Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6.6% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 per share to $1.13 per share. "In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," said Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer of ...

JNJ