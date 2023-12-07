Please confirm your editon.
Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money
"I'll always go back to gold, because to me gold is money and everything else is credit," said Kerry Stevenson of Making Money Matter and the Australian Gold Conference.
Kerry Stevenson, host of Making Money Matter, spoke with the Investing News Network about sentiment among Australian resource companies and investors, as well as what she's doing with her money right now.
She sees gold as a key portfolio component, especially during today's turmoil, and said she has exposure to physical gold and silver in addition to gold equities. "For me it's all about diversification. Because my view is that if you keep printing like drunken sailors, then hard assets are something that you really, strongly need to look at," she said.
However, Stevenson, who also runs the Australian Gold Conference, is following markets like uranium and lithium as they continue to gain traction on the back of the ongoing energy transition.
"We need more and more energy to transition, regardless of which way you look at it. This energy transition, this zero-carbon world that people want us to live in — uranium in my opinion is a commodity to really start to have a look at," she said, pointing to Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin as a location where Australian companies are gravitating.
When it comes to lithium, she said the market can be confusing. She encouraged investors to be hopeful but skeptical, and said that as with other sectors she focuses first on management, and then on the project and jurisdiction.
Overall Stevenson said gold remains her first choice given its long history as a store of value.
"I'll always go back to gold, because to me gold is money and everything else is credit. As an investor I would say physical gold is your friend — that's what will protect your purchasing power. You keep it, you hold it, you don't spend it," she said.
Watch the interview above for more from Stevenson on gold, uranium, lithium and more.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
