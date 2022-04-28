April 28 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited is pleased to advise of upcoming investor relations events. Clarksons Platou Securities – Battery Minerals Panel Jervois’ Chief Executive, Bryce Crocker, participated in the battery minerals panel and presented to investors alongside lithium producers Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Americas and battery manufacturing company, FREYR Battery. Canaccord Genuity - ...

JRV:CA,JRVMF