ 152 g/t Au (see December 1, 2020 news release).
  • Drilling program will also test areas with strong density of lineaments identified by a 2021 LiDAR survey, where minimal drilling and exploration were previously completed.

A compilation and integration of all historical and recent datasets is currently underway for planning the 2022 summer exploration program along the 6 km long Ishkoday mineralized trend and within several mineralized areas, located outside the main mineralized trend, highlighted by the 2021 LiDAR survey and historic work.

LAURION is fully funded for the 2022 exploration program.

Issuance of Performance Incentive Stock Options

The Corporation also wishes to announce that it has granted to each of John Covello and Nick Ierfino incentive stock options (" Options ") to acquire 29,000 common shares of the Corporation, exercisable on or before January 11, 2027 at an exercise price of $0.82 per share, subject to vesting requirements. These Options are part of a discretionary performance bonus awarded to Mr. Covello and Mr. Ierfino (who are both directors of the Corporation) in recognition of their significant contributions to the Corporation's capital raising initiatives.

The issuance of Options, as contemplated in this news release, is subject to the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan and TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement , P.Geo., MSc., a consultant to LAURION, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 247,167,449 outstanding shares, of which approximately 81% of LAURION's issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

Follow us on Twitter: @LAURION_LME

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the issuance of Options. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, the TSXV not providing its approval for the granting of Options, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c7364.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laurion Mineral Exploration TSXV:LME Gold Investing
LME:CA
Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

/ THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . /

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the fully-subscribed Private Placement, the Corporation issued 766,666 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $575,000 .

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a new flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement ") as a result of strong investor demand for the Corporation's previous private placement, which closed on December 8, 2021 on substantially similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2 million . Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $575,000 in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 766,668 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 2,664,936 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $2 million .

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement "). The Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $2.0 million in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 2,666,667 flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the FT Units will be issued at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Amendment to Option Arrangement for Midlothian Property

LAURION Announces Amendment to Option Arrangement for Midlothian Property

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt .  In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 which reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within such as 379.30 g/t Ag Eq including 1.25 g/t Au over 1.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres ("m") north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit. Drill intercepts include 38.0 m of 3.04 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 101 gt silver ("Ag") [4.30 gt AuEq*] in drillhole SH21-008. Assay results were received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") from TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

The northern section of TDG's Shasta project consists of the northerly portions of the Creek and JM Zones and also the Upper Creek Zone. Collectively, these zones at Shasta represent an opportunity to explore and evaluate the continuity and grade of the historical ore body in an area that was under-explored. The 2021 drilling in this area was designed to step west from the Shasta Fault, test underneath the historical mine workings and confirm the grade of mineralization reported from historical results as part of data validation in anticipation of the Mineral Resource Estimate work underway by Moose Mountain Technical Services. Results presented here are for SH21-007 and SH21-008 (Table 1).

Keep reading... Show less
iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, it will consolidate its common share capital on a five-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on January 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR

The Company currently has 51,730,372 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 10,346,075 shares outstanding.

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Highlights include:

  • E2 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-034 returned 5.58 g/t Au over 13.85 m including 136.02 g/t Au over 0.55 m
    • PEX-21-066 returned 4.54 g/t Au over 8.45 m
  • GOLD-COPPER DONNA ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-21-318W1 returned 1.37 g/t Au and 0.25 % Cu over 56.00 m including 3.59 g/t Au and 0.72 % Cu over 14.70 m
    • PE-21-318 returned 0.79 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu over 29.15 m
    • PE-21-318W2 returned 0.89 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu over 16.00 m
  • E3 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-003 returned 0.75 g/t Au over 33.80 m
  • UPPER HIGH GRADE ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-20-207W1 returned 18.79 g/t Au over 1.05 m
    • PE-20-190 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 17.20 m
    • PE-20-186A returned 4.08 g/t Au over 3.50 m
  • 210 GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PE-20-229 returned 1.12 g/t Au over 19.50 m
    • PE-21-280 returned 2.39 g/t Au over 9.00 m
    • PE-21-301 returned 0.82 g/t Au over 15.00 m
  • ALIZEE GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PEX-21-049 returned 7.62 g/t Au over 2.15 m
  • WESTERN PERRON (regional exploration drilling)
    • PEX-21-054 returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.50 m
    • PEX-21-065 returned 2.56 g/t Au over 3.30 m
    • PEX-21-011 returned 3.09 g/t Au over 1.70 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 58 drill holes focused on new areas of gold mineralization on the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of Perron and all currently known mineralized zones.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×