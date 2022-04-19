All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars, denominated by “C$”. Largo Inc. is pleased to provide an update on Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. and the proposed qualifying transaction with Column Capital Corp. that was announced in the Company’s press release dated February 3, 2022. LPV and CPC have entered into a definitive agreement dated April 14, 2022, which sets out the terms and conditions of a ...

LGO:CA