Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2022 . The ex-dividend date is February 18, 2022 .

