Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning

Strategic investor Jeff Phillips shares his thoughts on the current commodities cycle, saying that although there have been peaks and troughs, it's still in the early stages.

"I believe this is a bull market that will be talked about long after I'm gone — I think this is going to be the biggest commodities bull market we've seen," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.