Johnson & Johnson Announces Pricing of $7.75 Billion of Senior Notes Issued by Kenvue Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, priced an offering of the following series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $7.75 billion (each series of notes collectively, the "Notes"):

Principal

Coupon

Maturity Date

$750,000,000

5.500%

Senior Notes due 2025

$750,000,000

5.350%

Senior Notes due 2026

$1,000,000,000

5.050%

Senior Notes due 2028

$1,000,000,000

5.000%

Senior Notes due 2030

$1,250,000,000

4.900%

Senior Notes due 2033

$750,000,000

5.100%

Senior Notes due 2043

$1,500,000,000

5.050%

Senior Notes due 2053

$750,000,000

5.200%

Senior Notes due 2063

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Kenvue and will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed (the "Guarantees") on a senior unsecured basis by Johnson & Johnson. The Guarantees will terminate upon (1) the completion in all material respects of the transfer of the assets and liabilities of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business to Kenvue and (2) Kenvue having registered equity securities. The Notes were issued in connection with Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business. Kenvue intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes as partial consideration to Johnson & Johnson for the Consumer Health Business that Johnson & Johnson will transfer to Kenvue. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of Johnson & Johnson's separation of its Consumer Health Business, and Johnson & Johnson expects that the offering of the Notes will be completed on or about March 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The issuance of the Notes by Kenvue and the Guarantees has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or under any U.S. state securities laws or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes and the Guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Kenvue has agreed to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission an exchange registration statement with respect to an exchange offer for the Notes or a shelf registration statement for the resale of the Notes.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Non-solicitation

A registration statement relating to the securities of Kenvue has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: the anticipated separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business; the proposed terms of the Notes and the Guarantees; the expected timing and size of the Notes offering; Kenvue's ability to complete the debt issuance; the expected use of the proceeds from the sale and issuance of the Notes; future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Johnson & Johnson's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business on a timely basis or at all; Johnson & Johnson's ability to successfully separate Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health Business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; Kenvue's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results, additional analysis of existing clinical data, uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of Johnson & Johnson to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, global health care reforms and import/export and trade laws; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the section captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Investor Relations:
Jessica Moore (Johnson & Johnson)
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

Tina Romani (Kenvue)
Kenvue_IR@its.jnj.com

×