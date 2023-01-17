Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional five reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The five drill holes, totaling 1,111 metres, are the final drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign. The drill holes targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include
Lahontan Announces 1,112,000 oz Indicated and 544,000 oz Inferred Au Eq Maiden Mineral Resoure Estimate At Santa Fe
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship Santa Fe Mine, a past-producing open pit, heap leach gold and silver mine located in Mineral County, Nevada. The MRE for Santa Fe is based upon 1,275 drill holes totaling 125,435 metres, including 50 drill holes totaling 13,118 metres drilled by Lahontan since 2021.
Highlights of the MRE include:
- Project-wide pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resources of 1,112,000 contained gold equivalent ("Au Eq") ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 544,000 contained Au Eq ounces (assumptions for Au Eq are described in the Notes to Tables 1 and 2).
- Project-wide average grade for the Indicated Mineral Resource is 1.14 g/t Au Eq; the average grade of the Project-wide Inferred Mineral Resource is 1.00 g/t Au Eq.
- Indicated Oxide Resources total 21.6 Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au Eq for 712,000 Au Eqounces and Inferred Oxide Resources total 11.1 Mt grading 0.73 g/t Au Eq for 262,000 Au Eq ounces.
- The conceptual pit shells returned preliminary strip ratios (waste:ore) of 3.6:1 at the Santa Fe deposit and 2.3:1 at the Slab-Calvada-York Complex. Within both conceptual pits, gold and silver deposits crop out at the surface providing opportunities for rapid, low-cost mining operations.
- The MRE block model shows that gold and silver mineralization extends well beyond the conceptual pit shells, generating high-quality targets for additional drilling and resource growth.
Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, and President of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "Lahontan is thrilled with the results of this MRE for the Santa Fe Mine, validating our business concept focusing on brownfield exploration and development opportunities. The MRE demonstrates the presence of a large, readily exploitable, oxide gold resource and importantly, higher-grade non-oxide gold resources. Shallow, good grade oxide gold mineralization in the high-wall of the Santa Fe pit and outcropping oxide resources in Slab-Calvada-York complex, give the Company a clear option for rapid mine development at a significant production rate. We intend to take advantage of the technical and metallurgical data generated over six years of historical mining and heap-leach processing to quickly evaluate the economic potential of the oxide portion of the mineral resource. All deposits comprising the Santa Fe Mine remain open for resource expansion and we look forward to continued drilling at Santa Fe as we grow and expand the size and scale of the project".
Table 1: Project-wide Resources, Santa Fe Mine, Mineral County, Nevada.
Notes to Tables 1 and 2:
- Mineral Resources have an effective date of December 7, 2022. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Santa Fe Mine was prepared by Trevor Rabb, P.Geo., of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
- Resources are reported in accordance with NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (BCSC, 2016) and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2014).
- Mineral Resources were estimated for gold, silver, and gold equivalent (Au Eq) using a combination of ordinary kriging and inverse distance cubed within grade shell domains.
- Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au Eq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t Au Eq for non-oxide resources. Au Eq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,770/oz gold, silver price of US$22.00/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 60% to 77%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 40% to 55%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%, mining costs for ore and waste of US$2.20/t, crushing cost of US$2.71/t, processing cost (oxide) US$6.80/t, processing cost (non-oxide) US$25/t.
- An optimized open-pit shell was used to constrain the Mineral Resource and was generated using Lerchs-Grossman algorithm utilizing the following parameters: gold price of US$1,770/oz gold, silver price of US$22/oz silver, gold selling costs of US$56/oz gold, and silver selling costs of US$3/oz silver. Mining costs for ore and waste of US$2.20/t, crushing cost of US$2.71/t, processing cost (oxide) US$6.80/t, processing cost (non-oxide) US$25/t, G&A cost US$3.99/t. Royalties for the Slab, York and Calvada deposits are 1.25%, and maximum pit slope angles of 50 degrees.
About the Santa Fe Mine:
The Santa Fe Mine is in the Walker Lane mineral belt of western Nevada approximately 50 km from the town of Hawthorne in Mineral County. Nearby operating gold and silver mines include Isabella Pearl (Fortitude Gold) and Borealis (Waterton). The Santa Fe Mine consists of four past-producing open-pits, including the Santa Fe, Slab, Calvada East, and York deposits, within a 19 km2 land package 100% controlled by Lahontan. Gold and silver production occurred between 1988 and 1995 utilizing heap-leach processing that produced a reported 345,000 oz of gold and 711,000 oz of silver (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). Mineralization occurs as disseminated gold and silver hosted by Triassic age calcareous rocks. Strong stratigraphic and structural controls of mineralization is evident. Considerable exploration potential remains at Santa Fe and the Company intends to continue its aggressive exploration program during 2023.
Location of MRE deposits with conceptual pit shells, Santa Fe Mine, Mineral County, Nevada
Table 2: Project-wide Oxide Resources, Santa Fe Mine, Mineral County, Nevada
Oxide Resources:
Oxide resources at the Santa Fe Mine occur at both the Santa Fe deposit and the Slab-Calvada Complex which includes the Slab, Calvada East, York, and Calvada Central deposits. The contained Au Eq oxide ounces for the Slab-Calvada Complex accounts for approximately 19% of the total Indicated Au Eq oxide ounces and 29% of the total Inferred Au Eq oxide ounces. Mineral Resources at the Slab-Calvada Complex are exposed at surface. Oxide resources are open to the north and east of the Slab open pit, along the Calvada Fault, and at the York open pit.
The Santa Fe deposit accounts for 81% of Indicated contained Au Eq oxide ounces, and 71% of Inferred contained AuEq oxide ounces. Oxide Mineral Resources within the Santa Fe deposit are primarily located in the high wall of the Santa Fe open pit. The average grade of the Santa Fe deposit Indicated oxide resource is 1.10 g/t Au Eq, and Inferred oxide resource is 0.77 g/t Au Eq. Oxide resources at the Santa Fe deposit are open to the northeast, south, and southeast.
Santa Fe Non-Oxide Resources:
Non-oxide resources at the Santa Fe Mine are principally located in the Santa Fe deposit below the oxide resources within the resource pit shell. The average grade of the Santa Fe deposit Indicated non-oxide resource is 1.41 g/t Au Eq and the Santa Fe deposit Inferred non-oxide mineral resource is 1.50 g/t Au Eq. Gold is very fine-grained and associated with pyrite. Within the southeastern portion of the Santa Fe deposit, higher-grade gold and silver resources may positively influence project economics. Higher grade gold and silver mineralization extends to the southeast of the Santa Fe deposit, along strike and down-rake, providing excellent exploration opportunities to grow the non-oxide resources at Santa Fe.
Estimation Approach:
Lithology and gold and silver bearing domains were modelled using Leapfrog Geo 2022. These domains are mainly defined by logged jasperoid and limestone-breccia lithologies and continuity of gold grades above 0.1 g/t gold. Ore type domains for oxide, transition and non-oxide were modelled based on ratio of cyanide leachable gold assay values to fire assay gold values in addition to drillhole logs recording abundance of pyrite and oxidation intensity. Transition material represents less than 5% of oxide tonnes and is included in the oxide resource. Domains representing lithology, weathering and mineralization models were assigned to a block model with a block size of 5 m x 5 m x 6 m. Average bulk densities representative of the mineralization and lithology models were assigned to the block model and vary from 2.4 t/m3 to 2.6 t/m3.
Grade capping and outlier restrictions were applied to gold and silver values and interpolation parameters respectively. Top cut values for gold and silver were evaluated for each domain independently prior to compositing to 1.52 m lengths that honor domain boundaries. Estimation was completed using Micromine Origin with Ordinary Kriging (OK) and Inverse Distance cubed (ID3) interpolants. Blocks were classified in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. The nominal drillhole spacing for Indicated Mineral Resources is 50 m or less. The nominal drillhole spacing for Inferred Mineral Resources is 100 m or less.
Prospects for eventual economic extraction were evaluated by performing pit optimization using Lerchs-Grossman algorithm with the following parameters: gold price of US$1,770/oz gold, silver price of US$22/oz silver, gold selling costs of US$56/oz gold, and silver selling costs of US$3/oz silver. Mining costs for ore and waste of US$2.20/t, crushing cost of US$2.71/t, processing cost (oxide) US$6.80/t, processing cost (non-oxide) US$25/t, G&A cost US$3.99/t. Royalties for the Slab, York and Calvada deposits are 1.25%. Maximum pit slope of 50 degrees. Processing recoveries range from 60% to 77% for oxide, silver recoveries range from 40% to 55% for oxide and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries are 71%.
Filing of Report:
To support this Santa Fe MRE, a technical report prepared according to National Instrument 43-101 ("Report") will be filed on SEDAR within the next 45 days.
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, is a past producing gold and silver mine that utilized heap-leach processing (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq(grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained. The Company plans to continue to aggressively explore the entire property during 2023 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
The independent Qualified Person responsible for the MRE disclosure for the Santa Fe Mine is Trevor Rabb, P.Geo., of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Quinton J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com
Lahontan Drills More Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.65 gpt AuEq
- 32.0 metres grading 0.59 gpt Au and 4.4 gpt Ag (0.65 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-016R including 6.1 metres grading 1.18 gpt Au and 14.4 gpt Ag (1.37 gpt Au Eq). This drill hole, coupled with earlier Lahontan drill results, shows that gold and silver mineralization extends in an easterly direction from the Slab pit across a post-mineral fault, opening a large area for resource expansion. (Please see cross section, location map, and table below).
- 62.5 metres grading 0.33 gpt Au and 2.6 gpt Ag (0.36 gpt Au Eq)of oxide mineralization in drill hole CAL22-015R including 6.1 metres grading 1.04 gpt Au and 1.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq). This drill hole extends shallow gold and silver mineralization from the southeast corner of the Slab pit, expanding resource potential.
West-East (left to right, please see map below) cross section through drill holes CAL21-001C, CAL22-009R, and new drill hole CAL22-016R east of the Slab pit, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The interpreted 0.2 gpt Au grade shell (cross-hatched) shows the stacked nature of the mineralization and greatly expands oxide and transition domain gold mineralization east of the Slab pit and across a prominent post-mineral fault. The drilling confirms the potential for additional shallow gold and silver mineralization north and east of the Slab pit.
Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "Lahontan is excited to release the final results from our 2022 Phase Two reverse-circulation drilling campaign. The entire program was successful in extending mineralization to the north and east of the Slab Pit and along the Calavada Fault. The drilling also confirmed the important correlation between thick, tabular, gold and silver mineralization and areas of low magnetic response. This correlation generates multiple large-scale drilling targets throughout the property and underscores the huge size of the Santa Fe hydrothermal system. The next benchmark for Lahontan will be the release of our maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the entire Santa Fe Project, expected early in Q1 2022. Work on the MRE is well underway and on schedule".
Drill hole location map with reduced to pole residual magnetics, Slab-Calvada pit area, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada.
Drill Hole
Total Depth
From
To
Interval
Au
Ag
Au Eq
Metallurgical
CAL22-012R
249.9
53.3
59.4
6.1
0.25
0.9
0.26
Oxide
and:
70.1
89.9
19.8
0.20
1.8
0.22
Oxide
CAL22-013R
249.9
33.5
44.2
10.7
0.20
8.9
0.32
Oxide
CAL22-014R
198.2
4.6
13.7
9.1
0.39
1.4
0.41
Oxide
and:
91.4
102.1
10.7
0.22
0.5
0.23
Oxide
CAL22-015R
199.6
21.3
83.8
62.5
0.33
2.6
0.36
Oxide
including:
50.3
56.4
6.1
1.04
1.4
1.06
Oxide
CAL22-016R
213.4
140.2
172.2
32.0
0.59
4.4
0.65
Oxide and Transition
including:
140.2
146.3
6.1
1.18
14.4
1.37
Oxide and Transition
and:
199.6
208.8
9.2
0.14
20.6
0.41
Oxide and Transition
*Notes: Au Eq equals Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries. True thickness of the intercepts shown above are estimated to be 90-95% of the drilled interval.
QA/QC Protocols:
Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.
The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from Shea Clark Smith Laboratories (MEG) of Reno, Nevada. Expected gold values are 0.188 gpt, 1.107 gpt, 10.188 gpt, and -0.005 gpt, respectively. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 gpt.
As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.
All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (gpt).
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company is continuing an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in Q1 2023. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com.
All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE:Lahontan Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730280/Lahontan-Drills-More-Gold-at-Slab-320m-Grading-065-gpt-AuEq
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Lahontan Drills More Oxide Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.61 GPT AuEq
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional four reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The four drill holes, totaling 883 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include
- 32.0 metres grading 0.50 gpt Au and 7.9 gpt Ag (0.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-010R including 10.7 metres grading 0.93 gpt Au and 18.7 gpt Ag (1.18 gpt Au Eq). This drill hole, coupled with earlier Lahontan drill results, confirms a major easternly extension of previously mined gold and silver mineralization seen in the Slab pit, extending mineralization at least 350 metres down dip at shallow levels (please see cross section, location map, and table below).
West-East (left to right, please see map below) cross section through drill holes CAL21-005C, CAL22-001R, and new drill hole CAL22-010R east of the Slab pit, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The interpreted 0.2 gpt Au grade shell greatly expands oxide and transition domain gold mineralization east of the Slab pit and confirms the potential for additional shallow gold and silver mineralization east of the Slab pit.
Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "Lahontan is very pleased with the results of these four drill holes collared east of the Slab pit. Coupled with previous Lahontan drilling and historic drill results, we have identified a low-angle blanket of gold and silver mineralization that extends hundreds of metres east of the slab pit that remains unconstrained down-dip. Results from the final five reverse-circulation drill holes from our 2022 Phase Two drilling campaign are expected shortly. The Company's geologic team is working closely with our third-party consultants, providing the detailed geologic interpretations that will be used in our upcoming maiden resource estimate, expected in Q1 2023. Modeling the distribution of gold and silver mineralization at the Santa Fe pit area is well underway and work will transition to the Slab-Calvada pit area once our final drill results are received".
Drill hole location map with reduced to pole residual magnetics, Slab-Calvada pit area, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada.
Important take-aways from these drill results include the further confirmation that gold and silver mineralization occurs in areas that are characterized as a magnetic low. As can be seen in the drill hole location map above, there are extensive areas with a low intensity magnetic signature that remain untested by drilling that could host potential resources in the Slab-Calvada area. The drill results table below also highlights an important characteristic of mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit: higher silver grades. The silver content is significant and could positively impact potential mining operations at Santa Fe.
Drill Hole
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Au Eq (gpt)
Metallurgical Domain
CAL22-008R
213.4
47.2
61.0
13.7
0.43
1.9
0.46
Oxide & Transition
and:
158.5
172.2
13.7
0.42
3.1
0.46
Oxide
CAL22-009R
213.4
74.7
89.9
15.2
0.26
1.6
0.28
Oxide & Transition
including:
74.7
82.3
7.6
0.43
3.1
0.47
Oxide & Transition
CAL22-010R
228.6
77.7
109.7
32.0
0.50
7.9
0.61
Oxide & Transition
including:
77.7
88.4
10.7
0.93
18.7
1.18
Transition
CAL22-011R
228.6
32.0
36.6
4.6
0.23
2.4
0.26
Oxide
and:
50.3
54.9
4.6
0.27
1.4
0.29
Oxide
*Notes: Au Eq equals Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries. True thickness of the intercepts shown above are estimated to be 90-95% of the drilled interval.
QA/QC Protocols:
Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.
The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from Shea Clark Smith Laboratories (MEG) of Reno, Nevada. Expected gold values are 0.188 gpt, 1.107 gpt, 10.188 gpt, and -0.005 gpt, respectively. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 gpt.
As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.
All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (gpt).
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company is continuing an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in Q1 2023. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE: Lahontan Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725350/Lahontan-Drills-More-Oxide-Gold-at-Slab-320m-Grading-061-GPT-AuEq
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Lahontan Gold Issued Shares in Connection with Amendment to Moho Option Agreement
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, the Company has: (i) made a payment to Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") in the amount of US$129,875 in cash or immediately available funds; and (ii) issued Minquest 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed value of US$0.08 per Common Share pursuant to the second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") dated October 3, 2022 with Minquest and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.
All securities issued in connection with the Second Amended Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 18 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
For further information, please contact:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann, Chairwoman, CEO, President & Director
Phone: (530) 414-4400
Email: kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142943
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.
In consideration for entering into the Second Amending Agreement, the Company or Subco, has: (i) made a payment to Minquest in the amount of US$129,875 in cash or immediately available funds; and (ii) issued Minquest 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Issuer at a deemed value of US$0.08 per share. All securities issued in connection with the Second Amended Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The completion of the transaction remains subject to all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Second Amending Agreement.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 18 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
For further information, please contact:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann, Chairwoman, CEO, President & Director
Phone: (530) 414-4400
Email: kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITEDSTATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142689
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from the first seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The seven drill holes, totaling 1,710 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault and northerly step-out drilling from the Slab pit. Historic drilling in both areas had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources. Highlights include
- 25.9 metres grading 2.55 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (2.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-006R. This is the farthest north step-out drill hole from the Slab pit, with gold mineralization starting at a depth of only 68.6 metres down-hole (please see map and table below).
- 47.2 metres grading 0.78 gpt Au and 1.3 gpt Ag (0.80 gpt Au Eq) in drill hole CAL22-002R including 32.0 metres grading 1.04 gpt Au and 1.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization down-dip along the Calvada fault, further expanding the envelope of oxide gold mineralization along this important structure (please see map, cross section, and table below).
Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited about these first results from our 2022 Phase Two drilling campaign. The results from drilling the northern extension of the Slab pit confirm that gold mineralization remains wide open in this direction with excellent grades. The Calvada fault drilling continues to impress, with thick intervals of oxide gold mineralization extending at depth along this district-scale structure. Drilling continues and Lahontan will integrate these results into our upcoming maiden resource estimate for the entire Santa Fe Project".
As can be seen in the drill hole location map above, our drone magnetic survey data clearly outlines a magnetic low extending north from the Slab pit. Lahontan's Phase Two drilling confirms that gold and silver mineralization extends at least 200 metres north of the pit at shallow depths. The magnetic data supports multiple drilling targets north and northwest of the Slab pit as well as along the Calvada fault, highlighting the large resource potential of the Slab-Calvada area.
Drill Hole
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Au Eq (gpt)
Metallurgical Domain
CAL22-001R
243.8
105.2
115.8
10.6
0.42
7.4
0.52
Oxide
CAL22-002R
274.3
170.7
217.9
47.2
0.78
1.3
0.80
Oxide
including:
175.3
207.3
32.0
1.04
1.4
1.06
Oxide
CAL22-003R
228.6
102.1
125.0
22.9
0.41
1.4
0.43
Oxide
CAL22-004R
249.9
|No Significant Intercepts
CAL22-005R
249.9
86.9
131.1
44.2
0.30
4.0
0.35
Oxide
including:
112.8
125.0
12.2
0.52
1.3
0.54
Oxide
CAL22-006R
204.2
68.6
94.5
25.9
2.55
3.4
2.60
Oxide/Transition
including:
77.7
88.4
10.7
4.13
3.3
4.17
Oxide/Transition
and:
175.3
181.4
6.1
0.68
3.2
0.72
Oxide/Transition
CAL22-007R
259.1
91.4
111.3
19.8
0.41
1.6
0.43
Transition
and:
146.3
161.5
15.2
0.72
0.9
0.73
Oxide
*Notes: Au Eq equals Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries. True thickness of the intercepts shown above are estimated to be 85-95% of the drilled interval.
South-north (left to right, please see map above) cross section through drill holes CAL21-004C, -007C, and new drill hole CAL22-002R in the Calvada fault zone, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The grade shell outlining gold and silver mineralization (shown in pink above) is based upon modeling historic drilling; CAL22-002R greatly expands oxide gold mineralization at depth and confirms the potential for deeper resource expansion drilling along the Calvada fault.
QA/QC Protocols:
Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.
The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from Shea Clark Smith Laboratories (MEG) of Reno, Nevada. Expected gold values are 0.188 gpt, 1.107 gpt, 10.188 gpt, and -0.005 gpt, respectively. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 gpt.
As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.
All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (gpt).
About Lahontan Gold Corp:
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company is continuing an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com
SOURCE:Lahontan Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717516/Lahontan-Drills-More-Shallow-Gold-at-Slab-Calvada-259m-Grading-255-gpt-Au
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of 2022 Results
Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.34 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2023 (the "Record Date"). The increased dividend will be effective for the full 2023 fiscal year. This is a 6.25% increase from the previous US$0.32 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 16 th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 12.2% yield on their cost base. The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.
The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows shareholders of Franco-Nevada to reinvest dividends to purchase additional common shares at the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP, subject to a discount from the Average Market Price in the case of treasury acquisitions. Pursuant to the terms of the DRIP, the Company has changed the discount applicable to the Average Market Price from 3% to 1%, effective from the dividend payable on March 30, 2023 . The Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, further change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. Participation in the DRIP is optional. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at www.franco-nevada.com . Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada . Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders may potentially participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP.
This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer for securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .
2022 Results Release:
March 15 th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
March 16 th 10:00 am ET
Conference Call URL (This allows conference call
participants to enter their name and phone number. The
system will then call the participant and place them instantly
into the call, fully registered):
Dial–in Numbers:
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
International: 416–764–8688
Webcast:
Replay (available until March 23 rd ):
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
International: 416–764–8677
Pass code: 932372 #
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-declares-dividend-increase-and-provides-details-for-upcoming-release-of-2022-results-301722802.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c6042.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Barrick Reports Stronger Q4 Gold Production
All amounts expressed in US Dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2022 production results. On the back of stronger Q4 production, 13% higher than the previous quarter, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.14 million ounces was approximately 1% lower than the 4.2 million ounces 1 previously guided, while preliminary copper production of 440 million pounds for 2022 was in line with the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.
The preliminary Q4 results show sales of 1.11 million ounces of gold and 99 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q4 production of 1.12 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper. The average market price for gold in Q4 was $1,726 per ounce and the average market price for copper in Q4 was $3.63 per pound.
Preliminary Q4 gold production improved from Q3 and was the highest quarter for the year with stronger performances from Cortez, Carlin and Tongon. This was partially offset by lower production at Pueblo Viejo which finished the year well within guidance. Compared to Q3, Q4 gold cost of sales per ounce 2 is expected to be 4% to 6% higher, total cash costs per ounce 3 are expected to be 2% to 4% lower and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 3 are expected to be 1% to 3% lower than the prior quarter.
Preliminary Q4 copper production was lower than Q3, driven by higher waste stripping, lower throughput as well as lower grades at Lumwana as per the mine plan and in line with our previous disclosures. Compared to Q3, Q4 copper cost of sales per pound 2 is expected to be 38% to 40% higher, C1 cash costs per pound 3 are expected to be 20% to 22% higher and all-in sustaining costs per pound 3 are expected to be 26% to 28% higher. In addition to lower sales from Lumwana due to the lower production described above, Zaldívar also had higher input costs and higher sustaining capital.
Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its full year and Q4 2022 production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly and full year results before North American markets open on February 15, 2023.
The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from Barrick's operations:
| Three months ended
December 31, 2022
| Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
|Production
|Sales
|Production
|Sales
|Gold (attributable ounces (000))
|Carlin (61.5%)
|265
|266
|966
|968
|Cortez (61.5%)
|140
|137
|450
|449
|Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
|78
|74
|282
|278
|Phoenix (61.5%)
|30
|31
|109
|106
|Long Canyon (61.5%)
|3
|3
|55
|55
|Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%)
|516
|511
|1,862
|1,856
|Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
|139
|141
|547
|548
|Pueblo Viejo (60%)
|98
|96
|428
|426
|Kibali (45%)
|97
|94
|337
|332
|North Mara (84%)
|70
|70
|263
|265
|Tongon (89.7%)
|63
|59
|180
|178
|Veladero (50%)
|50
|53
|195
|199
|Bulyanhulu (84%)
|49
|49
|196
|205
|Hemlo
|38
|38
|133
|132
|Total Gold
|1,120
|1,111
|4,141
|4,141
|Copper (attributable pounds (millions))
|Lumwana
|53
|55
|267
|275
|Zaldívar (50%)
|25
|24
|98
|98
|Jabal Sayid (50%)
|18
|20
|75
|72
|Total Copper
|96
|99
|440
|445
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Barrick will release its Q4 and full year 2022 results before market open on February 15, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
Go to the webinar
US and Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The Q4 and full year 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9705.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by: Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Manager - Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America and Asia Pacific; and Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa & Middle East — each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
Endnote 1
Porgera has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2020 and was not included in our full year 2022 guidance. On April 9, 2021, the Government of Papua New Guinea and Barrick Niugini Limited, the operator of the Porgera joint venture, signed a Framework Agreement in which they agreed on a partnership for Porgera's future ownership and operation. On February 3, 2022, the Framework Agreement was replaced by the more detailed Porgera Project Commencement Agreement (the "Commencement Agreement"). We expect to update our guidance to include Porgera following both the execution of definitive agreements to implement the binding Commencement Agreement and the finalization of a timeline for the resumption of full mine operations.
Endnote 2
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share).
References to attributable basis means our 100% share of Hemlo and Lumwana, our 89.7% share of Tongon, our 84% share of North Mara and Bulyanhulu, our 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, our 50% share of Veladero, Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid and our 45% share of Kibali.
Endnote 3
Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and all-in costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council ('WGC') (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis.
Total cash costs start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs start with total cash costs and include sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels.
We believe that our use of total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is being generated by a mine and therefore we believe these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of our cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization.
Total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently.
C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that C1 cash costs per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs per pound excludes royalties and production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All-in sustaining costs per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. All-in sustaining costs per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value.
Barrick will provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures when the Company reports its quarterly results on February 15, 2023.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production, Sales and Costs for 2022, and Forward-Looking Information
Barrick cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all full year and fourth quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, production levels, sales and associated costs are preliminary, and reflect our expected full year and fourth quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported full year and fourth quarter production levels, sales and associated costs are subject to management's final review, as well as review by the Company's independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its full year and fourth quarter production levels, sales and associated costs when it reports actual results on February 15, 2023. For a complete picture of the Company's financial performance, it will be necessary to review all of the information in the Company's full year and fourth quarter financial report and related MD&A. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to rely solely on the information contained herein.
Finally, Barrick cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: (i) Barrick's production; and (ii) costs per ounce for gold and per pound for copper.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known or unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.
Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera and the timeline for the execution of definitive agreements to implement the Commencement Agreement, and recommence operations at Porgera; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Bonanza Gold Results From Northern Flats And Tura Primary Lodes Beneath Bombora Discovery
Coarse visible gold and 199.1 g/t intercept among the latest results
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) is pleased to advise of the results from an additional 6 deeper diamond drill holes as part of the resource development program beneath the Bombora Discovery at its Lake Roe Gold Project.
Five holes targeted the Northern Flats lode structures with every hole delivering substantial (>10 grams x metre) results.
Best results from the Northern Flats include:
- 0.78m @ 199.1 g/t gold from 659.37m in BBDD158 (est. true width = 0.54m)
- 1.18m @ 8.63 g/t gold from 460.0m in BBDD158 (est. true width = 0.82m)
The one diamond hole targeting extensions of the Tura lode also returned significant results including:
- 10.27m @ 6.09g/t gold from 348.5m (est. true width = 5.2m)
- 1.20m @ 60.52 g/t gold from 129.8m (est. true width = 1.1m)
Figure 1: Bombora long-section (Looking West) with location of new drill results.
Breaker’s CEO, Sam Smith said:
“This is exciting stuff for Breaker!
These results continue to show how consistent the underground lodes are. Our previous mining studies* have confirmed the Tura lode has what it takes to sustain a meaningful underground production source beneath any future Bombora open pit. The lode continues to expand at depth with the results showing it has further potential to grow.
We now turn our focus to mine development studies on the Northern Flats. Our latest drilling continues to validate our structural model and in particular, their consistent predictable continuity and the structural controls of the high grade ore shoots within them.”
Northern Flats Lodes - Drilling
Drillholes BBDD0155, BBDD0156, BBDD0157, BBDD0158 and BBDD0160 were targeting the series of stacked, shallow north plunging flat lodes located below and north of the future open pit. The Northern Flat lodes have been drill tested over a strike of 2km and remain open at depth. The lodes fracture horizontally across the main brittle dolerite host with the intersection points of the steep west-dipping structures and steeper east-dipping structures creating dilation zones with thicker higher-grade shoots within them.
With reference to the bonanza hit result of 199.1 g/t gold, it sits within one of the Northern Flat lodes which previously returned 1.3m @ 42.7 g/t gold within 4.6m @ 12.5 g/t in BBDD0096W2, just 40m south and up-dip (ASX release 17 June 2020).
These latest results continue to confirm the Company’s belief that the Northern Flats lode structures can become a significant future underground mining source to complement and extend a mine-life at Lake Roe.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Breaker Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Retains Investing News Network
SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: KKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce SKRR has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network (" INN "), pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the company for 12 months starting from January 16, 2023 . In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $40,000 (plus GST) cash on or before January 16, 2023 . INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services.
SKRR's CEO, Sherman Dahl and Chairman Ross McElroy speak to Red Cloud about exploration assets in Saskatchewan and highlight exciting new nickel assets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si7M84THKEI
SKRR Exploration Inc. has a large and diversified portfolio of highly prospective early-stage precious metals and strategic base metals, including nickel, cobalt and zinc. The Company presently operates 9 separate projects, totaling 72,478 ha., including 8 in the province of Saskatchewan and 1 in the province of British Columbia. In Saskatchewan, 5 projects are primarily focused on gold (Olson, Ithingo, Olson, Manson Bay and Cathro), 2 projects are primarily focused on nickel and cobalt (Father Lake and Carp River) and 1 project focused on zinc and silver ( Borys Lake ). In British Columbia , SKRR operates the Nickel Peak claim group located in the FPX Metals "Decar Camp".
2022 Exploration Recap
In 2022, the Company was actively exploring on several of its Saskatchewan projects.
January – February 2022 – The Company completed a 10-hole, 1867m drill program at its Olson property. Nine of the ten holes intersected significant gold mineralization in 4 separate target areas, including the Olson, Akbar, Michaels Lake and Carina areas. Drilling at Michaels Lake resulted in a new discovery with hole OL22009 intersecting a very wide continuous interval yielding 0.56 g/t Au over 50.35m .
March 2022 – The company completed a 4,288 line-km airborne magnetic survey at 75m line spacing on the southern core part of its Irving Lake property. A further 565 line-km of airborne magnetic survey at 75m line spacing was flown on the northern Bailey and Easton areas of the Irving Lake property.
April 2022 – The company completed a 1,042 line-km airborne magnetic survey at 50m line spacing on its Father Lake project. The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault which demarcates the Dodge Domain (north side) and Tantato Domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major NW-SE structural feature is observed which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area. (The Dumas Lake fault). The nickel host rock is a 200m to 800m wide norite body that can be traced for 16km trending east northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The previous Strongbow Exploration Inc.'s Nickel Lake / Dumas Lake project covers several historic nickel and copper showings including: the Dumas Zones A, B, C & D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with VTEM conductors.
June 2022 - In June 2022 a geological mapping and sampling program was completed on the Cathro Project. Lithological data was collected from eight locations, along with 47 rock samples. Additionally, 430 soil samples were collected from 15 east-west trending soil lines, with samples spaced 25 m apart. Soil samples returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 320 ppb Au. The most significant values were obtained between 230m to 1200m north-northwest of the Vidgy zone. Of the 47 rock samples collected, the highest gold (2,490 ppb), silver (4.59 ppm) and copper (5,400 ppb) were returned from sample MHCTR009, which sampled a granodioritic unit cross-cut by a 2-5cm wide quartz vein near the Bartlett Lake showing. Overall results show a number of anomalous areas in several areas of the property, and further follow-up work of mapping and sampling, followed by drilling is recommended.
A Focus on Nickel for 2023
SKRR Exploration Inc. has entered into a non-arm's-length acquisition agreement dated Oct. 24, 2022 , to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s Carp River nickel-copper-cobalt property consisting of five mineral claims comprising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.
Located in mineral-rich Saskatchewan , a world-class mining jurisdiction, immediately north of the town of Stony Rapids , The Carp River Nickel-Copper property is situated within the similar regional bedrock lithology associated with the nearby Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and Currie Lake occurrences of ALX's Firebird property, on which Rio Tinto has an option agreement to earn 80 per cent.
Numerous nickel, copper and cobalt showings along trend, including the Carp River and Bet claims and McAskill showings associated with multiple moderate- to high-priority interpreted VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) anomalies.
Historic soil grid survey exploration on the Carp River grid in 2005 determined that Ni, Cu and Co anomalies were significant and comparable with those associated with the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences located five kilometres and 10 kilometres to the west, respectively.
Sherman Dahl , SKRR Exploration's chief executive officer, commented:
"SKRR continues to build shareholder value by thinking outside the box. Over the last six months, we have expanded our property portfolio with a focus on battery metals in both Northern Saskatchewan and British Columbia . Over the next few months, we are further committed to unlocking the value of our portfolio of gold and battery metal assets. We are extremely excited to acquire the Carp River nickel-copper-cobalt property and add to our expanding portfolio of assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."
The Carp River property, composed of five contiguous mineral claims totalling 5,606.48 hectares, is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full-service community with a commercial airport. Access to the property is through fixed-wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird tectonic zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west toward the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within five km to 10 km to the west of Carp River.
Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM geophysics survey, which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable with those around the Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.
SKRR Exploration cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators, and have been neither verified nor confirmed by a qualified person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River property.
A high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. between April 2 to April 6, 2022 (see news release dated March 22, 2022 ). The survey collected 1,042 line km of high-resolution magnetic data over one survey block. The entire property was covered with the magnetic survey. Interpretation of the geophysics survey was completed by Bingham Geoscience.
The magnetic field consists of a series of high and low trends parallel to the Grease River fault, which demarcate the Dodge domain (north side) and the Tantato domain (south side). The magnetic solutions highlight the contacts along the hybrid gneiss complex (interlayered felsic gneiss, mafic gneiss and metasediments) on the south side of the Grease River shear zone. A major northwest-southeast structural feature is observed, which also offsets known VTEM conductors in the area (The Dumas Lake fault).
The nickel host rock is a 200-metre-to-800-metre-wide norite body that can be traced for 16 km trending east-northeast with numerous nickel and copper showings along trend. The project covers several historic nickel and copper showings, including: the Dumas zones A, B, C and D. The norite host rock appears defined by a magnetic high in conjunction with historic interpreted VTEM conductors.
The VTEM covers the west side of the project, and an older MegaTEM survey covers the entire project. However, the MegaTEM does not seem to resolve conductors well. There is at least one small area with a strong conductor on the east portion of the property. Coverage of the east portion of the property with VTEM may be a future option.
SKRR Exploration Inc. has also expanded its 100-per-cent-owned Nickel Peak claim group to cover additional areas of interest over the Creek complex-Trembleur ultramafite unit Late Pennsylvanian to Late Triassic ultramafic rocks, contiguous to FPX Nickel Corp.
The Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks now include the Nickel Peak North and Nickel Peak West (which were recently staked by SKRR) and are located to the north of FPX Nickel's Decar nickel project, an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak group.
SKRR's expanded Nickel Peak Group now spans 8,425 acres (3,410 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1,826 parts per million (ppm); 1,734 ppm nickel with 1,113 ppm chromium. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a qualified person but form a basis for future work at the Nickel Peak group. Further work (including sampling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Nickel Peak group.
Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned up to 1,240 ppm nickel in 2008 (master identification (ID): 093N081399) and up to 771.4 ppm nickel in 1983 (master ID: 093N833085) contiguous to the east side Nickel Rock Resources Inc. and Surge Battery Metals's Nickel 100 group.
"We are excited to begin exploration on the newly expanded Nickel Peak group this 2023 season. Recent spikes in demand for nickel is fuelled by the meteoric rise in electric vehicles and the need for this important metal in the manufacturing of batteries that power them. Nickel prices have risen sharply this year with a massive 250-per-cent spike in early March of 2022, forecasts call for continued rise in Nickel demand with more and more electric vehicles and battery powered devices coming to market."
"The acquisition and subsequent expansion of our Nickel Peak group of claims represents yet another example SKRR's continued mission to build a world-class base and precious metal company and promise to drive value for shareholders. These Nickel Peak claims are situated in an active world-class nickel camp and represent tremendous blue-sky potential with multiple historic high-grade nickel samples and assays that have been underexplored until now. SKRR will be a leader with a diversified portfolio of high-quality long-life assets. The SKRR team has done an incredible job over the last few years of drilling, exploring, discovering and positioning the company for success."
These highly prospective Nickel Peak Group claims are contiguous to the east of Surge Battery Metal and Nickel Rock Resources's Nickel 100 group that cover 18 British Columbian Minfile chromite occurrences, some of which are reported to be mineralized with nickel, platinum-palladium group and other rare, highly valuable elements. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Nickel Peak group.
Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well-explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. Geologist Ursula Mowat completed a preliminary fieldwork program over the area of the Nickel 100 claim group in 2004, and confirmed the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks and stream sediments. Ms. Mowat is the recipient of the 2015 H.H. Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration granted by the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) in B.C. AME B.C. is both a large and successful industry association representing the mineral exploration industry in B.C.
World-class jurisdiction: B.C.'s Omineca mining division is host to multiple world-class mining projects, including the nearby Decar nickel project of FPX Nickel, an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit;
High-grade historic nickel assays and sampling: Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories in 2005 returned up to 1,826 ppm; 1,734 ppm nickel with 1,113 ppm chromium. Sample results from an isolated mag anomaly on the SKRR's Nickel Peak 1 claim block documented the presence of awaruite and returned both up to 1,240 ppm nickel in 2008 and up to 771.4 ppm nickel in 1983.
Strong blue-sky potential: Documented presence of awaruite, high-grade historic nickel sampling and assays in an underexplored area of an active nickel camp.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on SKRR's properties.
SKRR Exploration is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on precious metals as well as battery metals such as Nickel, Cobalt, and Zinc. Its properties are located in Saskatchewan -- one of the world's highest-ranked mining jurisdictions as well as British Columbia . In Saskatchewan , the primary exploration focus is within and peripheral to the Trans-Hudson Corridor in search of world-class deposits. The Trans-Hudson orogen – a major geological feature and associated with multiple giant orebodies and mining districts -- has been significantly underexplored in Saskatchewan . SKRR Exploration is committed to all stakeholders, including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the plans to advance the projects and expectations, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development, or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, base metals and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.
SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c5060.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Sarama Resources Discovers New Mineralised Trend At Sanutura Project
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX‐ V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%‐owned(4), multi‐million‐ounce Sanutura Project (the “Project”) has discovered a new mineralised trend extending for 700m in the north of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor.
Highlights
- New, near‐surface mineralisation intersected in the north of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor
- Highlighted downhole intersections from new assays include:
- 20m @ 1.68g/t Au from 16m in TAA405 (ended in mineralisation);
- 13m @ 1.79g/t Au from 7m in TAA403 (incl. 2m @ 8.88g/t Au);
- 9m @ 2.14g/t Au from 7m in TAA404;o6m @ 2.91g/t Au from 31m in TAA422 (incl. 1m @ 12.10g/t Au);
- 7m @ 2.18g/t Au from 22m in TAA389;o5m @ 3.01g/t Au from 43m in TAA429 (incl. 2m @ 6.70g/t Au); and
- 10m @ 1.13g/t Au from 7m in TAA420.
- New mineralised trend has strike length of 700m and remains open in all directions
- Mineralisation is oblique with potential to link Phantom and Phantom West Trends over a 1,200m strike length
- Intersections of new mineralisation are in shallow, oxide material with high potential to add to the oxide and transition component of the Mineral Resource, currently standing at 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred)(2)
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:
“We are excited that new, near‐surface discoveries continue to be made throughout the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor with the most recent results representing the seventh successive area where new mineralisation has been intersected outside the Mineral Resource. This bodes well for the many other targets that have been identified and are yet to be drilled and continues to support our view that significant exploration potential remains. The identification of new cross‐ linking mineralisation is expected to add to the current Mineral Resource which we plan to update after the completion and follow up of the current +50,000m program, a majority of which is cost effective aircore drilling.”
A Growth‐Oriented Drill Program in Oxide Material
Drilling Identifies New Oblique Mineralised Trend over 700m Strike Length and Remains Open
Results are being reported (refer Appendix A) for approximately 2,000m (43 holes) of aircore (“AC”) drilling undertaken in Q2/Q3 2022 at the Phantom, Phantom West and Phantom East Prospects in the northern extent of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor (refer Figures 1 & 2). The drilling targeted the near‐surface oxide horizon to a vertical depth of approximately 50m and highlighted downhole intersections from these holes include:
- 20m @ 1.68g/t Au from 16m in TAA405 (ended in mineralisation);
- 13m @ 1.79g/t Au from 7m in TAA403 (incl. 2m @ 8.88g/t Au);
- 9m @ 2.14g/t Au from 7m in TAA404;
- 6m @ 2.91g/t Au from 31m in TAA422 (incl. 1m @ 12.10g/t Au);
- 7m @ 2.18g/t Au from 22m in TAA389;
- 5m @ 3.01g/t Au from 43m in TAA429 (incl. 2m @ 6.70g/t Au); and
- 10m @ 1.13g/t Au from 7m in TAA420.
Phantom and Phantom West Prospects
The new drilling in the Phantom and Phantom West Prospects primarily targeted areas with potential for discovery of additional mineralisation and/or extensions to existing mineralised lodes. These prospects are located to the north of the Tankoro Deposit and historical drilling has been relatively constrained, focussing on the delineation and extension of the dominant north‐north‐east (“NNE”) oriented trends of steeply dipping lode packages which extend over a strike length up to 2.5km (refer Figure 2). A lateral distance of approximately 360m separates the two trends and historical soil geochemical surveys have returned elevated gold‐in‐soil values in between, suggesting potential for obliquely oriented mineralisation to link the two main mineralised trends. This cross‐linking type of mineralisation has been delineated extensively in the better drilled parts of the Tankoro Deposit and adds significantly to the economic potential for the Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Impact Selected To Participate In The BHP Xplor Program To Help Accelerate Exploration Needed For The Energy Transition
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the inaugural BHP Xplor program, principally to help fund exploration at the Company’s Broken Hill Project in New South Wales.
BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
Impact will receive up to US$500,000 in cash payments from BHP over the next six months and gain access to a network of internal and external experts to help guide development in the technical, business and operational aspects of the company.
Impact’s Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said “We are thrilled and honoured to be one of first-ever participants of the prestigious BHP Xplor program and to partner with the world’s largest mining company in our exploration. This is a testament to Impact’s innovative thinking over the years and we are looking forward to working with them to accelerate exploration at Broken Hill and also upgrading our skills company-wide by gaining access to their global network”.
Sonia Scarselli, Vice President, BHP Xplor shares, “We are amazed by the diversity and quality of the submissions we reviewed and selected. We are confident that the BHP Xplor program will support the companies chosen to accelerate their concepts and ideas, to help take them to the next level.”
The BHP Xplor funding will be used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for a number of years.
Impact believes that there is significant untapped exploration potential at Broken Hill for copper mineralisation and has been working with world renowned geologist Prof. Tony Crawford on a new model for copper associated with mafic intrusions that are part of the Broken Hill Group rocks.
This is a different exploration model to that being pursued by Impact’s joint venture partner IGO Limited on EL7390 and EL8234 which are excluded from the program and comprise a very small portion of Impact’s tenements in the area (ASX release 9th November 2021).
The funding, to be spent over the next six months, will be mostly directed at developing a new, detailed three- dimensional model of the geology of the region based on new insights gained by Impact during its work there over the past ten years, together with an interpretation of magnetic and gravity data.
Under the Xplor program agreement between BHP and Impact, BHP does not acquire an equity interest in Impact or any project, however Impact commits to certain exclusivity and pre-emption regimes with respect to investments in Impact or its projects, as well as data sharing provisions in relation to the six month program.
About BHP Xplor
BHP Xplor is dedicated to accelerating innovative, early-stage mineral exploration concepts to find the critical resources necessary to drive the energy transition.
We are searching around the globe for the next generation of explorers that are ready to think about the earth’s
minerals systems differently to unlock copper, nickel and other critical mineral deposits.
To stay up to date with the BHP Xplor program news and opportunities, visit https://www.bhp.com/xplor.
This announcement has been approved for release to the ASX by Dr Michael Jones, Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.