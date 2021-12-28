(TheNewswire)
Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units by issuing 819,999 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $614,999.25.
December 24, 2021 – Jazz Resources Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ JZR ”) ( TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it has closed (the “ Second Tranche ”) the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) of units (each, a “ Unit ”) by issuing 819,999 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $614,999.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (“ Share ”) and one share purchase warrant (“ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.10 per Share at any time up to 18 months following the closing date(s) of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”), or any other stock exchange on which the Company’s Shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $1.50 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.
In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to certain registered brokerage firms, comprised of an aggregate of $11,400 paid in cash, and an aggregate of 11,200 non-transferable compensation warrants, substantially upon the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.
Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 20,000 Units, which constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI61-101 ”). The participation of the insiders in the Offering was exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI61-101 pursuant to the exemptions set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Units, Shares, Warrants, compensation warrants and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants or compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering for development and exploration work on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.
Jazz Resources
Overview
Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country's economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities.
A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining which the ASM community relies on. With the price of gold reaching an all-time high in 2020, companies with upside gold projects in Brazil may be of particular interest to investors.
One exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stock piles in Brazil is Jazz Resources (TSXV: JZR.V). In September 2021, the company announced that the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project commenced. The plant is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021.
Mill components delivered to Villa Nova Gold project site
The company's flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. In January 2021, the company closed the acquisition of the Vila Nova Gold project and acquired all of Coltan Gold Minerals' interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals under a purchase and sale agreement. Jazz Resources has the option and right to acquire 50 percent net profits in the project subject to certain payments.
In June 2021, Jazz Resources reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded that the Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces on the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.
Gold Particles from tailings at Vila Nova Gold Project
Jazz Resources' flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
The company is also in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In September 2021, the company announced that assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility, at the Vila Nova Gold project began. Capital expenditures on the mill include US$4 million with US$2.8 million already advanced. The Gravimetric plant is being assembled by Brastorno Tecnologia Em Equipamentos Para Mineração.
Jazz Resources strongly believes that it is near-term cash flow with substantial revenues expected as early as November 2021. The company expects that its Gravimetric plant will be able to mill a hefty 800 tonnes per day and with 2 million tonne tailings with one pod to start. The company is also fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil.
Clearing of the Vila Nova Bulk Project Mill site
The company is in a good financial position with a current market capitalization of $10 million. The company's capital structure consists of 20.22 million shares outstanding, 3.74 million warrants at $0.35, 1.5 million options at $0.35 and 8.83 million convertible notes for a total of 34.29 million shares. More than 30 percent of Jazz Resources' shares are held by insiders. Jazz Resources also announced the closing of its first tranche of non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures totaling $1,300,000 in May 2021.
Jazz Resources values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.
Company Highlights
- Jazz Resources' Gravimetric plant at the Vila Nova Gold project is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021.
- Jazz Resources' flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
- The Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 756,000 ounces on the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.
- The company has the option and right to acquire 50 percent net profits in the Vila Nova Gold project subject to certain payments.
- Jazz Resources is led by an experienced management team including the co-founder of HealthTech Connex Inc.
Key Projects
Vila Nova Gold Project
The Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. Stockpiles of 2 million tonnes are located approximately 1,100 metres from where the mineral processing plant and the tailings dam will be set up. Jazz Resources is entitled to 50 percent of the net gold revenues, while 35 percent is retained for Eco Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and 15 percent for local co-operatives.
This geological map shows the structures ( faults and folds) where the gold concentration lodes occur
The property features historical exploration consisting of 90 years of hand mining and 25 years of processing from semi-mechanized tailings production. As much as 70 percent of gold remained in the waste materials resulting in low historical recoveries. Assay results have identified an estimated exploration target as high as 9.5 million tonnes of gold tailings with grades between 2.4 to 3.0 grams per tonne. The projected gold content on the property is over 756,000 ounces. There is also a mineable resource equivalent that goes up to 25 tons of gold. To date, 1400 metres have been drilled by EIRELI on the Vila Nova Gold project.
The project is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021. The company expects that its mill will be able to produce 800 tonnes per day with 2 million tonne tailings with one pod to start. Capital expenditures on the project are US$4 million with US$2.8 million advanced to date.
Management Team
Robert Klenk - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Robert Klenk has been an integral part of Jazz Resources Inc. since 2015 and has been CEO since April 2017. During his tenure with Jazz Resources, he restructured the company and acquired the company's flagship Villa Nova Gold project in Amapa, Brazil. The Villa Nova Gold project has encouraging gold results with a potential of over 700,000 ounces.
Klenk has worked on the Chicago Board Options Exchange for West Coast Energy. He was also an investment advisor for Merrill Lynch, CIBC Wood Gundy and Canaccord Genuity in Vancouver, British Columbia. His more than 20 years of experience and business acumen in the fields of finance and pipeline construction will be invaluable in realizing the tremendous potential of Jazz Resources projects. Klenk has an MBA in Finance from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.
Kirk Fisher - Director
Kirk Fisher is the co-founder and chief executive officer of HealthTech Connex Inc. Fisher is one of the founding developers of the Health and Technology District. Fisher is also executive vice president of the Lark Group. Fisher has been the director of Jazz Resources Inc. since April 2017.
Fisher has a background in engineering (P.Eng., UBC) and business (MBA, SFU). Fisher also has extensive experience in corporate management, project planning, business operations and investment and strategic business growth. He is well-versed in medical technologies, independent living technologies and digital health technologies. Fisher works closely with many of the clinical, university, and business sector partners of HealthTech Connex. Fisher is also currently co-leading the development of the Health and Technology District adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital. HealthTech Connex is a key founding business of the Health and Technology District.
Jazz Announces the Redemption of Certain Convertible Debentures, an Increase to a Private Placement Offering of Units and the Results of the 2021 Shareholder's Meeting
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire December 20, 2021 - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) announces that on December 4, 2021 (the " Redemption Date "), it has redeemed certain of its unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") dated June 4, 2021. On the Redemption Date, the Company redeemed the aggregate principal sum of $350,000 of certain Debentures. In addition to the redemption amounts, the Company paid to the holders of the redeemed Debentures any accrued and unpaid interest, at a rate of 8% per annum, calculated from the date of issuance of the Debentures to December 4, 2021.
The Company also wishes to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from 1,066,667 units to 1,866,667 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.75 per Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (" Share ") and one share purchase warrant (" Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.10 per Share at any time up to 18 months following the closing date(s) of the Offering. The Warrants will also be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), or any other stock exchange on which the Company's Shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $1.50 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants. Pursuant to a news release dated December 3, 2021, the Company announced that it had closed a first tranche of the Offering, and pursuant thereto, issued 1,033,333 Units for gross proceeds of $785,000.
The Company may pay finder's fees to certain registered brokerage firms in connection with the balance of the Offering, which fees would be a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised by purchasers introduced by such brokers, and the issuance of non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units purchased by purchasers introduced by such brokers. Such compensation warrants will be issued on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Warrants. In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain registered brokerage firms comprised of an aggregate cash payment of $4,500, and an aggregate issuance of 6,000 compensation warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering and as payment of any finder's fees, including any common shares acquired upon the exercise of any Warrants or compensation warrants, as the case may be, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof.
The Company is also pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders for approval at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, were duly approved.
Immediately following the shareholder's meeting, the board of directors confirmed the appointment of the Company's officers. The directors and officers of the Company are as follows:
-
Rob Klenk, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
-
Darren Battersby, Chief Financial Officer
-
Kirk Fisher, Director
-
Ron Tewitz, Director
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-elected as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. An ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan.
North Mara Achieves Tailings Storage Target
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.
Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.
The company's chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, Willem Jacobs, described the achievement of the target as a huge milestone for North Mara and its team, who had made a herculean effort to bring the badly neglected TSF into line with international best practice as well as Barrick's own tailings management standards.
Barrick spent over $65 million on the project, increasing the water treatment plant's capacity 16-fold from 2.5 million litres per day to 40 million litres per day. The addition of a brine treatment plant has reduced the volume of salts in the effluent water, enabling it to be stored safely. North Mara will continue to monitor the TSF's performance and will engage regularly with the relevant authorities to ensure that its high standards are maintained. This includes the analysis of drinking water wells and surface water sources surrounding the mine.
"When we took over the old Acacia assets in Tanzania, we formed a partnership with the government to oversee these mines. The real benefits of this partnership included the swift resumption of operations at North Mara and the revitalization of the moribund Bulyanhulu, now both valuable members of the Barrick portfolio. This latest development is further proof of our partnership philosophy's capacity to deliver real benefits and our commitment to caring for the welfare and environment of our host communities," Jacobs said.
Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres
Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.
Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:
- DDH21-006 intersected gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.4 metres ("m") (est. true width) including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m. The gold mineralized interval commenced at 25.6 m down hole.
- DDH21-005 intersected 2.39 gpt gold over of 14.8 m (est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 14.3 m down hole.
- DDH21-007 intersected two gold intervals, 2.67 gpt gold over 2.5 m and 2.08 gpt gold over 16.9 m which includes 6.28 gpt gold over 2.0 m and 5.28 gpt gold over 3.3 m. The gold mineralized intervals commenced at 30 m and 44.9 m down hole, respectively.
"We are pleased to see the Eagle Zone continue to deliver high-grade intervals over substantial widths as we expand the extent of this zone," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "We have now delivered both RC and diamond drill gold intercepts that confirm a significant strike length at the Eagle Zone. We look forward to expanding that strike potential even further with pending results. With other high grade intersections, such as Imperial and Diplomat, our 2021 exploration program has already delivered a minimum 1.5 kilometre of exploration potential at the Reliance Property."
As announced on November 3, 2021, the Company completed twenty-two (22) drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones. Assay results for the first four (4) of sixteen (16) holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported on November 29, 2021 with intersections of 10.94 gpt gold over 5.4 m and 7.49 gpt gold over 9.0 m. Assay results for three (3) of six (6) holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported on December 9, 2021 with a highlight intersection of 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including a higher grade core of 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m. The 2021 diamond drill results reported to date are summarized in Table 1 below. Assay results remain to be reported for an additional twelve (12) holes at Eagle and Imperial Zone with results expected to be reported through January and February 2022.
DDH21-006 was drilled east at minus 45 degrees to test the downdip and southeastern extension of the Eagle Zone and is the first entirely unoxidized Eagle Zone intersection. One of the sulphide-rich and silicified breccia intervals assayed 37.4 gpt gold over 1.3 m. The hole intersected the Eagle mineralized horizon approximately 25 m downdip from reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole RC21-040 (which returned 5.57 gpt gold over 22.86 m, including 9.87 gpt gold over 7.62 m), and extended the strike extent 25 m from hole RC21-039 (which returned 2.86 gpt gold over 21.34 m, including 7.51 gpt gold over 3.05 m). Both RC holes were previously reported on June 17, 2021. The weighted average for these three drill holes in this area is 5.81 gpt gold over an estimated true width of 22.9 m.
DDH21-007 was drilled east at minus 70 degrees from the same setup as DDH21-006. The hole intersected the Eagle mineralized zone approximately 25 m downdip from the DDH21-006 intersection. The Eagle Zone is interpreted to be disrupted to the west by a wide melange zone related to the Royal Shear. These results indicate that the Eagle Zone continues to be open to expansion to the east and southeast. To the east, the up-dip extension of the Eagle Zone is interpreted to have been intersected in holes DDH21-018 and DDH 21-019, with assay results pending.
DDH21-005 was drilled east at minus 45 degrees with an approximate core recovery of 81% over this oxidized interval. This hole twinned an earlier RC drill hole, RC20-013, reported on February 18, 2021 which had 100% sample recovery and returned 3.53 gpt gold over 15.2 m starting at 10.7 m down hole depth.
The three reported holes are plotted on the Eagle drill plan attached as Figure 1 and the two relevant drill sections attached as Figure 2 and Figure 3. A photo of the DDH21-006 drill core intersection with the assay results is shown on Figure 4. A tabulation of assay results reported to date from the 2021 Reliance diamond drill program are summarized in Table 1.
Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.
Robert T. Boyd
Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed using a skid mounted Hydracore 2000 equipped with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core was cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core was sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. Reverse Circulation ("RC") samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored.. All RC chips and diamond drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.
The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
Figure 1: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - 2021 Drill Plan Map
Figure 2: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - Drill Section 5635735N (DDH21-006, 007)
Figure 3: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - Drill Section 5635768N (DDH21-005)
Figure 4: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - DDH21-006 Drill Intersection Photo
Table 1: Reliance Property, Diamond Drill Assay Results to Date
Table 1: Reliance Property, Diamond Drill Assay Results to Date
Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022
Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to review its accomplishments of 2021 and outline its business plan for 2022 for its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The properties are located in Caldas Colombia and the Company has the right to earn 100% unencumbered interests in both projects.
2021 Highlights
Guayabales Project (Figure 1)
- 4,838 metres of diamond drilling has been completed at the project as of December 22, 2021.
- Due to the operating team's extensive Colombian experience, the Company was able to rapidly advance surface exploration at Guayabales, which in turn lead to the discovery of a 3.5 kilometre x 3 kilometre cluster encompassing six porphyry targets for diamond drilling.
- Donut Target : The Company made a significant grassroots discovery with multiple broad drill intercepts in predominantly breccia beginning at surface. Highlights from holes completed to date are as follows:
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq* (g/t)
|DOC-5
|0.0
|163
|163
|1.2
|11
|1.3
|DOC-2
|0.0
|104.0
|104
|1.2
|12
|1.3
* AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.016 x 0.90) + (Cu (%) x 1.83 x 0.92) + (Mo (%) x 4.57 x 0.92), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb, Ag - $24/oz and Au - US$1,500/oz and recovery rates of 95% for Au, 90% for Ag, 92% for Cu and Mo. Recovery rate assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical work has been completed to date.
** A 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off grade was employed with no more than 10% internal dilution. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.
Assays for several completed drill holes remain outstanding and will be announced once received in Q1, 2022.
- Olympus Target: A high-grade porphyry related, carbonate base metal ("CBM") vein system, measuring 1,000 metres x 600 metres and open in all directions has been outlined through detailed surface sampling and geophysics. High-grade samples have been collected throughout the target area with highlights as follows:
|Sample ID
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu %
|Zn %
|Pb%
|CM003546
|485.3
|325
|-
|-
|-
|CM003571
|198.7
|369
|0.08
|9.03
|12.74
|CM003574
|72.4
|271
|-
|-
|-
|CM003581
|69.2
|254
|-
|-
|-
|CM003544
|58.2
|99
|-
|-
|-
|CM003582
|48.5
|206
|-
|-
|-
|CM003570
|34.8
|745
|2.66
|0.18
|0.45
*The reader should be cautioned that grab samples are selective in nature and as a result should not be relied upon as being representative of average grades anticipated in any future resource estimate or mining scenario.
** Only samples CM003570 and CM003571 reported above were analyzed for base metal grades.
A maiden diamond drilling program utilizing two rigs commenced at the Olympus target on December 1, 2021, and visual logging of the two completed holes to date highlights the discovery of multiple mineralized CBM veins hosted within intensely altered porphyry diorite and hydrothermal breccia units. Initial assay results are expected in January 2022.
- Box Target: Three reconnaissance diamond drill holes were recently completed at the Box Target to test an altered and mineralized porphyry target with associated carbonate base metal veins. Visual inspection of the core for drill holes 1 and 3 indicates that multiple CBM veins and altered porphyry style mineralization were intercepted but appears to be distal to a potassic core of a porphyry system. Assay results are expected in mid to late Q1, 2022.
- Victory Target: Extensive reconnaissance work is ongoing and has both significantly enhanced the 1000 metre x 600 metre porphyry target and has resulted in the discovery of a new carbonate base metal vein system directly flanking the eastern edge of the porphyry target. Multiple samples from both the porphyry and the Victory East vein target have been collected with results expected in Q1, 2022.
San Antonio Project (Figure 2)
- 4,310 metres of diamond drilling was completed at the project in 2021 resulting in a significant bulk tonnage grassroots discovery at the Pound Target. Mineralization at Pound, which begins from surface, is related to hydrothermal breccia and highly altered quartz diorite intrusive which have been overprinted by late stage, polymetallic veins. Subsequent follow up exploration has expanded the strike length of the target to at least 1.3 kilometres with assay results as follows:
|HoleID
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Intercept
Interval (m)**
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Zn (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Cu %
|Mo %
|AuEq (g/t)*
|SAC-6
|0
|750
|750
|0.32
|6
|454
|303
|0.02
|0.001
|0.41
|SAC-8
|0
|710
|710
|0.40
|6
|352
|130
|0.04
|0.001
|0.53
* AuEq (g/t) = (Au (g/t) x 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.013 x 0.90) + (Cu (%) x 1.83 x 0.92) + (Mo (%) x 4.57 x 0.92), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb, Ag - $20/oz and Au - US$1,500/oz and recovery rates of 95% for Au, 90% for Ag, 92% for Cu and Mo.
** a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off grade was employed with no more than 10% internal dilution. True widths are unknown and grades are uncut.
Corporate and Sustainability
- The Company successfully completed an RTO and was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 28, 2021.
- The Company raised C$28.5 million through a combination of a private placement financing and the exercise of warrants related to said financing.
- As a result of successful exploration campaigns during the course of the year, the Company's share price gained approximately 200% from the date of listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.
- The Company's multi-pronged and comprehensive ESG program for 2021 resulted in the recognition by local stakeholders as a transparent and trustworthy entity. Numerous programs were implemented throughout the year highlighted by the strategic alliance with the National Coffee Federation of Colombia and the Municipality of Supía to promote water utilities, infrastructure improvements, as well as to provide technical assistance for more than 400 coffee growing families representing 6,000 people from 35 different communities.
2022 Outlook
- With a fully funded 20,000+ metre diamond drilling program, the Company will assertively test its suite of targets at both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects.
- At the Guayabales project, drilling will be focused on the Olympus and Victory targets with additional metres planned for the Donut and Box targets. Depending on exploration results in H1 2022, the Company may elect to drill test the earlier stage Apollo and ME targets as well.
- At the San Antonio project, a deep penetrating ground IP survey will commence in January and once completed, the Company will launch a follow up drill program at the Pound target with the possibility of also testing the COP target for the first time.
Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure
David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).
Technical Information
Rock samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.
About Collective Mining Ltd.
Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, respectively. ( See press releases dated October 18 th and 27 th for AuEq calculation.)
Figure 1: Plan View of the 3.5 km x 3 km Porphyry Cluster Outlined at the Guayabales Project
Figure 2: Plan View of the 1.3 km Long Pound Target at the San Antonio Project
Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.
Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."
Under the terms of the agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN a cash fee of $4,167 per month, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has a term of 12 months commencing January 1, 2022. INN will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for services under the agreement. INN currently holds 833,400 common shares and 416,700 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 0.86% of the Company's outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Gold79 and INN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and INN is an arm's length party to the Company.
About Gold79 Mines Ltd.
Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.
Drilling Significantly Extends the High-Grade Magnata Fault Mineralisation Along Strike and at Depth
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. The results are from a series of drill holes designed to test for extensions of high-grade mineralisation on the Magnata Fault at depth and along strike. The program was successful, with all 18 drill holes intersecting mineralisation and the footprint of the high-grade Magnata Fault mineralisation extended significantly.
Highlights
- High grade Magnata Fault mineralisation extended up to 240 metres below previous drilling including an intercept of 44.5 g/t gold in the deepest hole drilled on the Magnata fault todate.
- Mineralisation extended 130 metres west along strike via several significant intersections with grades appearing to be improving at depth, in the western section of the MagnataFault.
- Drilling intersects new zones of mineralisation, including a new massive sulphide zone which is a possible extension of the Magnata Manto mineralisation north of the MagnataFault.
- All holes intercepted mineralisation with significant intersections including (Refer Table1):
- 4.2m at 16.1 g/t AuEq2 - 10.4 g/t Au, 61.5g/t Ag, 11.4% Zn from 330.8m and;
18.9m at 3.1 g/t AuEq2 - 2.7 g/t Au, 9.9 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn from 245.8m including;
6.6m at 6.6 g/t AuEq2 - 5.8 g/t Au, 17.9 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn from 137.0m (GNDD-370)
- 29.0m at 5.3g/t AuEq2 - 3.2 g/t Au, 44.6g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn from 306.0m including;
2.6m at 24.7 g/t AuEq2 - 17.6 g/t Au, 218 g/t Ag, 10.1% Zn from 329.0(GNDD-442)
- 4.0m at 16.9g/t Au from 240.0m (silver and base metal results pending) and
1.1m at 44.5 g/t Au from 530.7m (silver and base metal results pending) (GNDD-416);
- Substantial widths of near surface mineralisation intersected above the Magnata Fault, that is potentially economically significant in the context of an open pit with resultsincluding:
- 63m at 0.5 g/t AuEq2 - 0.4 g/t Au, 2.8 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn from 47.0mand;
21.7 at 1.1g/t AuEq2 - 0.9 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn from 13.0m(GNDD408)
- 55.0m at 0.7g/t AuEq2 - 0.5 g/t Au, 6.2g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn from 190m(GNDD343)
- 55.0m at 0.5g/t AuEq2 - 0.3 g/t Au, 8.3g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn from 15.0m(GNDD354)
- Magnata Fault mineralisation now covers 520 metres of strike and 500 metres vertically remaining open in all directions with mineralisation mapped in outcrop 200 metres to the east.
Commenting on the results, CEL Managing Director, Mr Kris Knauer, said:
“The footprint of the high-grade mineralisation at Hualilan continues to expand and we are seeing no signs that we are approaching the limits of the deposit.
The Magnata Fault itself is now a significant body of high-grade mineralisation over 500 metres long extending from surface to 500 metres depth that remains open in all directions.
Additionally, with what we have seen in the last few holes drilled on the Magnata Fault, it looks like the western end of the Magnata Fault is going to emerge as an important new high-grade zone."
VIDEO — Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022
Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022 youtu.be
After a year of relatively little price movement for gold and silver, investors are wondering what threw the precious metals off track, as well as what factors to watch in 2022.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven and Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor and Gold Resource Investor shared their thoughts on what's to come.
To begin, both experts emphasized that 2021 didn't actually bring poor performances from gold and silver — although there wasn't a repeat of the excitement seen in 2020, the sister metals held their ground.
In terms of what's ahead for gold, Preston said inflation, as well as the US Federal Reserve's plans for tapering and hiking rates, will be important to keep a close eye on moving forward.
"I will really be watching ... overall inflation and wage inflation together to get a sense of where the Fed will end up going — whether they will truly follow through on all these rates hikes or not," she said.
She anticipates that the yellow metal's role as an "everything hedge" will be key since uncertainty will continue to run high next year. However, it's unclear where exactly the price will go.
"I think (gold) will remain well supported as a baseline, and there's potential for excitement on top of that, but it really depends how much the role of an 'everything hedge' comes to the fore," Preston explained.
Silver will be affected by inflation and the Fed's plans too, but Krauth noted that the white metal's industrial side is also important, accounting for about half of silver demand.
"None of these things look like they're backing off," he commented in the interview. "There are multiple drivers; both from the monetary side (and) from the industrial side, silver looks like it's going to be moving higher next year, certainly from all of the angles that I see."
When asked if he thinks the metal will make it past US$30 per ounce in 2022, Krauth said it's possible.
"The range that silver's been in this year is somewhere around between US$22 and US$28," he said, adding, "I think it's going to push that upper bound at the very least next year. I think the fundamentals and the sentiment are falling into place for that. And I think there's also pretty good odds that it'll actually challenge last year's high, which was close to US$30 ... I think we can easily challenge that again in 2022."
