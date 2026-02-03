Kuwait: TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company Sign Technical Cooperation Agreement

At the opening of the 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference (KOGS), TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation, exchange expertise and conduct technical studies.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan, CEO of KOC.

The MoU notably includes studies related to new exploration opportunities in the country, for which TotalEnergies will mobilize its technical expertise.

"We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Kuwait Oil Company through this MoU, which reflects our shared ambition to contribute to Kuwait's objectives in developing its resources. The studies to be carried out will help inform future projects, while further deepening our long-term relationship with Kuwait," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

***

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

totalenergiesttenyse-tteoil-and-gas-investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, including the... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Co-Listing Expands U.S. Investor Access and Visibility in World's Largest Aviation and Capital MarketsSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for quotation and have commenced... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility