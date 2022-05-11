All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 Highlights Revenues of $42.7 million, a 7% increase over Q1 2021; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $8.67, a 34% increase over Q1 2021 mainly due to stronger vanadium prices Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of $5.8 million, a 55% decrease over Q1 2021 Net loss of $2.0 million vs. net income of $4.1 million ...

LGO:CA