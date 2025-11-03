Kirkland Lake Discoveries Announces 25,000-metre Drill Program

Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC,OTC:KLKLF) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a 25,000-metre diamond drill program across its extensive land package in the Kirkland Lake area of Ontario. The program will target multiple high-priority zones identified through recent drilling, geophysical and geochemical work, including areas of coincident magnetic and conductive anomalies near key structural corridors.
Highlights:
- Planning is underway for an initial phase of drilling at several high-potential targets including follow up targets at Winnie Lake and the new discoveries at the Winnie Lake pluton.
- Preliminary results from the recently completed magnetotelluric (MT) survey and 3D magnetic inversions are currently being analyzed.
- Early interpretations have revealed compelling structural and geophysical features that are coincident with mineralization in drilling.
- A comprehensive exploration update, including final MT data and refined drill targets, will be released once data interpretation is complete.
"Our team is extremely excited by the scale and coherence of the anomalies we're seeing," said Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "The combination of magnetic and MT datasets is giving us a new window into the subsurface architecture, and the targets emerging from this work are shaping up to be some of the most exciting in the district. The upcoming 25,000-metre drill program will be our most ambitious yet."
The Company anticipates releasing a full exploration update in the coming weeks upon receipt and integration of the final MT data.
In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, and management of the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of five (5) years. The options vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.
Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC,OTC:KLKLF) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.
With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL East and KL West, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's future drill programs, the results thereof, and the potential for new discoveries. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.
