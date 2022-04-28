Cobalt Investing News

Jervois Global Limited

April 28 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to advise of upcoming investor relations events.

Clarksons Platou Securities – Battery Minerals Panel (27 April 2022)

Jervois' Chief Executive, Bryce Crocker, participated in the battery minerals panel and presented to investors alongside lithium producers Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Americas and battery manufacturing company, FREYR Battery.

Canaccord Genuity -  Global Metals and Mining Conference (15 - 17 May 2022)

Jervois' Chief Executive, Bryce Crocker, will present at Canaccord Genuity's Global Metals and Mining Conference on 15-17 May 2022 to be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.  Bryce Crocker, and Jervois' Chief Financial Officer James May, will also be conducting 1:1 investor meetings at the conference.

Canaccord is hosting a site visit to Jervois' Idaho Cobalt Operations (" ICO ") on 12-14 May 2022, prior to this event. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit ICO near Salmon, Idaho and meet key site personnel as well as Jervois Global management.

Evercore ISI - Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit 2022 (14 - 15 June 2022)

Bryce Crocker will also present as part of the inaugural Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit 2022 taking place on June 14 - 15, 2022 at The St. Regis New York in New York City, New York. This in-person conference will consist of fireside chats with key industry visionaries hosted by the Evercore ISI Research team as well as one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

james.may@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the timing of timing of and presentations at investor conferences, timing of the ICO site visit and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Jervois does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

