130 retail locations across North America to carry Urban Juve products.
Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People’s Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith’s Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.
“We’re executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly,” says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. “We believe that we’re reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for.”
Another factor driving the brand’s retail success is the leadership team, including industry veterans Tom Bond, former COO of MAC Cosmetics, ranked by Prophet as #12 on the Top 50 Relevant Brands 2016 list, and is owned by Estée Lauder Companies (EL), and Jeff B. Smith, previously Chairman of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The combination of pharmaceutical and cosmetics expertise gives Yield Growth a strategic advantage in the rapidly growing hemp and cannabis topicals industries. The team has the proven expertise to design a sales strategy that can be properly executed.
In addition to the 130 retail locations, a network of temporary pop up shops will also carry Urban Juve products, further expanding the brand’s reach in a cost-effective way. By the end of the year, Urban Juve plans to have 500 stores signed on to carry its luxury hemp face and body products.
About The Yield Growth Corp.
The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.
