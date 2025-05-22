Variation to Noteholder Agreements

Variation to Noteholder Agreements

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Variation to Noteholder Agreements

Download the PDF here.

jupiter energyjpr:auasx:jprresource investingoil and gas investing
JPR:AU
Jupiter Energy
The Conversation (0)
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Sustainable, long-term and profitable oil exploration and production in Kazakhstan – cashflow positive with a proven reserve base

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Placement Prospectus

Placement Prospectus

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Placement Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Capital Raising

Proposed Capital Raising

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Proposed Capital Raising

Download the PDF here.

CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

Download the PDF here.

eric nuttall, oil rig

Eric Nuttall: Oil vs. Natural Gas Stocks, Plus 2025 Prices, Supply and Demand

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, shares his outlook for oil and natural gas, honing in on supply, demand and prices.

Global uncertainty has placed pressure on the oil market, and Nuttall said for that reason he sees natural gas stocks outperforming oil stocks in the near term.

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

When oil prices plunged to four-year lows this year, many analysts immediately turned to the inflation narrative, dusting off the long-held belief that where oil prices go, inflation follows.

But this time, the correlation isn't as straightforward.

Brent crude fell to US$58.62 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to US$55.38 in early April of 2025, marking a sharp decline of over 21 percent since January. The slump was driven by a mix of soft global demand, US–China trade tensions, and an unexpected about-face by OPEC+ to increase output after previously committing to production cuts.

The downturn marked a significant shift in sentiment from earlier in Q1, when prices rallied on geopolitical jitters and hopes of tighter supply.

Alvopetro Announces an Operational Update, Q1 2025 Financial Results and Details for our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces an Operational Update, Q1 2025 Financial Results and Details for our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update, financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and details for both our Q1 2025 earnings call and our upcoming annual general and special meeting.

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oil pumpjacks in a field with text reading, "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: TAG Oil Posts 76 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

South of the border, cooling rhetoric from the Trump administration led a relatively quiet news week.

Markets were volatile at the start of the week, however, after US President Donald Trump suggested on April 17 that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s “termination couldn’t come fast enough.” The president softened his stance on Tuesday (April 22), saying he has no intention of firing the head of the US central bank, but called him a “major loser.”

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Jupiter Energy
Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

