John Kaiser: Canada Due for "Lithium Awakening," Watch This Area Play
"We're right at the cusp of this awakening about this extraordinary pegmatite-based lithium boom in Canada," said John Kaiser of Kaiser Research.
The critical minerals complex was in the spotlight at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, and at the event John Kaiser of Kaiser Research shared his thoughts on lithium.
He's carefully watching Canada's James Bay region, which he sees as a developing area play, spurred on in part by Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF), which is working on its Corvette project in the region.
"We're right at the cusp of this awakening about this extraordinary pegmatite-based lithium boom in Canada," said Kaiser. "Not just in James Bay, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario — even the Northwest Territories and perhaps even BC."
Looking at the resource sector more broadly, Kaiser said 2023 is looking promising.
"There is this sense that we are leaving behind a decade-long bear market for the resource sector, especially the juniors, and transitioning into a probably decade-long bull market that could potentially be very extraordinary," he said.
"But there's this uncertainty — I call it like being in the eye of the hurricane — where you're sensing these things, and my feeling is (that) ... in the next quarter we're going to violate the PDAC curse," Kaiser added. The "PDAC curse" refers to the slowdown that tends to descend on the mining sector after the excitement of PDAC in March.
Watch the interview above for more of Kaiser's thoughts on lithium, as well as his outlook for the junior resource sector. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Lithium Market 2023 Year-to-Date Review ›
- Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2023 ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1903.61
|-8.56
|Silver
|21.66
|-0.13
|Copper
|4.01
|-0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|73.98
|-0.82
|Heating Oil
|2.68
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.61
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.