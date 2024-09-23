Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jupiter Energy

Operations Update

Jupiter Energy Limited (“Jupiter” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update regarding progress in some important areas of its operations.

KEY POINTS:

  • The West Zhetybai oilfield has been granted its 25-year Full Commercial Licence, effective from 01 September 2024. The oilfield had been producing under its Preparatory Period licence and with this approval, all 3 oilfields are now operating under their respective 25- year Full Commercial Licences.
  • The construction of the infrastructure that will enable the Akkar East and Akkar North (EB) oilfields to integrate into neighbouring gas utilisation facilities remains on schedule and commissioning of these new facilities is expected to occur during 4Q 2024.

West Zhetybai oilfield transition to a Full Commercial Licence:

As the Company has been reporting, the West Zhetybai field has been preparing to transition from its 3-year Preparatory Period licence to a 25 year Full Commercial Licence. This process is now completed and the West Zhetybai field commenced its 25- year Full Commercial Licence on 01 September 2024.

As with Jupiter’s other two oilfields, oil production from this field will now be subject to a monthly domestic oil sales quota, set by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, with the remaining oil being free to be sold into a variety of sales channels, including the export market.

Securing the 25-year Commercial Licence for this oilfield is an important milestone with respect to the ongoing development of the Company’s operations in Kazakhstan.

Progress with the 100% Gas Utilisation Infrastructure Project:

The Company has been updating shareholders on the significance of building the requisite topside infrastructure that will enable all the wells on the Akkar North (EB) and Akkar East oilfields to be tied into a neighbouring producer’s gas utilisation infrastructure (“the Project”).

The Project is well advanced and it is still expected that the commissioning of the pipeline will occur during 4Q 2024.

The integration of the West Zhetybai oilfield into this same gas utilisation infrastructure is scheduled to be completed during 2025.

The Project has been identified as a important example of how associated gas, produced during oil production, can be better processed and utilised for the benefit of producers, the local community as well as assisting Kazakhstan in meeting the country’s long term “carbon free” objectives.

As a result of the Project, the Company has been able to develop a much stronger working relationship with its significant oil producing neighbour MangistauMunaiGas as well as the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jupiter Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JPR:AU
CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is thrilled t o announce its receipt of multiple partnership proposals from natural hydrogen exploration companies. These proposals position CHARBONE as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 18 septembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la réception de plusieurs propositions de partenariat avec des sociétés d'exploration d'hydrogène naturel. Ces propositions positionnent Charbone en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, aussi connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture announce that today that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, has advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, and formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused.

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Montly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Keep reading...Show less

