Lahontan Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the results from five core holes, totaling 1,368 metres, completed in 2021 at the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. These core drill holes explored down-rake and on-strike extensions to the high-grade BH Zone and shallow, potentially open pit minable, Au and Ag mineralization southeast of the past producing Santa Fe open pit. High-grade intercepts ...

LG:CA