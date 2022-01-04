Life Science News Investing News
Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2022 . The ex-dividend date is February 18, 2022 . About Johnson & Johnson At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of ...

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

