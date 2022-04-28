Jervois Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2022 Jervois Finland Sales and Marketing Li-ion battery demand continues to lead the cobalt market, with demand steady but robust in other applications. Jervois achieved Q1 2022 revenue of US$105.1 million generated via quarterly cobalt sales volume of 1,446 metric tonnes. Production during the quarter was 1,275 metric tonnes, reflecting challenging conditions for ...

