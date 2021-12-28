Gold Investing News

Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units by issuing 819,999 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $614,999.25.

December 24, 2021 – Jazz Resources Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ JZR ”) ( TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it has closed (the “ Second Tranche ”) the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) of units (each, a “ Unit ”) by issuing 819,999 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $614,999.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (“ Share ”) and one share purchase warrant (“ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.10 per Share at any time up to 18 months following the closing date(s) of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”), or any other stock exchange on which the Company’s Shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $1.50 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.

In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to certain registered brokerage firms, comprised of an aggregate of $11,400 paid in cash, and an aggregate of 11,200 non-transferable compensation warrants, substantially upon the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 20,000 Units, which constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI61-101 ”). The participation of the insiders in the Offering was exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI61-101 pursuant to the exemptions set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Units, Shares, Warrants, compensation warrants and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants or compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for development and exploration work on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds derived from the Offering. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties and regulatory risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


Overview

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country's economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities.

A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining which the ASM community relies on. With the price of gold reaching an all-time high in 2020, companies with upside gold projects in Brazil may be of particular interest to investors.

One exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stock piles in Brazil is Jazz Resources (TSXV: JZR.V). In September 2021, the company announced that the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project commenced. The plant is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021.


Mill components delivered to Villa Nova Gold project site

The company's flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. In January 2021, the company closed the acquisition of the Vila Nova Gold project and acquired all of Coltan Gold Minerals' interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals under a purchase and sale agreement. Jazz Resources has the option and right to acquire 50 percent net profits in the project subject to certain payments.

In June 2021, Jazz Resources reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded that the Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces on the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.

Gold Particles from tailings at Vila Nova Gold Project

Jazz Resources' flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.

The company is also in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In September 2021, the company announced that assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility, at the Vila Nova Gold project began. Capital expenditures on the mill include US$4 million with US$2.8 million already advanced. The Gravimetric plant is being assembled by Brastorno Tecnologia Em Equipamentos Para Mineração.

Jazz Resources strongly believes that it is near-term cash flow with substantial revenues expected as early as November 2021. The company expects that its Gravimetric plant will be able to mill a hefty 800 tonnes per day and with 2 million tonne tailings with one pod to start. The company is also fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil.

Clearing of the Vila Nova Bulk Project Mill site

The company is in a good financial position with a current market capitalization of $10 million. The company's capital structure consists of 20.22 million shares outstanding, 3.74 million warrants at $0.35, 1.5 million options at $0.35 and 8.83 million convertible notes for a total of 34.29 million shares. More than 30 percent of Jazz Resources' shares are held by insiders. Jazz Resources also announced the closing of its first tranche of non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures totaling $1,300,000 in May 2021.

Jazz Resources values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.

Company Highlights

  • Jazz Resources' Gravimetric plant at the Vila Nova Gold project is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021.
  • Jazz Resources' flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
  • The Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 756,000 ounces on the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.
  • The company has the option and right to acquire 50 percent net profits in the Vila Nova Gold project subject to certain payments.
  • Jazz Resources is led by an experienced management team including the co-founder of HealthTech Connex Inc.

Key Projects

Vila Nova Gold Project

The Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. Stockpiles of 2 million tonnes are located approximately 1,100 metres from where the mineral processing plant and the tailings dam will be set up. Jazz Resources is entitled to 50 percent of the net gold revenues, while 35 percent is retained for Eco Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and 15 percent for local co-operatives.

This geological map shows the structures ( faults and folds) where the gold concentration lodes occur

The property features historical exploration consisting of 90 years of hand mining and 25 years of processing from semi-mechanized tailings production. As much as 70 percent of gold remained in the waste materials resulting in low historical recoveries. Assay results have identified an estimated exploration target as high as 9.5 million tonnes of gold tailings with grades between 2.4 to 3.0 grams per tonne. The projected gold content on the property is over 756,000 ounces. There is also a mineable resource equivalent that goes up to 25 tons of gold. To date, 1400 metres have been drilled by EIRELI on the Vila Nova Gold project.

The project is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021. The company expects that its mill will be able to produce 800 tonnes per day with 2 million tonne tailings with one pod to start. Capital expenditures on the project are US$4 million with US$2.8 million advanced to date.

Management Team

Robert Klenk - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Robert Klenk has been an integral part of Jazz Resources Inc. since 2015 and has been CEO since April 2017. During his tenure with Jazz Resources, he restructured the company and acquired the company's flagship Villa Nova Gold project in Amapa, Brazil. The Villa Nova Gold project has encouraging gold results with a potential of over 700,000 ounces.

Klenk has worked on the Chicago Board Options Exchange for West Coast Energy. He was also an investment advisor for Merrill Lynch, CIBC Wood Gundy and Canaccord Genuity in Vancouver, British Columbia. His more than 20 years of experience and business acumen in the fields of finance and pipeline construction will be invaluable in realizing the tremendous potential of Jazz Resources projects. Klenk has an MBA in Finance from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.

Kirk Fisher - Director

Kirk Fisher is the co-founder and chief executive officer of HealthTech Connex Inc. Fisher is one of the founding developers of the Health and Technology District. Fisher is also executive vice president of the Lark Group. Fisher has been the director of Jazz Resources Inc. since April 2017.

Fisher has a background in engineering (P.Eng., UBC) and business (MBA, SFU). Fisher also has extensive experience in corporate management, project planning, business operations and investment and strategic business growth. He is well-versed in medical technologies, independent living technologies and digital health technologies. Fisher works closely with many of the clinical, university, and business sector partners of HealthTech Connex. Fisher is also currently co-leading the development of the Health and Technology District adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital. HealthTech Connex is a key founding business of the Health and Technology District.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Jazz Resources (TSXV: JZR.V). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Jazz Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Jazz Resources is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Jazz Resources Canada and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

