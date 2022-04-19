Precious MetalsInvesting News

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce assay results from the first three diamond drill holes designed to expand the gold-and-zinc-rich mineralization at the A-Zone; located within a 2km segment of the 6 km long Ishkoday mineralized trend. The A-Zone trend is located on the southeastern portion of the Ishkoday project which LAURION is targeting with a 15,000 m drill campaign, which commenced on ...

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results from the first three (3) diamond drill holes designed to expand the gold-and-zinc-rich mineralization at the A-Zone; located within a 2km segment of the 6 km long Ishkoday mineralized trend. The A-Zone trend is located on the southeastern portion of the Ishkoday project which LAURION is targeting with a 15,000 m drill campaign, which commenced on January 14, 2022 . The Ishkoday project comprises an area of 47 km 2 with initial exploration focus in areas accessed via the road 801, approximately 20 km northeast of Beardmore, Ontario .

The drilling confirmed the current geological interpretation and 3D model for the mineralization at the A-Zone. The interpreted mineralized horizon and veins, believed to be associated with syn-volcanics hydrothermal activity and later orogenic events, have been intercepted in all holes from the 2022 drill campaign. The redefined interpretation illustrates the stacked nature of the mineralization extending over more than 2 km strike length and 200 m width from the CRK Zone to the A-Zone.

In this newly drilled area, gold-and zinc-rich mineralization were intercepted returning:

  • LBX22-057: 1.21g/t Au, 6.40% Zn and 0.80% Cu over 8.70 m , including 1.67 g/t Au, 10.56% Zn, and 0.79% Cu over 2.68 m ; 1.75 g/t Au, 13.36% Zn and 2.09% Cu over 1.45 m
  • LBX22-056a: 0.85 g/t Au, 1.98% Zn and 0.18% Cu over 3.45 m , including 1.55 g/t Au, 7.79% Zn and 0.27% Cu over 0.5 m
  • LBX22-058: 1.55 g/t Au, 1.12% Zn, 0.11% Cu over 1.30 m , including 2.79 g/t Au, 1.85% Zn and 0.15% Cu over 0.70 m

Along the Ishkoday mineralized trend, two mineralization styles were identified:

  • gold-and-zinc-rich volcanogenic veins/horizons and:
  • orogenic style gold veins

A-Zone Assay Results Highlights

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Au

Zn

Cu

m

m

m

g/t

%

%

LBX22-056

13.50

15.50

2.00

0.26

1.59

0.08








LBX22-056a

13.50

14.30

0.80

2.33

2.63

0.54

LBX22-056a

127.55

131.00

3.45

0.85

1.98

0.18

including

128.60

129.10

0.50

1.55

7.79

0.27

including

129.70

130.20

0.50

1.01

2.06

0.28

LBX22-056a

136.20

146.10

9.90

0.25

1.79

0.08

including

136.20

138.00

1.80

0.37

3.70

0.20

including

139.00

140.00

1.00

0.50

3.24

0.08

LBX22-056a

161.70

163.46

1.76

0.60

6.66

0.33

including

162.86

163.46

0.60

0.86

15.00

0.43








LBX22-057

144.00

146.75

2.75

0.20

4.00

0.11

including

144.00

144.50

0.50

0.56

9.18

0.20

including

146.15

146.75

0.60

0.40

10.40

0.31

LBX22-057

152.50

155.85

3.35

0.17

1.04

0.02

including

155.35

155.85

0.50

0.85

5.10

0.09

LBX22-057

171.00

173.50

2.50

0.47

1.07

0.03

including

171.00

171.50

0.50

0.84

3.33

0.07

LBX22-057

222.55

231.25

8.70

1.21

6.40

0.80

including

222.55

224.00

1.45

1.75

13.36

2.09

including

228.57

231.25

2.68

1.67

10.56

0.79








LBX22-058

41.00

42.30

1.30

1.55

1.12

0.11

including

41.60

42.30

0.70

2.79

1.83

0.15

*Note that the mineralized structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and the intervals are not true width.

The current drilling campaign for the A-Zone also included:

  • Three drill holes located along strike from these initial holes (LBX22-056, LBX22-057 and LBX22-058) that also intersected gold-and zinc rich veins ( assays pending ), which confirms that the A-Zone extends significantly to the southwest over a newly opened strike area of more than 700 m .
  • Four new planned drill holes to further test the southwest extension of the A-Zone.
  • Two drill holes located in the northeastern portion of the A-Zone have tested the mineralization zone at depth and intersected gold-and-zinc-rich veins together with gold orogenic veins ( assays pending ).
  • Drilling in the A-Zone confirmed that the widest and highest-grade intercepts are dipping to the southwest at approximately 25° towards 225°, which is in line with the region stretch lineation (See Figure I , Figure 2 and Figure 3 ).

Current Drilling and Objectives
  • Nine drill holes located in the McLeod zone swamp intercepted the modelled gold- and zinc-rich veins and gold orogenic veins along the northeast-trending Ishkoday mineralized trend ( assays pending ).
  • If spring conditions permit, three additional drill holes are planned in the swamp to target a large chargeability anomaly coinciding with the interpreted mineralized horizons.
  • Once the spring breakup occurs, the drill will be moved to the A-Zone to further investigate the newly opened area; and the continuity of the CRK and A-Zone.
  • Further drilling is also planned to test the possible southeastern connection between the McLeod area and CRK Zones.

Sampling Analysis and Laboratory

Samples from the 2022 drilling were cut and sent for analysis. Preparation and analysis were completed at the Actlabs (ISO 9001:2015) laboratory in Thunder Bay . Actlabs is an internationally recognized laboratory that provides geochemical sample preparation, analytical procedures, and data management solutions.

LAURION uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks (5% of the announced results), duplicates (3% of the announced results), and standard reference material (5% of the announced results) in each batch of samples sent for analysis. Drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis.

The entire sample is crushed to 80% passing 2 mm and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm (RX1). Samples are analyzed by four-acid digestion/ICP-MS package for 36 elements (1F2). Additionally, samples are analyzed for Au using a firing assay from a 50-gram pulp (1A2B-50). Overlimit samples values for zinc (>1%) and Pb (>0.5%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES 9 (8-4 Acid over limit).

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement , PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 249,447,945 outstanding shares, of which approximately 81% of LAURION's issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Follow us on Twitter: @LAURION_LME

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c4920.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laurion Mineral ExplorationTSXV:LMEGold Investing
LME:CA
Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration

Overview

Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME, OTCPINK: LMEFF) is an exploration and development company solely focused on the Ishkoday gold project located in Ontario. The company’s flagship ‘brownfield’ Ishkoday gold-polymetallic project is located 220 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 47-square kilometer Ishkoday project is wholly-owned by Laurion Mineral Exploration, which acquired the property in 2007.

Laurion Mineral Exploration’ Ishkoday project is the home of two past-producing shafts, Sturgeon River and Brenbar, which returned grades of 17.0 g/t gold and 20.0 g/t gold respectively. The Quebec Sturgeon River gold mine has produced 73,322 ounces of gold and 15,929 ounces of silver to date. Acquired in December of 2019, the Brenbar project encompasses 2.55 square kilometers of land contiguous with the Ishkoday project. The property hosts the past-producing Brenbar mine which generated 135 tonnes between 1941 and 1949.

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC-PINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on January 14, 2022 at its Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario near the town of Beardmore .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

/ THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . /

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the fully-subscribed Private Placement, the Corporation issued 766,666 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $575,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a new flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement ") as a result of strong investor demand for the Corporation's previous private placement, which closed on December 8, 2021 on substantially similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2 million . Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $575,000 in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 766,668 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 2,664,936 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $2 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement "). The Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $2.0 million in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 2,666,667 flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the FT Units will be issued at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Justin Gold Project, Slocan Graphite Project and Pringle North Gold Project.

Justin Gold Project Update:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Its Management Team

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Its Management Team

  • Sergio Gamonal, most recently Chile Exploration Manager for Barrick, joins as Snowline's Lead Geologist
  • Stephanie Hansen, marketing specialist, joins as Snowline's Marketing and Investor Relations Manager

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce updates to the Company's management team, with the recent appointments of Sergio Gamonal as Lead Geologist and Stephanie Hansen as Marketing and Investor Relations Manager

Sergio Gamonal brings over 15 years' exploration experience to the Company, having held senior roles at major mining companies Barrick and Kinross. Most recently, he served as country Exploration Manager for Argentina and then Chile with Barrick Gold, where he led the development of a robust pipeline of early to advanced stage gold targets throughout the Andes. Prior to this, he spent over 10 years with Kinross in the roles of Senior Specialized Geologist and Exploration Geologist, integrating geological and geochemical datasets with assessment and exploratory fieldwork at project sites in Russia, Africa, and South America. Mr. Gamonal holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Jordan Carroll has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Carroll is a certified electrician and has extensive experience in mining operations and mineral extraction. Mr. Carroll led a team involved in the commissioning of the Rio Tinto Alcan aluminum smelter located in Kitimat, B.C. and has prospected and owned placer mine claims. Mr. Carroll was formerly a director of American Battery Minerals Corp as well as Pike Mountain Minerals Inc., and is currently a director of J4 Ventures Inc. He has completed courses in public company governance through Simon Fraser University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new and significant results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program (Figure 1).

  • Surluga South (Figures 1 and 2) – SD-21-312A confirms additional gold (Au) mineralization at depth with 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m between 640.69 and 652.07 m, including three high grade intersections of 57.99 g/t Au, 15.92 g/t Au and 9.33 g/t Au. Refer to Table 1.
  • Surluga North (Figures 1 and 3)– SD-22-321 expands gold mineralization beneath the current resource at the northern extension of the Surluga deposit with 8.46 g/t Au over 6.42 m between 219.79 and 226.21 m.  SD-22-326 intersected 11.19 g/t Au over 2.61 m. Refer to Table 2.

The exploration results continue to support the expansion of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project along strike, dip and plunge.  Zones can achieve a notable grade and thickness of high-grade gold mineralization existing outside of the defined resources of the Surluga deposit. The current 2022 Phase 1 program has been advancing at an efficient pace with 14,864 m of drilling achieved year-to-date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres (kms) of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets (Figure 1).

As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals including magnesium, nickel, and cobalt, ground magnetics have delineated multiple linear features extending up to 1.5 kms in length. These strong magnetic structures - typically associated with mineralization - will be used for drill targeting. Given the geologic and mineral similarities, the Company anticipates Lynx hosting potentially comparable nickel and magnesium grades as at Beaver.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×