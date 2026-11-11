Jeff Phillips: Biggest Commodities Bull Market? How I'm Positioning
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Strategic investor Jeff Phillips also discusses how he evaluates junior miners, identifying red and green flags.
Strategic investor Jeff Phillips shares his thoughts on the current commodities cycle, saying that although there have been peaks and troughs, it's still in the early stages.
"I believe this is a bull market that will be talked about long after I'm gone — I think this is going to be the biggest commodities bull market we've seen," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.