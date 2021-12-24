Precious Metals Investing News
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. today announced that it is proposing to complete a new flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis as a result of strong investor demand for the Corporation's previous private placement, which closed on December 8, 2021 on substantially similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2 million . Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation intends to ...

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a new flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement ") as a result of strong investor demand for the Corporation's previous private placement, which closed on December 8, 2021 on substantially similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2 million . Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $575,000 in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 766,668 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation to be issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Tax Act ")) (each, a " FT Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non flow-through common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.82 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

As at the date hereof, the Corporation has accepted subscription agreements for the Private Placement in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $225,000 .

The gross proceeds allocable to the FT Shares comprising the FT Units will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act), which will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021 (provided the subscriber deals at arm's length with the Corporation at all relevant times) to the initial purchasers of FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Units which are allocable to the FT Shares.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees in the form of cash commissions and finder's warrants having the same attributes as the Warrants.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 246,320,183 outstanding shares of which approximately 81% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

Follow us on Twitter: @LAURION_LME

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the completion of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds therefrom and the finder's fees that may be paid by the Corporation in connection with the Private Placement. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of the Corporation, the TSXV not providing its approval for the Private Placement. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/24/c0166.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laurion Mineral Exploration TSXV:LME Gold Investing
LME:CA
Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 2,664,936 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $2 million .

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement "). The Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $2.0 million in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 2,666,667 flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the FT Units will be issued at a price of $0.75 per FT Unit.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Announces Amendment to Option Arrangement for Midlothian Property

LAURION Announces Amendment to Option Arrangement for Midlothian Property

Keep reading... Show less
Quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding with First Nations Paves the Way for Future Agreements on Ishkoday Project

Quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding with First Nations Paves the Way for Future Agreements on Ishkoday Project

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives regarding exploration and mining in the traditional territories of the Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek (" AZA "), Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek (" BNA "), Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (" BZA ") First Nations.

The MOU is the initial step in establishing a framework for regular communication and setting the ground rules to mitigate against environmental impacts due to exploration and mining. The MOU formalizes the parties' shared commitment to respect cultural and traditional activities on the traditional territory of the AZA, BNA and BZA First Nations.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION Continues to Intersect Mineralization in the 2021 Drilling Campaign, including 0.80 g/t Au, 5.12 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu and 1.07% Zn over 14.4 Metres

LAURION Continues to Intersect Mineralization in the 2021 Drilling Campaign, including 0.80 g/t Au, 5.12 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu and 1.07% Zn over 14.4 Metres

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the final analytical results for the 2021 diamond drilling program on the Ishkoday Property, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay . The 2021 drill campaign focused on testing the strike continuity between the A-Zone and McLeod mineralized areas.

Keep reading... Show less
text saying "top stories this week"

Top Stories This Week: Rick Rule's Thoughts on Gold, the "Real" Silver Squeeze

Top Stories This Week: Rick Rule's Thoughts on Gold, the "Real" Silver Squeeze youtu.be

Gold spent time below the US$1,800 per ounce level midway through the week, but it picked back up and was trading at about US$1,810 at the time of this writing on Friday (December 24) morning.

While the yellow metal is still well above its 2021 low point, its performance has been a disappointment for some.

However, not everyone is concerned. I recently spoke with mining industry veteran Rick Rule, now of Rule Investment Media, who reminded market participants that a higher gold price isn't necessarily desirable — among other things, typically it means they'll face challenges elsewhere in their portfolios.

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay: Advancing Highly Prospective, High-Grade Uranium and Gold Assets in the Athabasca Basin

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FSE:5QN) creates value through advancing its fully-owned uranium and gold assets located in Saskatchewan – Canada’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Fortune Bay offers investors a highly attractive entry point into Athabasca Basin uranium exploration, in a company whose value is already underpinned by an advanced gold asset with drill-defined mineral resources. This diversified asset base provides the Company with resilience against changing market conditions, commodity prices and other factors.

Keep reading... Show less
White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the VG Deposit Including 16% Increase to Inferred Resources, Located 11 Km North of its Flagship Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the VG Deposit Including 16% Increase to Inferred Resources, Located 11 Km North of its Flagship Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned VG gold deposit. The technical report entitled "Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada" and dated November 15, 2021 (effective date October 15, 2021) has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. ("ACS"). The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

The updated mineral resource for the VG deposit comprises near-surface Inferred Resources of 267,600 ounces of gold (5,264,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 g/t gold), representing a 16% increase in Inferred Resources compared to a historical 2014 resource estimate ( 1) which remains open in multiple directions. The VG deposit is located approximately 11km north of the Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au ( 1 ) . Mineralization at the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate.

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Fully Funds Sierra Antapite Gold Stream & Increases Revenue

Empress Royalty Fully Funds Sierra Antapite Gold Stream & Increases Revenue

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun

"We are excited to fully fund the US$10M gold stream and receive additional revenue from the investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the Nebari credit facility, we were able to quickly deploy the capital to allow Sierra Antapite to stay on track for production expansion and to immediately increase Empress' current revenue by 25%. We are looking forward to a strong year ahead with significant revenue and the increased ability to execute on our additional investment opportunities to build the portfolio."

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and has closed on the acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the NAK property (" Project ") in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . American Eagle also announces that it has closed on a $1,510 ,774 Flow-Through Financing.

NAK Acquisition

Keep reading... Show less
golden bull with gold bar and price chart

VIDEO — David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later

David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later youtu.be

Gold put on a fairly flat performance in 2021, but David Garofalo, formerly of Goldcorp and now at the helm of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), expects a major move from the metal in 2022.

"I see no reason why we wouldn't achieve that US$3,000 an ounce target," he told the Investing News Network in a recent interview. "When it happens, it's going to happen quickly and violently, as it normally does in commodity cycles. It's not a steady upward trajectory to those types of targets."

He believes the trigger for such an increase will be "a correction in the general equity markets," although there are other factors at play that he also thinks will provide tailwinds for the yellow metal.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×