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Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning play icon
Resource Investing

Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Nov 11, 2026 08:55PM

Strategic investor Jeff Phillips also discusses how he evaluates junior miners, identifying red and green flags.

Strategic investor Jeff Phillips shares his thoughts on the current commodities cycle, saying that although there have been peaks and troughs, it's still in the early stages.

"I believe this is a bull market that will be talked about long after I'm gone — I think this is going to be the biggest commodities bull market we've seen," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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