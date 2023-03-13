John Kaiser: Canada Due for "Lithium Awakening," Watch This Area Play

Lithium Investing News

"We're right at the cusp of this awakening about this extraordinary pegmatite-based lithium boom in Canada," said John Kaiser of Kaiser Research.

The critical minerals complex was in the spotlight at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, and at the event John Kaiser of Kaiser Research shared his thoughts on lithium.

He's carefully watching Canada's James Bay region, which he sees as a developing area play, spurred on in part by Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF), which is working on its Corvette project in the region.

"We're right at the cusp of this awakening about this extraordinary pegmatite-based lithium boom in Canada," said Kaiser. "Not just in James Bay, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario — even the Northwest Territories and perhaps even BC."

Looking at the resource sector more broadly, Kaiser said 2023 is looking promising.

"There is this sense that we are leaving behind a decade-long bear market for the resource sector, especially the juniors, and transitioning into a probably decade-long bull market that could potentially be very extraordinary," he said.

"But there's this uncertainty — I call it like being in the eye of the hurricane — where you're sensing these things, and my feeling is (that) ... in the next quarter we're going to violate the PDAC curse," Kaiser added. The "PDAC curse" refers to the slowdown that tends to descend on the mining sector after the excitement of PDAC in March.

Watch the interview above for more of Kaiser's thoughts on lithium, as well as his outlook for the junior resource sector. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

